Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedule for Dec. 22, 2017

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 11:33 p.m.
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec battles Butler's Isiah Scribner for a loose ball during their game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Butler High School. Pine-Richland won, 80-64.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
High Schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

City of Palms Classic (at Fort Myers, Fla.)

Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46

Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64

Seneca Valley 63, North Hills 51

Section 2

Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40

Mt. Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46

Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47

Section 3

Latrobe 66, Norwin 40

Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36

Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63

Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield 59

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44

Laurel Highlands 75, Trinity 61

McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53

Section 2

Montour 71, Knoch 63

Moon 62, Hampton 45

Section 3

Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46

Gateway 44, Kiski Area 23

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 64, Mt. Pleasant 26

Indiana 53, Freeport 51

Valley 65, Yough 27

Section 2

Ambridge 61, Beaver Falls 52

New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52

Quaker Valley 61, Central Valley 43

Section 3

Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg 60

Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52

McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 88, Mohawk 51

New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Freedom 41

Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52

Section 3

Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50

Shady Side Academy 63, South Allegheny 36

Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58

Section 4

South Side Beaver 62, Brownsville 57

Washington 62, Southmoreland 44

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 80, Springdale 40

Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60

Section 2

California 71, Chartiers-Houston 59

Section 3

Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 86, Northgate 33

Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52

Class A

Section 1

Union 61, Cornell 55

Vincentian Academy 97, Rochester 60

Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

West Greene 45, Geibel 41

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 54, Winchester Thurston 50

Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30

Friday's summaries

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 53, Shaler 46

Shaler 11 11 12 12 — 46

Central Catholic 10 8 14 21 — 53

S: Jesse Tavella 11. CC: Luke Nedrow 20, Justin Tarrant 14.

Pine-Richland 80, Butler 64

Pine-Richland 24 14 22 20 — 80

Butler 11 20 14 19 — 64

P-R: Daniel Petcash 25, Phil Jurkovec 19, Greg Shulkosky 14, Sebastian Kosanovich 14. B: Ethan Morton 39, Luke Michalek 12.

Section 2

Baldwin 50, Peters Township 40

Peters Township 11 11 6 12 — 40

Baldwin 15 14 9 12 — 50

PT: Conor Pederson 12. B: Nick Fiumara 14, Mike Goga 13.

Mt. Lebanon 80, Bethel Park 46

Mt. Lebanon 14 23 21 22 — 80

Bethel Park 11 15 10 10 — 46

ML: Caden Hinckley 23, Hayden Mitchell 19, Antonio Garofoli 11, Mike Palmer 10. BP: Ryan Meis 10.

Upper St. Clair 58, Connellsville 47

Upper St. Clair 21 24 10 3 — 58

Connellsville 17 8 13 9 — 47

USC: Kyle Meinert 27, Chris Pantelis 11. C: Treyvon Clayton 17, Josh Maher 12.

Section 3

Latrobe 66, Norwin 40

Latrobe 20 12 17 17 — 66

Norwin 13 8 10 9 — 40

L: Reed Fenton 23, Bryce Butler 17. N: Josh Ratesic 21.

Penn Hills 47, Fox Chapel 36

Penn Hills 7 14 9 17 — 47

Fox Chapel 7 5 10 14 — 36

PH: Keyshawn Adams 13, Cameron Wiley 12, Daivon Stephens 10. FC: Carson Cohen 11, Arnold Vento 10.

Penn-Trafford 72, Plum 63

Penn-Trafford 23 21 14 14 — 72

Plum 14 19 13 17 — 63

P-T: Sean Kelly 23, Kevin Stinelli 14, Zach Rocco 12, C.J. DeStefano 10. P: Lamar Whiting 19, Connor Moss 16, Chase Fink 13.

Woodland Hills 61, Hempfield 59

Woodland Hills 13 12 18 18 — 61

Hempfield 8 14 13 24 — 59

W: Keandre Bowles 14, Amante Britt 13, Olson Nicholson 11. H: Reed Hipps 25, Braden Brose 16, Justin Sliwoski 10.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 59, West Mifflin 44

West Mifflin 7 15 16 6 — 44

Albert Gallatin 12 20 12 15 — 59

WM: London Jordan 12. AG: Colby Uphold 18, Nate English 11, Justin Filippone 10.

