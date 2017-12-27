A-K Valley athletes of the week: Valley's Nyjewel Carter, Apollo-Ridge's Maddy Moore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nyjewel Carter

School: Valley

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: In his first year as a starter for Valley (3-1, 2-1), Carter leads the team with an 18.4 points-per-game average and has scored in double figures in four of the Vikings' five games. He put up 22 points through two quarters in the Vikings' 65-27 win over Section 1-4A foe Yough last week. The 6-foot guard scored a career-high 24 points against Indiana, 23 against rival Burrell and opened section play with a 15-point effort against Freeport.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I've been playing basketball for about 10 years. I started at the JFK (playground) Gosby “Goose” Pryor developmental league.

The Vikings have started strong this season. How much better can this team get?

Our team has a lot of improvement, and our chemistry has gotten better on and off the court. This season is looking bright.

Where does this team need to improve heading into the heart of the section schedule?

I would say moving the ball, trusting each other and building up each other's confidence.

Who is the comedian on the team?

I'd say myself and Roman Flenory.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

LeBron James and Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“White Men Can't Jump.” I really like that movie.

What three words best describe you?

Tenacious. Funny. Happy.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

LeBron James, Barack Obama and Kevin Hart. But more than anything, our team too because we're really coming along.

What was your favorite Christmas gift this year?

Family.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

To not have a New Year's resolution.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Honors chemistry.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I am a phenomenal singer. Nobody even knows.

What do you like to sing?

Anything. If it has a beat, I'll sing it. My family and friends think I'm terrible.

Maddy Moore

School: Apollo-Ridge

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Moore capped off a game-high 16-point performance by hitting the game-winning shot to help lead Apollo-Ridge (4-2, 2-1) past Section 1-3A rival Seton LaSalle. The 5-foot-11 guard/forward ranks second on the team in points per game (12) and has scored in double figures in four of the Vikings' six games this season. A three-year starter in her second season as a team captain, she ranks first on the team in 3-pointers made (11) and is tied for the team lead in 3-point-shooting percentage (33 percent).

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since second grade. I started at the Kiski Valley YMCA league.

How did it feel to hit the game-winning shot against Seton LaSalle?

I didn't really think about it too much at the time. I just kept thinking that we all had to get back (down the court), not get too happy and let them score right back. I got really excited after the game was over, because we won the game, not because I hit the last shot.

How did ending last season on a 10-game losing skid inspire this team?

Our coach talked about that at the beginning of the season, and beating Seton LaSalle was really a pick-me-up and a great confidence booster.

What are the Vikings doing to avoid a second-half collapse like last year?

I think coach (Jim Callipare) is going to keep pushing at practice because he blames himself in a way.

What is the strength of this year's team?

We have a lot more diversity than we've had in the past years. We have an outside game as well as an inside game, and we don't have to rely on Megan Ost as much.

Where does this team need to improve?

We need to improve our communication on and off the court. I feel like it will come as the season continues.

Who is your favorite NBA/WNBA player and team?

Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors, and the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Love and Basketball.”

What three words best describe you?

Intelligent. Determined. Humble.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Ronald Reagan, Ed Sheeran and Zac Efron.

What was your favorite Christmas gift this year?

Probably the X-Box One.

What's your favorite game?

“NHL 17.” We just play with the family all the time.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

I really want to work at getting stronger and building up my agility.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Anatomy.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I can juggle.

What's your favorite thing to juggle?

Just basketballs, and I can only go to three.

— William Whalen