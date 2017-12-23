Minus WPIAL champion Jones, Hampton gymnastics expects to compete

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No matter what the Hampton gymnastics team does this season, the first five years of the program's existence have been widely successful.

Given how coach Kinsey Basko has been able to reload the roster, the Talbots should be in for another solid season.

Last season, Hampton finished third in the WPIAL after winning district titles in 2015 and '16, which were the program's second and third years of existence.

The Talbots went 5-1 last year, but were beat out in the team competition by Moon, despite featuring the highest-scoring individual gymnastics champion in WPIAL history, sophomore Katrina Jones.

But adversity struck in the offseason when Jones required surgery to have ribs removed. The reigning WPIAL Champion, who finished second in the all-around as a freshman and was a major catalyst to the program's success, has her gymnastics future in doubt.

“It's kind of a rebuilding year for me because the numbers are kind of small,” said Basko, whose team dropped its first competition Thursday to defending champ Moon by a narrow margin of 141.825-136.175. “But I have enough to be successful.”

Senior Mary Kerr will look to step into the spotlight as a leader on and off the mats.

“She's a pretty solid all-around gymnast in all four events,” Basko said of Kerr, who added new talents on beam as well as floor exercise this year.

“I don't have a captain or anyone that's labeled as that, but she naturally fits that role.”

Sophomore Jenna Zabroski will look to improve on a successful first year in which she finished second in the WPIAL individual advanced division on the beam.

“She's a solid all-around gymnast,” Basko said. “I'm hoping to have her at the top of the beam this year. She's also good on vault, bars are solid, and she added some new skills on beam and floor.”

Freshman Hannah Schepner could contribute right away.

“She's definitely a good addition,” Basko said of Schepner, who is recovering from ankle surgery last season and just getting back into the swing of things. “She's doing all four events. Some are watered down but she's going to be up there.”

Rhiannon Wagner, is another newcomer whom Basko has high hopes for.

Senior twins Maura and Mariah Oliver will also look to be solid contributors.

“They're good kids, they work hard and are consistent,” said Basko.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.