Laurel Highlands 75, Trinity 61

Laurel Highlands 22 23 14 16 — 75

Trinity 13 20 12 16 — 61

LH: Malik Ramsey 31, Bryce Laskey 21. T: Joey Koroly 18, Zach Ecker 14, Michael Koroly 11.

McKeesport 75, Thomas Jefferson 53

Thomas Jefferson 12 9 15 17 — 53

McKeesport 9 18 23 25 — 75

TJ: Noah Palmer 12. M: Terron Taylor 0 2 0-0 23, Jordan Grayson 0 4 0-0 13, Tobias Green 11.

Section 2

Montour 71, Knoch 63

Montour 18 18 15 20 — 71

Knoch 15 14 20 14 — 63

M: Ethan Embleton 23, Jaden Nelson 16. K: Julian Sanks 33.

Section 3

Franklin Regional 70, Highlands 46

Highlands 7 10 21 8 — 46

Franklin Regional 14 17 17 22 — 70

H: Luke Cochran 15. FR: Nate Leopold 14, Jake Rosenburg 14, Hunter Stonecheck 10.

Gateway 44, Kiski Area 23

Gateway 12 12 14 6 — 44

Kiski Area 4 2 8 9 — 23

G: John Paul Kromka 15.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 64, Mt. Pleasant 26

Mt. Pleasant 4 4 11 7 — 26

Deer Lakes 13 17 15 19 — 64

DL: Jake Kelly 13, Jared Colton 12.

Indiana 53, Freeport 51

Indiana 16 10 14 13 — 53

Freeport 11 15 10 15 — 51

I: Carlos Carter 20, Ben Bianco 12, Tommy Arbuckle 11. F: Ben Beale 15, Isiah Bauman 12, Damon Shiring 11.

Valley 65, Yough 27

Yough 6 5 8 8 — 27

Valley 13 23 24 5 — 65

Y: Gamal Marballie 11. V: Nyjewel Carter 22, Dru Stokes 11.

Section 2

Beaver Falls 61, Ambridge 52

Ambridge 7 1 19 25 — 52

Beaver Falls 11 17 24 9 — 61

Am: Monterrey Carpenter 18, Aaron Hilzendeger 18, Tay Lindsey 12. BF: McKelvey 11, Jevontae Jones 11, Noah Vaughan 10.

New Castle 57, Blackhawk 52

Blackhawk 13 15 2 22 — 52

New Castle 10 13 21 13 — 57

NC: Carrington Smith 24, Lorenzo Gardner 11, Georgie Eggleston 11.

Quaker Valley 61, Central Valley 43

Quaker Valley 19 20 11 11 — 61

Central Valley 7 4 17 15 — 43

QV: Coletrane Washington 21, Ryan Stowers 21. CV: Josh Kline 20, Tyler Walker 15.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 77, Waynesburg 50

Waynesburg 9 14 18 9 — 50

Belle Vernon 18 21 12 26 — 77

W: Darton McIntire 19, Lucas Garber 16. BV: Griffin LaCarte 15, Derek Thomas 13, Jarod Hartman 12, Cameron Nusser 12.

Keystone Oaks 62, Uniontown 52

Keystone Oaks 15 15 12 20 — 62

Uniontown 4 13 16 19 — 52

KO: Josh Snell 22, Ryan Collins 15, Vonte Mitchell 13. U: Trenton Uphold 15, Billy Deshields 11, Kam Fitzgerald 10.

McGuffey 58, Elizabeth Forward 46

McGuffey 15 19 12 12 — 58

Elizabeth Forward 12 11 13 10 — 46

McG: Trent Belleville 24, CJ Cole 15. EF: Gavin Martik 19, Will Greijack 14.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 88, Mohawk 51

Mohawk 11 15 12 13 — 51

Lincoln Park 32 14 26 16 — 88

M: Joey Hervatine 14, Aaron Novad 11. LP: Keeno Holmes 35, Thomas Melonja 15, Andre Wilder 11.

