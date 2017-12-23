Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Minus WPIAL champion Jones, Hampton gymnastics expects to compete

Devon Moore | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Hampton's gymnastic team includes, from left, Rhiannan Wagner, Mary Kerr, Maura Oliver, Hannah Schepner, Jenna Zabroski and Mariah Oliver.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton gymnast Mary Kerr trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnast Maura Oliver trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnastics coach Kinsey Basko conducts practice Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnasts Mariah Oliver (left) and sister Maura Oliver prepare for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnast Mariah Oliver trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnast Jenna Zabroski trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnast Rhiannan Wagner trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
Hampton gymnast Hannah Schepner trains for the 2017-2018 season Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Jewart’s Gymnastics.
No matter what the Hampton gymnastics team does this season, the first five years of the program's existence have been widely successful.

Given how coach Kinsey Basko has been able to reload the roster, the Talbots should be in for another solid season.

Last season, Hampton finished third in the WPIAL after winning district titles in 2015 and '16, which were the program's second and third years of existence.

The Talbots went 5-1 last year, but were beat out in the team competition by Moon, despite featuring the highest-scoring individual gymnastics champion in WPIAL history, sophomore Katrina Jones.

But adversity struck in the offseason when Jones required surgery to have ribs removed. The reigning WPIAL Champion, who finished second in the all-around as a freshman and was a major catalyst to the program's success, has her gymnastics future in doubt.

“It's kind of a rebuilding year for me because the numbers are kind of small,” said Basko, whose team dropped its first competition Thursday to defending champ Moon by a narrow margin of 141.825-136.175. “But I have enough to be successful.”

Senior Mary Kerr will look to step into the spotlight as a leader on and off the mats.

“She's a pretty solid all-around gymnast in all four events,” Basko said of Kerr, who added new talents on beam as well as floor exercise this year.

“I don't have a captain or anyone that's labeled as that, but she naturally fits that role.”

Sophomore Jenna Zabroski will look to improve on a successful first year in which she finished second in the WPIAL individual advanced division on the beam.

“She's a solid all-around gymnast,” Basko said. “I'm hoping to have her at the top of the beam this year. She's also good on vault, bars are solid, and she added some new skills on beam and floor.”

Freshman Hannah Schepner could contribute right away.

“She's definitely a good addition,” Basko said of Schepner, who is recovering from ankle surgery last season and just getting back into the swing of things. “She's doing all four events. Some are watered down but she's going to be up there.”

Rhiannon Wagner, is another newcomer whom Basko has high hopes for.

Senior twins Maura and Mariah Oliver will also look to be solid contributors.

“They're good kids, they work hard and are consistent,” said Basko.

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

