Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Herald spotlight athlete: Shady Side Academy's Ariana Goitz

Marty Stewart | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Shady Side Academy's Ariana Goitz
Submitted
Shady Side Academy's Ariana Goitz

Updated 6 hours ago

Ariana Goitz, a junior on the Shady Side Academy basketball team, has helped the team get off to a quick start.

Goitz scored 63 points in three wins last week and went 8 for 10 from 3-point range against Riverview. She is averaging 16 points and 6 assists per game for the Indians (5-2). She plays point guard and shooting guard and hopes to continue playing in college.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be playing if not basketball?

Tennis.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Anywhere adventurous and exotic.

Would you rather have tickets to a Pirates game, Steelers game or Penguins game?

Penguins game.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Dates, chocolate milk and dinners from Whole Foods.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Australia.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Impractical Jokers.”

What would make up your favorite meal?

Steak and potatoes.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cookies.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Strawberries and bananas.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

Since this is the holiday season, I'll go with “Elf.”

What is the best concert you've ever been to?

Lecrae.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

will be going to do volunteer work in Uganda next summer and coaching basketball to the girls there.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.