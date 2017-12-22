High school scores, summaries, schedule for Dec. 22, 2017
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
City of Palms Classic (at Fort Myers, Fla.)
Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46
Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64
Seneca Valley 63, North Hills 51
Section 2
Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40
Mt. Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46
Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47
Section 3
Latrobe 66, Norwin 40
Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36
Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63
Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield 59
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44
Laurel Highlands 75, Trinity 61
McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53
Section 2
Montour 71, Knoch 63
Moon 62, Hampton 45
Section 3
Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46
Gateway 44, Kiski Area 23
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 64, Mt. Pleasant 26
Indiana 53, Freeport 51
Valley 65, Yough 27
Section 2
Ambridge 61, Beaver Falls 52
New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52
Quaker Valley 61, Central Valley 43
Section 3
Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg 60
Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52
McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 88, Mohawk 51
New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Freedom 41
Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52
Section 3
Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50
Shady Side Academy 63, South Allegheny 36
Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58
Section 4
South Side Beaver 62, Brownsville 57
Washington 62, Southmoreland 44
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 80, Springdale 40
Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60
Section 2
California 71, Chartiers-Houston 59
Section 3
Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 86, Northgate 33
Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52
Class A
Section 1
Union 61, Cornell 55
Vincentian Academy 97, Rochester 60
Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
West Greene 45, Geibel 41
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 54, Winchester Thurston 50
Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30
Friday's summaries
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46
Shaler 11 11 12 12 — 46
Central Catholic 10 8 14 21 — 53
S: Jesse Tavella 11. CC: Luke Nedrow 20, Justin Tarrant 14.
Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64
Pine-Richland 24 14 22 20 — 80
Butler 11 20 14 19 — 64
P-R: Daniel Petcash 25, Phil Jurkovec 19, Greg Shulkosky 14, Sebastian Kosanovich 14. B: Ethan Morton 39, Luke Michalek 12.
Section 2
Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40
Peters Township 11 11 6 12 — 40
Baldwin 15 14 9 12 — 50
PT: Conor Pederson 12. B: Nick Fiumara 14, Mike Goga 13.
Mt. Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46
Mt. Lebanon 14 23 21 22 — 80
Bethel Park 11 15 10 10 — 46
ML: Caden Hinckley 23, Hayden Mitchell 19, Antonio Garofoli 11, Mike Palmer 10. BP: Ryan Meis 10.
Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47
Upper St. Clair 21 24 10 3 — 58
Connellsville 17 8 13 9 — 47
USC: Kyle Meinert 27, Chris Pantelis 11. C: Treyvon Clayton 17, Josh Maher 12.
Section 3
Latrobe 66, Norwin 40
Latrobe 20 12 17 17 — 66
Norwin 13 8 10 9 — 40
L: Reed Fenton 23, Bryce Butler 17. N: Josh Ratesic 21.
Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36
Penn Hills 7 14 9 17 — 47
Fox Chapel 7 5 10 14 — 36
PH: Keyshawn Adams 13, Cameron Wiley 12, Daivon Stephens 10. FC: Carson Cohen 11, Arnold Vento 10.
Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63
Penn-Trafford 23 21 14 14 — 72
Plum 14 19 13 17 — 63
P-T: Sean Kelly 23, Kevin Stinelli 14, Zach Rocco 12, C.J. DeStefano 10. P: Lamar Whiting 19, Connor Moss 16, Chase Fink 13.
Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield 59
Woodland Hills 13 12 18 18 — 61
Hempfield 8 14 13 24 — 59
W: Keandre Bowles 14, Amante Britt 13, Olson Nicholson 11. H: Reed Hipps 25, Braden Brose 16, Justin Sliwoski 10.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44
West Mifflin 7 15 16 6 — 44
Albert Gallatin 12 20 12 15 — 59
WM: London Jordan 12. AG: Colby Uphold 18, Nate English 11, Justin Filippone 10.
