Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Dec. 10, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Sunday's result

Laurel tournament

Laurel 49, Wilmington 46

Monday's schedule

Mike Rettger tournament (at Franklin Regional)

Norwin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse vs. Monessen, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Blairsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Plum, 7:45 p.m.; Leechburg at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.; Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Sunday's results

North Allegheny tournament

North Allegheny 45, Altoona 44

She Got Game Classic (at Washington, D.C.)

Bishop Canevin 52, Bishop Loughlin, N.Y. 32

Philadelphia West Catholic vs. Vincentian Academy (n)

Monday's schedule

North Allegheny tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Avella at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.; Brownsville at California, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Union, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.; Plum at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

North Hills at Montour, 7:15 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Baldwin, 8:20 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Bishop McCort at Deer Lakes, 9:10 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Freeport at Wheeling Central Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 9:15 p.m.; Mars at Hempfield, 9:15; South Fayette at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.; South Park at West Allegheny, 8:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 8:30 p.m.

Division 2

Connellsville at Moon, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Burrell, 9 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.