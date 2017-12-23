Herald spotlight athlete: Shady Side Academy's Ariana Goitz

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ariana Goitz, a junior on the Shady Side Academy basketball team, has helped the team get off to a quick start.

Goitz scored 63 points in three wins last week and went 8 for 10 from 3-point range against Riverview. She is averaging 16 points and 6 assists per game for the Indians (5-2). She plays point guard and shooting guard and hopes to continue playing in college.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be playing if not basketball?

Tennis.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Anywhere adventurous and exotic.

Would you rather have tickets to a Pirates game, Steelers game or Penguins game?

Penguins game.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Dates, chocolate milk and dinners from Whole Foods.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Australia.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Impractical Jokers.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Steak and potatoes.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cookies.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Strawberries and bananas.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Since this is the holiday season, I'll go with “Elf.”

What is the best concert you've ever been to?

Lecrae.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

will be going to do volunteer work in Uganda next summer and coaching basketball to the girls there.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.