Other High School Sports

South Hills high school notebook: Thomas Jefferson pair make all-state in football

Ray Fisher | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson seniors (from left) Devin Danielson and Noah Palmer officially signed their national letters of intent Dec. 20 with Pitt, where they will continue their football careers.
Ken Eber photography
Updated 24 hours ago

Notebook items from around the South Hills:

• Two senior members of the Thomas Jefferson football squad — lineman Devin Danielson and running back Justin Vigna — were named to the Class 4A all-state team.

Danielson (6-3, 295) was selected as a defensive lineman, Vigna (5-8, 170) as an athlete.

Danielson and teammate Noah Palmer, a senior tight end/defensive end, will continue their football careers at Pitt. It became official Dec. 20, when they officially signed national letters of intent.

• Baldwin graduate Luke Smorey ended his college football career at Cal (Pa.) with 145 receptions for 2,071 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Smorey, a senior wideout, led the Vulcans in receiving with 78 catches for 982 yards and six touchdowns in 2017.

He averaged 14.3 yards per catch for his career.

• Junior point guard Jenna Clark scored a game-high 23 points to spark the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team to a recent 67-29 nonsection win at Steel Valley.

Clark connected for three treys en route to 15 first-half points as the Jaguars raced to a 33-11 halftime lead en route to a fourth consecutive victory.

Clark, seniors Marina Petruzzi (G) and Becca Mascaro (G/F), junior Shaylor Williams (G) and sophomore Alyssa D'Angelo (G/F) did all the scoring for TJ in the first two quarters. Petruzzi scored 13 points.

• The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team passed an important nonsection test at home, defeating Upper St. Clair, 58-50. Four players accounted for all but two of the Jaguars points, led by Petruzzi and Clark with 17 apiece. D'Angelo finished with 12 points, and Mascaro chipped in with 10.

• Senior guard Brittany Stewart poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Brentwood girls basketball team to a 65-23 section win at home against Sto-Rox. Both teams were undefeated at 4-0 entering the game.

• Seton LaSalle senior RB/DB Lionel Deanes (5-8, 175) was named to the Class 3A all-state team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers. Deanes was selected as an “athlete.”

• Mike Voelker and Josh Valentic are assistant coaches in the Baldwin boys basketball program. Dennis Squeglia and Alex Gensler are assistants in the Baldwin girls hoops program.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