Laurel Highlands 75, Trinity 61
Laurel Highlands 22 23 14 16 — 75
Trinity 13 20 12 16 — 61
LH: Malik Ramsey 31, Bryce Laskey 21. T: Joey Koroly 18, Zach Ecker 14, Michael Koroly 11.
McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53
Thomas Jefferson 12 9 15 17 — 53
McKeesport 9 18 23 25 — 75
TJ: Noah Palmer 12. M: Terron Taylor 0 2 0-0 23, Jordan Grayson 0 4 0-0 13, Tobias Green 11.
Section 2
Montour 71, Knoch 63
Montour 18 18 15 20 — 71
Knoch 15 14 20 14 — 63
M: Ethan Embleton 23, Jaden Nelson 16. K: Julian Sanks 33.
Section 3
Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46
Highlands 7 10 21 8 — 46
Franklin Regional 14 17 17 22 — 70
H: Luke Cochran 15. FR: Nate Leopold 14, Jake Rosenburg 14, Hunter Stonecheck 10.
Gateway 44, Kiski Area 23
Gateway 12 12 14 6 — 44
Kiski Area 4 2 8 9 — 23
G: John Paul Kromka 15.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 64, Mt. Pleasant 26
Mt. Pleasant 4 4 11 7 — 26
Deer Lakes 13 17 15 19 — 64
DL: Jake Kelly 13, Jared Colton 12.
Indiana 53, Freeport 51
Indiana 16 10 14 13 — 53
Freeport 11 15 10 15 — 51
I: Carlos Carter 20, Ben Bianco 12, Tommy Arbuckle 11. F: Ben Beale 15, Isiah Bauman 12, Damon Shiring 11.
Valley 65, Yough 27
Yough 6 5 8 8 — 27
Valley 13 23 24 5 — 65
Y: Gamal Marballie 11. V: Nyjewel Carter 22, Dru Stokes 11.
Section 2
Beaver Falls 61, Ambridge 52
Ambridge 7 1 19 25 — 52
Beaver Falls 11 17 24 9 — 61
Am: Monterrey Carpenter 18, Aaron Hilzendeger 18, Tay Lindsey 12. BF: McKelvey 11, Jevontae Jones 11, Noah Vaughan 10.
New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52
Blackhawk 13 15 2 22 — 52
New Castle 10 13 21 13 — 57
NC: Carrington Smith 24, Lorenzo Gardner 11, Georgie Eggleston 11.
Quaker Valley 61, Central Valley 43
Quaker Valley 19 20 11 11 — 61
Central Valley 7 4 17 15 — 43
QV: Coletrane Washington 21, Ryan Stowers 21. CV: Josh Kline 20, Tyler Walker 15.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg 50
Waynesburg 9 14 18 9 — 50
Belle Vernon 18 21 12 26 — 77
W: Darton McIntire 19, Lucas Garber 16. BV: Griffin LaCarte 15, Derek Thomas 13, Jarod Hartman 12, Cameron Nusser 12.
Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52
Keystone Oaks 15 15 12 20 — 62
Uniontown 4 13 16 19 — 52
KO: Josh Snell 22, Ryan Collins 15, Vonte Mitchell 13. U: Trenton Uphold 15, Billy Deshields 11, Kam Fitzgerald 10.
McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46
McGuffey 15 19 12 12 — 58
Elizabeth Forward 12 11 13 10 — 46
McG: Trent Belleville 24, CJ Cole 15. EF: Gavin Martik 19, Will Greijack 14.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 88, Mohawk 51
Mohawk 11 15 12 13 — 51
Lincoln Park 32 14 26 16 — 88
M: Joey Hervatine 14, Aaron Novad 11. LP: Keeno Holmes 35, Thomas Melonja 15, Andre Wilder 11.
New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50
New Brighton 14 12 12 14 — 52
Ellwood City 11 13 10 16 — 50
NB: Thomas Kirby 16, Chris Gerello 10, Payne Jackson 10. EC: Anthony Roth 26, L. Botti 11.