New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50

New Brighton 14 12 12 14 — 52

Ellwood City 11 13 10 16 — 50

NB: Thomas Kirby 16, Chris Gerello 10, Payne Jackson 10. EC: Anthony Roth 26, L. Botti 11.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 59, Freedom 41

Freedom 12 10 14 5 — 41

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 15 10 14 20 — 59

F: Javin Melvin 12, Santino Guaindolo 11. NC: John Fukon 19, Ryan Feczko 13, Bryan Davidson 10.

Carlynton 69, Brentwood 52

Brentwood 8 16 11 17 — 52

Carlynton 21 23 17 8 — 69

B: DeAngelo Briscoe 20, Zach Romano 13. C: Ian Gallagher 16, DeQuay Canton 15, Maclaine Greiner 10, Chauncie Mickens 10.

Seton LaSalle 57, Avonworth 41

Seton LaSalle 10 8 19 20 — 57

Avonworth 7 11 10 13 — 41

SLS: George IV Mike 15, Nick Deanes 11. A: Tyreke Davis 20, Turner Grau 10.

Section 3

Burrell 51, East Allegheny 50

Burrell 16 15 7 13 — 51

East Allegheny 18 11 17 4 — 50

B: Logan Bitar 10, Seth Fishbach 10. EA: Olajawon Owens 20, Cedric Blackmon 13.

Steel Valley 70, Apollo-Ridge 58

Steel Valley 18 18 12 22 — 70

Apollo-Ridge 22 14 10 12 — 58

SV: Chase Polak 23, Kameron Williams 18, Amonte Strothers 12. AR: Keighton Reese 17, Kyle Fitzroy 13, Jake Fello 12.

Section 4

South Side Beaver 62, Brownsville 57

South Side Beaver 20 12 20 10 — 62

Brownsville 12 17 9 19 — 57

SSB: Jake McDougal 37, Logan English 11. B: Shandon Marshall 21, Phil Pace 16.

Washington 62, Southmoreland 44

Southmoreland 10 7 10 17 — 44

Washington 20 18 15 9 — 62

S: Dylan Eicher 13, Riley Comforti 10. W: Isaiah Walton 24, Tristen Wood 11.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 80, Springdale 40

Springdale 4 10 16 10 — 40

Jeannette 15 24 25 16 — 80

S: Michael Zolnierczyk 11. J: Anthony Johnson 20, Tre Cunningham 17.

Serra Catholic 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

Serra Catholic 17 14 22 11 — 64

GCC 7 11 7 15 — 40

S: Malik Edmundson 13, Jimmy Moon 12. GCC: Joel LoNigro 15.

Summit Academy 63, Leechburg 60

Leechburg 18 16 12 14 — 60

Summit Academy 14 22 13 14 — 63

L: Christian Hack 29, Jake Blumer 12, John Miskinis 11. SA: Nayshawn Jones 14, Pierre Thomas 14, Bryan Noel 12.

Section 2

California 71, Chartiers-Houston 59

Chartiers-Houston 19 18 12 23 — 72

California 19 10 14 17 — 60

CH: Cameron Hanley 30, Andrew Clark 13, Zach Southern 11. C: Ben Wilson 17, Cochise Ryan 13, Dru Miller 11, Austin Grillo 10.

Section 3

Neshannock 75, Bishop Canevin 65 (OT)

Neshannock 21 11 15 12 16— 75

Bishop Canevin 14 13 23 9 6— 65

N: Jake McCormick 23, Chris Scott 22. BC: Nevan Crossey 21, Sean Weldon 21, Nate Kirsch 11.

OLSH 86, Northgate 33

Northgate 14 4 13 2 — 33

OLSH 27 26 22 11 — 86

N: Malcolm Randall 12. OLSH: Daren DiMichele 27, Dante Spadafora 18, Rico Tate 14, Alex Boyden 10.

Shenango 58, Sto-Rox 52

Sto-Rox 11 10 12 19 — 52

Shenango 8 4 21 25 — 58

SR: Malik Smith 18, Brandon Deloe 16. S: Brandon Bennett 20, Josh Young 14, Colin McQuiston 11.

Class A

Section 1

Union 61, Cornell 55

Union 13 13 17 18 — 61

Cornell 18 12 19 6 — 55

U: Nate Meeks 22, Matt Costello 0 4 0-0 12, Tre'von Charles 11. C: Desmond Ross 19, Kaden Divito 13, Zaier Harrison 12.

