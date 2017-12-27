Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Dec. 26, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
Springdale's Jazlynn Robb (5) drives up court during their game against Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at Valley High School. The Lady Vikings won 37-31.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Jazlynn Robb (5) drives up court during their game against Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 at Valley High School. The Lady Vikings won 37-31.

Updated 7 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Today's schedule

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Evangel Heights vs. Leechburg, 4:30 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Avonworth vs. South Side Beaver, 1:30 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Avella, 5:30 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Fort Cherry, 3:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

California vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 4:45 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Clairton vs. Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Ringgold, 5:30 p.m.; Yough at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

East Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway tournament

Norwin vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Kiski Area at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe vs. North Hills, 3:30 p.m.

King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)

Beth-Center vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley tournament

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Monessen at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, noon; Olentagy Liberty, Ohio vs. Lake Catholic, Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

Allderdice at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Plum vs. McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament (at Shady Side Academy)

Armstrong vs. Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shady Side Academy, 2 p.m.; Woodland Hills vs. Cumberland Valley, 5 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Mohawk at Rochester, 7 p.m.; New Brighton vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday's results

Valley tournament

Clairton 51, Yough 17

Valley 37, Springdale 31

Warwick tournament

Bishop McDevitt 49, Peters Township 45

Today's schedule

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Lincoln Park vs. Leechburg, 3 p.m.; Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, 8:15 p.m.; West Greene vs. Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Seton LaSalle at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)

Latrobe vs. Gateway, 4:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.

Butler tournament

Allderdice at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.

California tournament

Charleroi vs. Monessen, 4 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan vs. Carmichaels, 2 p.m.; South Allegheny vs. Brentwood, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny tournament

Steel Valley vs. Serra Catholic, noon

Hampton tournament

Upper St. Clair at Hampton, 5 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. North Hills, 2 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Thomas Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley tournament

Derry vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 2 p.m.

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown vs. Carlynton, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 8 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Propel Braddock Hills vs. Blairsville, 6 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Hoover, Ohio vs. Blackhawk, 5 p.m.; Magnificat, Ohio at Mt. Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Beaver Falls at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City vs. Union, 2 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Abington vs. Norwin, 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Gilmour Academy, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Trinity, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport vs. Ringgold, 2 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Rochester tournament

New Brighton at Rochester, 5 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Eden Christian Acad., 1 p.m.

Valley tournament

Clairton at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale vs. Yough, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Shenango at Wilmington, 11:30 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