Section 2
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Freedom 41
Freedom 12 10 14 5 — 41
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 15 10 14 20 — 59
F: Javin Melvin 12, Santino Guaindolo 11. NC: John Fukon 19, Ryan Feczko 13, Bryan Davidson 10.
Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52
Brentwood 8 16 11 17 — 52
Carlynton 21 23 17 8 — 69
B: DeAngelo Briscoe 20, Zach Romano 13. C: Ian Gallagher 16, DeQuay Canton 15, Maclaine Greiner 10, Chauncie Mickens 10.
Seton LaSalle 57, Avonworth 41
Seton LaSalle 10 8 19 20 — 57
Avonworth 7 11 10 13 — 41
SLS: George IV Mike 15, Nick Deanes 11. A: Tyreke Davis 20, Turner Grau 10.
Section 3
Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50
Burrell 16 15 7 13 — 51
East Allegheny 18 11 17 4 — 50
B: Logan Bitar 10, Seth Fishbach 10. EA: Olajawon Owens 20, Cedric Blackmon 13.
Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58
Steel Valley 18 18 12 22 — 70
Apollo-Ridge 22 14 10 12 — 58
SV: Chase Polak 23, Kameron Williams 18, Amonte Strothers 12. AR: Keighton Reese 17, Kyle Fitzroy 13, Jake Fello 12.
Section 4
South Side Beaver 62, Brownsville 57
South Side Beaver 20 12 20 10 — 62
Brownsville 12 17 9 19 — 57
SSB: Jake McDougal 37, Logan English 11. B: Shandon Marshall 21, Phil Pace 16.
Washington 62, Southmoreland 44
Southmoreland 10 7 10 17 — 44
Washington 20 18 15 9 — 62
S: Dylan Eicher 13, Riley Comforti 10. W: Isaiah Walton 24, Tristen Wood 11.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 80, Springdale 40
Springdale 4 10 16 10 — 40
Jeannette 15 24 25 16 — 80
S: Michael Zolnierczyk 11. J: Anthony Johnson 20, Tre Cunningham 17.
Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
Serra Catholic 17 14 22 11 — 64
GCC 7 11 7 15 — 40
S: Malik Edmundson 13, Jimmy Moon 12. GCC: Joel LoNigro 15.
Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60
Leechburg 18 16 12 14 — 60
Summit Academy 14 22 13 14 — 63
L: Christian Hack 29, Jake Blumer 12, John Miskinis 11. SA: Nayshawn Jones 14, Pierre Thomas 14, Bryan Noel 12.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 72, California 60
Chartiers-Houston 19 18 12 23 — 72
California 19 10 14 17 — 60
CH: Cameron Hanley 30, Andrew Clark 13, Zach Southern 11. C: Ben Wilson 17, Cochise Ryan 13, Dru Miller 11, Austin Grillo 10.
Section 3
Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65 (OT)
Neshannock 21 11 15 12 16— 75
Bishop Canevin 14 13 23 9 6— 65
N: Jake McCormick 23, Chris Scott 22. BC: Nevan Crossey 21, Sean Weldon 21, Nate Kirsch 11.
OLSH 86, Northgate 33
Northgate 14 4 13 2 — 33
OLSH 27 26 22 11 — 86
N: Malcolm Randall 12. OLSH: Daren DiMichele 27, Dante Spadafora 18, Rico Tate 14, Alex Boyden 10.
Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52
Sto-Rox 11 10 12 19 — 52
Shenango 8 4 21 25 — 58
SR: Malik Smith 18, Brandon Deloe 16. S: Brandon Bennett 20, Josh Young 14, Colin McQuiston 11.
Class A
Section 1
Union 61, Cornell 55
Union 13 13 17 18 — 61
Cornell 18 12 19 6 — 55
U: Nate Meeks 22, Matt Costello 0 4 0-0 12, Tre'von Charles 11. C: Desmond Ross 19, Kaden Divito 13, Zaier Harrison 12.