Section 2

West Greene 45, Geibel 41

Geibel 6 10 17 8 — 41

West Greene 12 3 19 11 — 45

G: Cole Kendall 13, Ryan Anderson 12. WG: Nathan Brudnock 22, Austin Crouse 14.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 54, Winchester Thurston 50

Winchester Thurston 10 10 19 11 — 50

Eden Christian Academy 8 11 17 18 — 54

WT: Dusan Krivokapic 23, David Canavan 11. EC: Tanner Gross 20, Dylan Kingan 12, Mickey Clary 10.

Propel Andrew Street 70, Trinity Christian 13

Trinity Christian 0 2 5 6 — 13

Propel Andrew Street 20 23 14 13 — 70

PAS: Dareius Davis 14, Eric Averett 12, Trae Elmore 12, Tyreese Hicks 11.

District 6

Nonsection

Harmony 36, Northern Cambria 30

Harmony 15 5 3 13 — 36

Northern Cambria 2 11 4 13 — 30

H: Daniel Barabaugh 11.

Kaukauna, Wis. 85, Mars 83

Kaukauna, Wis. 25 23 19 18 — 85

Mars 19 15 20 29 — 83

K: McCabe 42, Ferris 13. M: Robby Carmody 37, Cade Hetzler 21, Andrew Recchia 15.

Today's schedule

Jamfest tournament (at Penn Hills)

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 3 p.m.; McKeesport at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.; Jeannette vs. East Allegheny, 8 p.m.

PBC Holiday Festival tournament (at Aliquippa)

Hampton vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Aliquippa, 3 p.m.

PBC Holiday Festival tournament (at Moon)

Ambridge vs. Lincoln Park, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Moon, 3 p.m.; Cornell vs. Brashear, noon

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carmichaels at West Greene, 3:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Sharon, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at First Love Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

Nike Tournament of Champions (at Phoenix, Ariz.)

Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mt. Lebanon 49

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 44, North Hills 34

Section 2

Latrobe 60, Norwin 45

Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41

Class 5A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29

Section 4

Mars 61, Plum 29

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 40, Central Valley 39

Nonsection

Calynton 55, McGuffey 40

South Garrett, Md. 61, Baldwin 59

Carrick at Propel Andrew Street (n)

Hundred, W. Va. at Mapletown (n)

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 74, United 48

Friday's summaries

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 44, North Hills 34

North Hills 4 9 13 8 — 34

Butler 9 14 5 16 — 44

NH: Jordan O'Malley 12. B: Jenna Kunst 17, Jordan Kauffman 11.

Section 2

Latrobe 60, Norwin 45

Latrobe 13 12 18 17 — 60

Norwin 9 19 9 8 — 45

L: Laura Graytok 23, Bethany Havrilla 12. N: Jayla Wehner 13, Lucy Race 11.

Penn Hills 42, Fox Chapel 41

Penn Hills 9 14 8 11 — 42

Fox Chapel 12 11 9 9 — 41

PH: Adia Brisker 18, Ariana Dunson 10. FC: Megan Friday 13.

Class 5A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 57, McKeesport 29

Oakland Catholic 16 10 19 12 — 57

McKeesport 3 3 16 7 — 29

OC: Alexis Sestric 11, Sierra DeAngelo 10, Jayde Boyd 10, Cierra Christian 10. McK: Jhayla Bray 14.

Section 4

Mars 61, Plum 29

Mars 16 17 19 9 — 61

Plum 9 7 6 7 — 29

M: Tai Johnson 17, Lauren Wasylson 16. P: Kennedie Montue 15, Kelsi Zik 11.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton 52, Ellwood City 50

New Brighton 14 12 12 14 — 52

Ellwood City 11 13 10 16 — 50

NB: T. Kirby 16, C. Gerello 10, P. Jackson 10. EC: Isabella Roth 26, L. Botti 11.

Nonsection

Carlynton 55, McGuffey 40

McGuffey 8 10 11 11 — 40

Carlynton 12 11 17 15 — 55

M: Cassie Darrell 0 2 0-0 11, McKenzie Dobrzynski 0 2 0-0 10. C: Jada Lee 17, Angelicah Diallo 16, Jaelyn Melko 15.

