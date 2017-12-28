Chartiers Valley looking to build gymnastics program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chartiers Valley is the new kid on the block in WPIAL gymnastics.

After several seasons of having individual competitors, the Colts have started a program to compete in the WPIAL team ranks. And while the numbers are low, the team is hopeful participation will improve with each passing season.

“The goal is to get the word out that we have a team and build our reputation so that we can grow and really be a contender for the WPIAL team championship in future years,” Chartiers Valley coach Lauren Bradford said. “We've got a really strong base of middle schoolers coming up through the Gymsport USAG program, and we hope that those athletes will join and bring their talent to the team.”

Bradford has been coaching gymnastics for the last 15 years, including the last 10 years at Gymsport in Bridgeville — the site of the Colts' home meets. She has been working with individual athletes from Chartiers Valley since 2011.

“I don't have a very interesting competitive background, but I have truly enjoyed the years that I have spent training athletes in this incredible sport,” Bradford said.

Chartiers Valley competes in Section 2 against Central Valley, Hopewell, Moon, Montour, South Side Beaver and West Allegheny. Section 1 features Baldwin, Burrell, Fox Chapel, Hampton, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Thomas Jefferson.

The WPIAL finals are set for Feb. 16 and 17.

The Colts have only two competitors on the roster as the program looks to grow. Senior Kate Goldstorm is a Level 10 USAG gymnast and will compete at Bowling Green next season.

“Not only does she do incredible high-level routines, but she brings unique skills and combinations that you do not generally see in a WPIAL meet,” Bradford said.

Allison Salerno is a junior and is an assistant coach for an Xcel team at Gymsport. Bradford said Salerno brings not only experience but a really great perspective on competing at the high school level.

The team dropped its first matches of the season to Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson — the Highlanders finished first in the silver division at last season's Pennsylvania Classic while the Jaguars finished in second in the gold division.

Chartiers Valley is focused on improving through each match of the season.

“The first meet went really well,” Bradford said. “It was our first meet of the season, and my goal for each athlete is to score better than their last meet. This first one set the stage for the rest of the season.”

While the team doesn't have the numbers it might want, the Colts are focused on having a prosperous first season to lay the groundwork for future success.

“The hardest thing in the beginning years of a team is low numbers,” Bradford said. “High school gymnastics brings very few athletes as opposed to club gymnastics, and gymnastics is a sport that has a high attrition rate as athletes reach their teenage years. We're very lucky to have a few dedicated gymnasts willing to represent their district.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.