High school scores and schedules: Dec. 10, 2017
Updated 10 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Sunday's result
Laurel tournament
Laurel 49, Wilmington 46
Monday's schedule
Mike Rettger tournament (at Franklin Regional)
Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Blairsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Plum, 7:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday's results
North Allegheny tournament
North Allegheny 45, Altoona 44
She Got Game Classic (at Washington, D.C.)
Bishop Canevin 52, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32
Philadelphia West Catholic vs. Vincentian Academy (n)
Monday's schedule
North Allegheny tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.; Brownsville at California, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Union, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Monday's schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.; Plum at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
North Hills at Montour, 7:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 8:20 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Bishop McCort at Deer Lakes, 9:10 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Freeport at Wheeling Central Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 9:15 p.m.; Mars at Hempfield, 9:15; South Fayette at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at West Allegheny, 8:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 8:30 p.m.
Division 2
Connellsville at Moon, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Burrell, 9 p.m.