Sacramento, Calif. 60, Mt. Lebanon 49

Sacramento, Calif. 13 22 15 10 — 60

Mt. Lebanon 12 10 8 19 — 49

S: Ryanne Walters 0 4 0-0 23, Rebekah Brown 0 4 0-0 18. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 13, Haley Sabol 13, Jamey Napoleon 12.

South Garrett, Md. 61, Baldwin 59

Baldwin 11 18 10 20 — 59

South Garrett, Md. 13 18 14 16 — 61

B: Abbey Larkin 21, Anna Lucarelli 16. SG: Courtney Ross 27, Anna Wilt 15.

Today's schedule

Jamfest tournament (at Penn Hills)

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. East Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Penn Hills, 4:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

California at Washington, 1 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, noon; Seton LaSalle at Mercyhurst Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Shaler at Vincentian Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1B

Hempfield 63, Franklin Regional 3

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 36, Kiski Area 25

Mt. Lebanon 42, Montour 33

Waynesburg 36, Burrell 31

Friday's summaries

Class AAA

Section 1B

Hempfield 63, Franklin Regional 3

106: Carter Dibert (FR) d. Ethan Berginc, 3-2

113: Kyle Burkholder (H) p. Dalton O'Neil, 0:18

120: Tyler Williams (H) p. Nathan Lieu, 1:18

126: No match

132: Jared Brean (H) d. Zach McCann, 6-1

138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Zach Diandreth, 2:26

145: Luke Kemerer (H) m.d. Mark Prucnal, 18-7

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Jacob Brand, 0:13

160: Tommy Abraham (H) d. Tony Clayton, 7-0

170: Dallyn Wood (H) p. Charles Hough, 0:54

182: Colin Choby (H) p. Jack Pedrosky, 0:54

195: Justin Cramer (H) p. Sam Alamili, 2:57

220: Dillon Feretti (H) won by forfeit

285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Dylan Singleton, 0:43

Records: H 12-0, 2-0; FR 1-1, 1-1

*Match started at 120 pounds

Nonsection

Canon McMillan 36, Kiski Area 27

106: Jimmy Baxter (CM) p. Julian Jones, 3:40

113: Michael Binni (CM) p. Damian Warnick, 2:51

120: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Darren Miller, decision, 2-0

126: Logan Macri (CM) p. Bobby Lawrence, 1:45

132: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Remington Ross, 8-4

138: Noah Levitt (KA) d. Tim Hritsko, 6-4

145: Cam Connor (KA) m.d. Dimitri Pihiou, 15-4

152: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Skylar Adams, 3:13

160: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) d. Nick Delp, 9-6

170: Evan Miller (CM) d. Justin Hessom, 8-6

182: Logan Pollick (KA) t.f. Patrich Reidenbach, 17-2

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Alec Hendal, 1:30

220: Zach Rohaley (CM) p. Troy Kuhn, 1:05

285: Giomar Ramos (CM) d. Zach Insko, 3-1

* Match started at 170 pounds

Nonsection

Waynesburg 36, Burrell 31

106: Aaron Edwards (B) won by forfeit

113: Trent Valovchik (B) m.d. Michael Medlen, 12-4

120: Wyatt Henson (WC) t.f. Ian Oswalt, 26-11

126: Bryan Gaul (B) p. Nate Stephenson, 4:38

132: Caleb Morris (WC) m.d. Anthony Corrado, 13-5

138: Wyatt Henderson (WC) t.f. Ethan Awes, 25-8

145: Colby Morris (WC) m.d. Daniel McCarthy, 15-6

152: Corey Christie (B) d. Ryan Howard, 2-0

160: Shaun Gates (B) p. Caleb Stephenson, 2:25

170: Austin Mele (B) p. Caleb Blair, 5:53

182: Kyle Homet (WC) p. Zachariah Rupert, 0:18

195: Luke Robinson (WC) d. Richard Feroce, 5-3

220: Spencer Lesinkski (WC) d. Colton Moorhead, 4-3

285: Ryan Howard (WC) p. Jason Templer, 1:18

* Match started at 220 pounds

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

