Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Shaler launches unified bocce program

Josh Rizzo | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Members of Shaler's unified bocce program include, from left, Jessica Smith, Angelina Robertson, Zachary Eshelman and Nakeisha McCoy.
Submitted
Members of Shaler's unified bocce program include, from left, Jessica Smith, Angelina Robertson, Zachary Eshelman and Nakeisha McCoy.

Updated 11 hours ago

Samantha Smyers, a 2010 Shaler graduate, can point to a number of programs that help make the district more inclusive for all students.

When approached last spring about helping bring another into the school, she was happy to oblige. Shaler is launching a unified indoor bocce program this year, which pairs students with learning disabilities and students without disabilities on the same teams.

“This program came about in the spring of last year,” Smyers said. “Our athletic director approached me and another teacher asking if we would want to help run a unified bocce program at Shaler. We sat in on a meeting, and the Shaler district was on board. We were having an athletic program that was able to have all-student participation.”

It's part of the Interscholastic Unified Sports program sponsored by Special Olympics in Pennsylvania. The group is working with 91 schools in 12 counties and sponsors indoor bocce, soccer and track and field.

Smyers was excited to be involved. She has seen students in the district participate in buddy programs and other kind of programs within the classroom.

“I have seen it mixed before,” Smyers said. “Shaler does a really good job at fostering an inclusive school environment from what I've seen. We've had buddies programs all through school where you work with students at all levels. They have the same thing in the high school. That nature has already been there and been inclusive. We've been able to get kids out to volunteer to help our students.”

For bocce, each team is made up of six to eight athletes. Each team will be split into partners, one student without disabilities will be paired with a student with learning disabilities. The schedule runs from December until February, culminating with the Special Olympics, which are held in March.

Shaler will compete against Moon, Fox Chapel and Mt. Lebanon. The Titans' athletes competing are Jessica Smith, Angelina Robertson, Zachary Eshelman and Nakeisha McCoy. Their partners are Cassie Steinmetz, Jimmy Burnick, Skyla Stortorea and Alyssa Interthal.

Unified bocce sent in representatives to help get the athletes ready. Smyers said they held their first practices this week.

“This past week it was just us, and the kids love it,” Smyers said. “They have picked up on it really well.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.