Herald roundup: Fox Chapel boys play shorthanded

The Fox Chapel boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Dec. 19 as it fell to Woodland Hills, 75-60, in a Section 3-6A contest.

The Wolverines led 30-25 at the half and pulled away by outscoring the Foxes, 22-15, in the third quarter. The Foxes (4-1, 1-1) were led by Carson Cohen with 26 points and Dom McGriff with 24.

“I thought we battled,” FC coach Zach Skrinjar said. “We got in some foul trouble and with Ben Kelly being sick, we were a bit shorthanded. We gave away too many offensive possessions early in the game by not finishing plays in the paint. In the third quarter, we ran out of some gas, and they took advantage of some missed defensive assignments and turnovers.”

• In a nonsection game Dec. 19, Shady Side Academy took to the road and came home with a 73-63 win over Freeport. The Indians led 38-24 at the half and increased it to 55-38 after three quarters. SSA's Grady Munroe led all scorers with 22 points.

“I was pleased with our effort and execution,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “I think we surprised them with how hard we played and how hard we attacked them in transition. We did a good job of pressuring them and making them work for their baskets. Hopefully, we can build off the win and realize what we are capable of when we play as a team and execute a game plan.”

The Indians (4-1) defeated Brentwood, 50-41, in a nonsection game Dec. 20, behind 11 points from Munroe.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel hosted West Allegheny in a nonsection game Dec. 19 and lost 63-57. The Foxes (2-3) trailed 42-36 entering the final quarter but could not pull out a victory. Ellie Schwartzman paced FC with 12 points.