Section 2
West Greene 45, Geibel 41
Geibel 6 10 17 8 — 41
West Greene 12 3 19 11 — 45
G: Cole Kendall 13, Ryan Anderson 12. WG: Nathan Brudnock 22, Austin Crouse 14.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 54, Winchester Thurston 50
Winchester Thurston 10 10 19 11 — 50
Eden Christian Academy 8 11 17 18 — 54
WT: Dusan Krivokapic 23, David Canavan 11. EC: Tanner Gross 20, Dylan Kingan 12, Mickey Clary 10.
Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13
Trinity Christian 0 2 5 6 — 13
Propel Andrew Street 20 23 14 13 — 70
PAS: Dareius Davis 14, Eric Averett 12, Trae Elmore 12, Tyreese Hicks 11.
District 6
Nonsection
Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30
Harmony 15 5 3 13 — 36
Northern Cambria 2 11 4 13 — 30
H: Daniel Barabaugh 11.
Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83
Kaukauna, Wis. 25 23 19 18 — 85
Mars 19 15 20 29 — 83
K: McCabe 42, Ferris 13. M: Robby Carmody 37, Cade Hetzler 21, Andrew Recchia 15.
Today's schedule
Jamfest tournament (at Penn Hills)
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.; McKeesport at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Jeannette vs. East Allegheny, 8 p.m.
PBC Holiday Festival tournament (at Aliquippa)
Hampton vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 3 p.m.
PBC Holiday Festival tournament (at Moon)
Ambridge vs. Lincoln Park, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Moon, 3 p.m.; Cornell vs. Brashear, noon
WPIAL
Nonsection
Carmichaels at West Greene, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Sharon, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at First Love Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
Nike Tournament of Champions (at Phoenix, Ariz.)
Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mt. Lebanon 49
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 44, North Hills 34
Section 2
Latrobe 60, Norwin 45
Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41
Class 5A
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29
Section 4
Mars 61, Plum 29
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 40, Central Valley 39
Nonsection
Calynton 55, McGuffey 40
South Garrett, Md. 61, Baldwin 59
Carrick at Propel Andrew Street (n)
Hundred, W. Va. at Mapletown (n)
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 74, United 48
Friday's summaries
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 44, North Hills 34
North Hills 4 9 13 8 — 34
Butler 9 14 5 16 — 44
NH: Jordan O'Malley 12. B: Jenna Kunst 17, Jordan Kauffman 11.
Section 2
Latrobe 60, Norwin 45
Latrobe 13 12 18 17 — 60
Norwin 9 19 9 8 — 45
L: Laura Graytok 23, Bethany Havrilla 12. N: Jayla Wehner 13, Lucy Race 11.
Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41
Penn Hills 9 14 8 11 — 42
Fox Chapel 12 11 9 9 — 41
PH: Adia Brisker 18, Ariana Dunson 10. FC: Megan Friday 13.
Class 5A
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29
Oakland Catholic 16 10 19 12 — 57
McKeesport 3 3 16 7 — 29
OC: Alexis Sestric 11, Sierra DeAngelo 10, Jayde Boyd 10, Cierra Christian 10. McK: Jhayla Bray 14.
Section 4
Mars 61, Plum 29
Mars 16 17 19 9 — 61
Plum 9 7 6 7 — 29
M: Tai Johnson 17, Lauren Wasylson 16. P: Kennedie Montue 15, Kelsi Zik 11.
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50
New Brighton 14 12 12 14 — 52
Ellwood City 11 13 10 16 — 50
NB: T. Kirby 16, C. Gerello 10, P. Jackson 10. EC: Isabella Roth 26, L. Botti 11.
Nonsection
Carlynton 55, McGuffey 40
McGuffey 8 10 11 11 — 40
Carlynton 12 11 17 15 — 55
M: Cassie Darrell 0 2 0-0 11, McKenzie Dobrzynski 0 2 0-0 10. C: Jada Lee 17, Angelicah Diallo 16, Jaelyn Melko 15.
Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mt. Lebanon 49
Sacramento, Calif. 13 22 15 10 — 60
Mt. Lebanon 12 10 8 19 — 49
S: Ryanne Walters 0 4 0-0 23, Rebekah Brown 0 4 0-0 18. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 13, Haley Sabol 13, Jamey Napoleon 12.
South Garrett, Md. 61, Baldwin 59
Baldwin 11 18 10 20 — 59
South Garrett, Md. 13 18 14 16 — 61
B: Abbey Larkin 21, Anna Lucarelli 16. SG: Courtney Ross 27, Anna Wilt 15.
Today's schedule
Jamfest tournament (at Penn Hills)
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Penn Hills, 4:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
California at Washington, 1 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, noon; Seton LaSalle at Mercyhurst Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Shaler at Vincentian Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1B
Hempfield 63, Franklin Regional 3
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 36, Kiski Area 25
Mt. Lebanon 42, Montour 33
Waynesburg 36, Burrell 31
Friday's summaries
Class AAA
Section 1B
Hempfield 63, Franklin Regional 3
106: Carter Dibert (FR) d. Ethan Berginc, 3-2
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Dalton O'Neil, 0:18
120: Tyler Williams (H) p. Nathan Lieu, 1:18
126: No match
132: Jared Brean (H) d. Zach McCann, 6-1
138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Zach Diandreth, 2:26
145: Luke Kemerer (H) m.d. Mark Prucnal, 18-7
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Jacob Brand, 0:13
160: Tommy Abraham (H) d. Tony Clayton, 7-0
170: Dallyn Wood (H) p. Charles Hough, 0:54
182: Colin Choby (H) p. Jack Pedrosky, 0:54
195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Sam Alamili, 2:57
220: Dillon Feretti (H) won by forfeit
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Dylan Singleton, 0:43
Records: H 12-0, 2-0; FR 1-1, 1-1
*Match started at 120 pounds
Nonsection
Canon McMillan 36, Kiski Area 27
106: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Julian Jones, 3:40
113: Michael Binni (CM) p. Damian Warnick, 2:51
120: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Darren Miller, decision, 2-0
126: Logan Macri (CM) p. Bobby Lawrence, 1:45
132: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Remington Ross, 8-4
138: Noah Levitt (KA) d. Tim Hritsko, 6-4
145: Cam Connor (KA) m.d. Dimitri Pihiou, 15-4
152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Skylar Adams, 3:13
160: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) d. Nick Delp, 9-6
170: Evan Miller (CM) d. Justin Hessom, 8-6
182: Logan Pollick (KA) t.f. Patrich Reidenbach, 17-2
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Alec Hendal, 1:30
220: Zach Rohaley (CM) p. Troy Kuhn, 1:05
285: Giomar Ramos (CM) d. Zach Insko, 3-1
* Match started at 170 pounds
Nonsection
Waynesburg 36, Burrell 31
106: Aaron Edwards (B) won by forfeit
113: Trent Valovchik (B) m.d. Michael Medlen, 12-4
120: Wyatt Henson (WC) t.f. Ian Oswalt, 26-11
126: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Nate Stephenson, 4:38
132: Caleb Morris (WC) m.d. Anthony Corrado, 13-5
138: Wyatt Henderson (WC) t.f. Ethan Awes, 25-8
145: Colby Morris (WC) m.d. Daniel McCarthy, 15-6
152: Corey Christie (B) d. Ryan Howard, 2-0
160: Shaun Gates (B) p. Caleb Stephenson, 2:25
170: Austin Mele (B) p. Caleb Blair, 5:53
182: Kyle Homet (WC) p. Zachariah Rupert, 0:18
195: Luke Robinson (WC) d. Richard Feroce, 5-3
220: Spencer Lesinkski (WC) d. Colton Moorhead, 4-3
285: Ryan Howard (WC) p. Jason Templer, 1:18
* Match started at 220 pounds
