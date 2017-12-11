Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Dec. 11, 2017

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

Mike Rettger tournament at Franklin Regional

Franklin Regional 52, Norwin 44

Westinghouse 86, Monessen 66

Nonsection

Aliquippa 45, Blackhawk 40

Armstrong 43, Valley 41

Belle Vernon 87, Mt. Pleasant 44

Beth-Center 46, West Greene 28

Burrell 63, Leechburg 59

Butler 72, Ambridge 67

Carmichaels 66, Geibel 57

Central Valley 55, Shaler 35

Connellsville 68, Ringgold 41

East Allegheny 69, Yough 31

Greensburg Salem 84, Blairsville 65

Hempfield 55, Altoona 52

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Hopewell 52

Penn Hills 71, Propel Andrew Street 49

Plum 64, Kiski Area 46

Steel Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 48

Trinity Christian 60, Beaver County Christian 55

Washington 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

West Middlesex 47, Neshannock 32

Woodland Hills 87, Brashear 70

Tuesday's schedule

Mike Rettger tournament at Franklin Regional

Monessen vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.; Westinghouse at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Uniontown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Central catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Cornell at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Harvest Baptist at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday's results

North Allegheny tournament

Chartiers Valley 56, Norwin 53

Penn Hills 43, Mt. Lebanon 39

Nonsection

Ambridge 52, South Fayette 43

Aquinas Academy 51, Geibel 24

Armstrong 50, Knoch 36

Avella 40, Fort Cherry 36

Avonworth 66, Elizabeth Forward 54

Beaver Falls 63, Hopewell 55

California 40, Brownsville 28

Canon-McMillan 66, Steel Valley 25

Carmichaels 47, Mapletown 33

Clairton 46, Yough 26

East Allegheny 63, Shady Side Academy 51

Franklin Regional 65, West Mifflin 50

Freeport 60, Apollo-Ridge 42

Keystone Oaks 60, Seton LaSalle 41

Laurel 69, Wilmington 28

Moon 48, Quaker Valley 36

Obama Academy 79, Ellis School 30

Peters Township 51, Trinity 35

Propel Andrew Street 22, Springdale 19

Quigley Catholic 72, Freedom 63

Ringgold 40, Charleroi 39

Riverside 66, New Brighton 17

Seneca Valley 59, New Castle 46

Shenango 62, Union 32

South Allegheny 45, Valley 25

Southmoreland 72, Laurel Highlands 60

Sto-Rox 42, Carrick 30

St. Joseph 71, Serra Catholic 65

Thomas Jefferson 82, South Park 49

Waynesburg 30, Jefferson-Morgan 28

West Allegheny 54, Pine-Richland 39

West Greene 58, McGuffey 23

West Shamokin 71, Leechburg 40

Winchester Thurston 43, Cornell 31

Woodland Hills 70, Brashear 30

Tuesday's schedule

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Armstrong at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Avella at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Baldwin at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Brashear at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Cameron W.Va. at Mapletown, 6 p.m.; Central Valley at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Hickory at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Oakland catholic at Moon, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Propel Braddock Hills, 4 p.m.; West Mifflin at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 6, Butler 3

Mt. Lebanon 4, North Allegheny 3

Seneca Valley 5, Plum 1

Class AA

Baldwin 5, Pine-Richland 4 (OT)

Franklin Regional 5, Quaker Valley 3

Montour 5, North Hills 4

Class A

Chartiers Valley 5, Greensburg Salem 2

Meadville 5, Fox Chapel 4

Thomas Jefferson 8, Norwin 0

West Allegheny 5, South Park 2

Bishop McCort at Deer Lakes (n)

Freeport at Wheeling Central Catholic (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy (n)

Mars at Hempfield (n)

South Fayette at Wheeling Park (n)

Division II

Connellsville at Moon (n)

Ringgold at Burrell (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AA

Upper St. Clair at Penn-Trafford, 7:10 p.m.

Division II

Elizabeth Forward at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Morgantown at Trinity, 8:20 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

