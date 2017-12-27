Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Shady Side Academy girls get back on track in section play

Marty Stewart | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

After back-to-back losses to East Allegheny and section foe Bishop Canevin two weeks ago, Shady Side Academy got back on track with a 48-34 win against visiting Apollo-Ridge in their Class 3A, Section 3 home opener Dec. 18.

The Indians took a 24-11 lead at the half and led by 10 points heading into the final quarter. Ariana Goitz led SSA with 21 points. She also led the team with 18 and 15 points, respectively, in the losses to EA and Canevin.

“It was good to pick up a section win,” SSA coach Amy Szlachetka said. “We had our work cut out for us against EA and Canevin but it was a good learning experience against two very good, well-coached teams.

“What I liked in those games is that we showed a lot of fight and refused to give up. Ariana, Nyla Rozier, Catherine Jewart, Emmie Lau and Ella Benec have all been playing well, and we will continue to improve.”

The Indians traveled to Oakmont on Dec. 19 to take on Riverview in a nonsection game. The Indians cruised to a 51-27 win. They opened up a 17-5 lead at the end of one quarter after Goitz banked in a 3-pointer from half-court at the buzzer. She led all scorers with 26 points.

“Along with being a pure shooter, she's also a relentless defender,” Szlachetka said.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

