High school scores, schedules for Dec. 26, 2017
Updated 7 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Today's schedule
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Evangel Heights vs. Leechburg, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Avonworth vs. South Side Beaver, 1:30 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Avella, 5:30 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
California vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Clairton vs. Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
East Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway tournament
Norwin vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Kiski Area at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe vs. North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)
Beth-Center vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley tournament
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Monessen at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, noon; Olentagy Liberty, Ohio vs. Lake Catholic, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Plum vs. McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament (at Shady Side Academy)
Armstrong vs. Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Woodland Hills vs. Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Mohawk at Rochester, 7 p.m.; New Brighton vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
Valley tournament
Clairton 51, Yough 17
Valley 37, Springdale 31
Warwick tournament
Bishop McDevitt 49, Peters Township 45
Today's schedule
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Lincoln Park vs. Leechburg, 3 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, 8:15 p.m.; West Greene vs. Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)
Latrobe vs. Gateway, 4:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.
Butler tournament
Allderdice at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.
California tournament
Charleroi vs. Monessen, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan vs. Carmichaels, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny vs. Brentwood, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny tournament
Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, noon
Hampton tournament
Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 5 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. North Hills, 2 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley tournament
Derry vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 2 p.m.
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown vs. Carlynton, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Propel Braddock Hills vs. Blairsville, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Hoover, Ohio vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.; Magnificat, Ohio at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Beaver Falls at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City vs. Union, 2 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Abington vs. Norwin, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Gilmour Academy, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Trinity, 5 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport vs. Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Rochester tournament
New Brighton at Rochester, 5 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Eden Christian Acad., 1 p.m.
Valley tournament
Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale vs. Yough, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Shenango at Wilmington, 11:30 a.m.
