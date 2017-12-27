Alle-Kiski Area high school roundup: Springdale girls snap 24-game losing streak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The wait is over for Springdale, and so is the Dynamos' losing streak.

Jazlynn Robb scored a game-high 25 points, and Springdale snapped its 24-game skid Wednesday with a 47-28 victory over Yough in the consolation game of Valley's holiday tournament.

Becca Selzer added 15 points for the Dynamos (1-7), whose last victory came Feb. 8, 2016 against Northgate.

Springdale held Yough (0-9) under 10 points in the second, third and fourth quarters. Rebecca Mlinek had 10 points for the Cougars, who have lost 22 consecutive games.

Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32 — Megan Ost scored a game-high 18 points, leading host Apollo-Ridge to a win over Saltsburg in the Apollo Trust Company Holiday Tournament.

Maddy Moore added 13 points for the Vikings (5-2), who outscored Saltsburg, 26-13, in the second half.

Apollo-Ridge will play Leechburg in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43 — Mikayla Lovelace went 14 of 14 from the free-throw line en route to a game-high 26 points, and Brittany Robilio chipped in with 16 to help Class 2A No. 4 Leechburg (6-1) upend Lincoln Park (3-4) in the opening round of the Apollo Trust Company Holiday Tournament.

Clairton 50, Valley 33 — Auveonna Perkins led Valley with 18 points, but the Vikings (2-5) fell to Clairton (5-4) in the championship game of the Valley tournament.

Clairton's Ionia Chapman led all scorers with 24 points.

Boys basketball

Plum 73, McKeesport 66 — Plum outscored McKeesport, 27-16, in the third quarter and held off the Tigers in the Penn-Trafford Warrior Holiday Showcase.

Lamar Whiting scored 19 points, and Connor Moss added 17 for the Mustangs (4-4).

Layton Jordan led McKeesport (3-5) with 21, and Terron Taylor had 20.

Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49 — Tournament host Deer Lakes raced to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a win.

Jake Kelly led the Lancers (5-3) with 18 points. Jack Hollibaugh had 17 points, Jared Colton scored 12 and Colin Kadlick scored 11.

Dave Parks scored 20 points for Perry.

Leechburg 78, Evangel Heights Christian Academy 28 — The Blue Devils (6-2) rebounded from a section loss with a rout on the opening day of the Apollo Trust Company Holiday Tournament.

Leechburg will play Saltsburg in the championship game Thursday.

Saltsburg 53, Apollo-Ridge 47 — Klay Fitzroy had a game-high 19 points, but Apollo-Ridge fell in the Apollo Trust Company Tournament.

Jake Fello added 14 points for the Vikings, who led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 15-2 in the second quarter.

John Calandrella had 15 points for Saltsburg.

Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35 — The Cavaliers couldn't rebound from a sluggish first half in a loss at the Hampton tournament.

Ryne Wallace led the Cavaliers (0-7) with a game-high 17 points, and Isaac Degregorio led the Talbots (4-4) with 11.