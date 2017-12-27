Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Dec. 27, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams prepares a pass for a teammate Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams prepares a pass for a teammate Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in the Penn-Trafford Warriors Holiday Showcase at Penn-Trafford High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday's results

Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)

Sayreville, N.J. 62, Seton LaSalle 51

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32

Leechburg 78, Evangel Heights 28

Avella tournament

Avonworth 74, South Side Beaver 62

Carlynton 69, Avella 40

Fort Cherry 54, Waynesburg 52

McGuffey 79, Burgettstown 63

Bentworth tournament

Bentworth 71, Jefferson-Morgan 49

South Allegheny 61, California 49

Bishop Canevin tournament

Carrick 82, Imani Christian 38

Bishop Canevin 85, Quigley 44

Charleroi tournament

Charleroi 57, Yough 34

Clairton 56, Belle Vernon 55

Elizabeth Forward 64, Ringgold 51

Deer Lakes tournament

Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Keystone Oaks 71, East Allegheny 70

Gateway tournament

Gateway 44, West Mifflin 23

Norwin 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 41

Hampton tournament

Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35

Latrobe 84, North Hills 73

King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)

Beth-Center 59, Geibel 52

Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 31

KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)

Bethel Park 78, Miami Jackson, Fla. 58

Glen Allen, Va. 56, Shaler 46

Ligonier Valley tournament

Albert Gallatin 83, South Park 62

Ligonier Valley 67, Derry 56

New Castle tournament

Aliquippa 69, Vincentian Academy 57

New Castle 83, Monessen 50

North Allegheny tournament

Lake Catholic, Ohio 66, Olentagy Liberty, Ohio 59

North Allegheny 56, Franklin Regional 53

Penn-Trafford tournament

Penn-Trafford 56, Allderdice 51 (OT)

Plum 73, McKeesport 66

Peter Sauer Memorial tournament (at Shady Side Academy)

Fox Chapel 59, Armstrong 48

Shady Side Academy 64, Seneca Valley 62

Woodland Hills 83, Cumberland Valley 57

Rochester tournament

New Brighton 76, Western Beaver 48

Rochester 58, Mohawk 42

Sto-Rox tournament

Brashear 66, Sto-Rox 59

Propel Andrew Street 56, Brentwood 39

WPIAL

Nonsection

Frazier 58, West Greene 41

Montour 86, Thomas Jefferson 60

Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57

Wednesday's summaries

Albert Gallatin 83, South Park 62

South Park 14 16 16 16 — 62

Albert Gallatin 25 19 26 13 — 83

SP: Devin Turner 16, Damon Smith 13, Michael Graham 12. AG: Colby Uphold 18, Nate English 16, Matt Rankin 14, Zach Knox 13.

Aliquippa 69, Vincentian Academy 57

Vincentian Academy 12 8 19 18 — 57

Aliquippa 21 20 13 15 — 69

V: Zach McDonough 19, Kyler Fedko 12, Alex Griess 12. A: MJ Devonshire 17, William Gipson 15, Zuriah Fisher 13.

Avonworth 73, South Side Beaver 61

Avonworth 16 18 19 20 — 73

South Side Beaver 12 17 13 19 — 61

A: Brennan Neidhardt 0 5 0-0 25, Tyreke Davis 16. SSB: Logan English 14, Jake McDougal 13, Nate Statler 13.

Bentworth 71, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Jefferson-Morgan 13 16 9 11 — 49

Bentworth 20 11 26 14 — 71

JM: D.L. Garrett 19, Jolen Tarref 13, Gavin Wood 11. B: Levi Jordan 26, Steven Harner 21, Sam Schoedel 15.

Beth-Center 59, Geibel 52

Beth-Center 7 11 18 23 — 59

Geibel 13 14 17 8 — 52

BC: J.J. Green 13, Andrew Bower 12, George Samarin 12, Easton McDaniel 12. G: Cole Kendall 26, Isaiah Krizner 12.

Bishop Canevin 85, Quigley Catholic 44

Quigley Catholic 13 12 12 7 — 44

Bishop Canevin 23 31 15 16 — 85

QC: Nick Duer 14. BC: Nevan Crossey 16, Nate Kirsch 14, Aidan Logan 12.

Brashear 66, Sto-Rox 59

Brashear 18 14 15 19 — 66

Sto-Rox 13 13 13 20 — 59

B: Cheron Collington 24, Lontee Smith 18, Richard Gainer 12. SR: Brandon Deloe 21, Malik Smith 12.

Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 31

Mapletown 4 10 4 13 — 31

Carmichaels 15 24 11 24 — 74

C: Dylan Wilson 20, Nick Mundell 15, Jacob Lowry 10.

Carrick 82, Imani Christian 37

Imani Christian 13 8 12 4 — 37

Carrick 23 21 22 16 — 82

C: Ernest Howard 24, Y'shua Bragg 20, Imuri Walker 11, Daysean Woodson 10.

Charleroi 57, Yough 34

Yough 10 10 6 8 — 34

Charleroi 12 17 15 13 — 57

C: Caleb Carson 13.

Clairton 56, Belle Vernon 55

Clairton 12 15 18 11 — 56

Belle Vernon 16 13 11 15 — 55

C: Khori Fusco 18, Dakari Bradford 10. BV: Griffin LaCarte 12, Derek Thomas 12, Christian Murphy 11.

Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49

Perry Traditional Academy 3 11 21 14 — 49

Deer Lakes 18 14 25 16 — 73

P: Dave Parks 20, Simpson 10. DL: Jake Kelly 18, Jack Hollibaugh 17, Jared Colton 12, Colin Kadlick 11.

Elizabeth Forward 64, Ringgold 51

Elizabeth Forward 11 18 22 13 — 64

Ringgold 14 14 15 8 — 51

EF: Gavin Martik 21, Will Greijack 15, Jarin Martik 13. R: Jaden Taylor 20, Chris Peccon 11.

Fort Cherry 54, Waynesburg 52

Waynesburg 6 9 14 23 — 52

Fort Cherry 12 12 8 22 — 54

W: Darton McIntire 22, Lucas Garber 12. FC: Ryhan Culberson 32, Nate Higham 13.

Fox Chapel 59, Armstrong 48

Armstrong 9 7 18 14 — 48

Fox Chapel 16 9 17 17 — 59

A: Dawson Porter 17, Nate Baillie 11. FC: Carson Cohen 22, Domanic McGriff 11, Arnold Vento 10.

Gateway 44, West Mifflin 23

West Mifflin 2 4 11 6 — 23

Gateway 4 13 11 16 — 44

G: John Paul Kromka 21.

Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35

Kiski Area 7 3 14 11 — 35

Hampton 14 13 12 16 — 55

KA: Ryne Wallace 17. H: Adam Bittner 12, Isaac Degregorio 11, Ryan Dayton 10, Colby Mignogna 10.

Keystone Oaks 71, East Allegheny 70

East Allegheny 16 14 21 19 — 70

Keystone Oaks 8 18 15 30 — 71

EA: T.J. Banks 25, Olajawon Owens 24. KO: Josh Snell 30, Ryan Collins 18, Vonte Mitchell 12.

Latrobe 84, North Hills 73

Latrobe 21 14 27 22 — 84

North Hills 20 16 14 23 — 73

L: Reed Fenton 33. NH: Garret Barto 22, Kamron Taylor 17.

Ligonier Valley 67, Derry 54

Derry 9 14 17 14 — 54

Ligonier Valley 21 15 18 13 — 67

D: Aidan Bushey 12, Justin Huss 11, John Kerr 10. LV: Michael Marinchak 0 0 7-9 27, Marrek Paola 23, Andrew Pleskovich 10.

McGuffey 79, Burgettstown 63

Burgettstown 6 15 21 21 — 63

McGuffey 21 12 18 28 — 79

B: Ryan Lounder 21, Garrett Dhans 18. McG: Chase Miller 20, CJ Cole 19, Trent Belleville 18, David Chapman 18.

New Brighton 76, Western Beaver 48

New Brighton 19 24 20 13 — 76

Western Beaver 13 8 17 10 — 48

NB: Josh Johnson 16, Zac Cook 15, Nya Greene 12. WB: Grant Martin 15, Louie Hapach 11, Noah Gray 10.

New Castle 82, Monessen 50

Monessen 9 16 6 19 — 50

New Castle 19 16 26 21 — 82

NC: Marcus Hooker 21, Seaven Ware 14, Carrington Smith 10.

Norwin 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 41

Norwin 9 8 13 12 — 42

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8 8 16 9 — 41

N: Josh Ratesic 16.

North Allegheny 56, Franklin Regional 53

Franklin Regional 8 15 19 11 — 53

North Allegheny 15 17 11 13 — 56

FR: Hunter Stonecheck 18, Mike Bartolacci 10. NA: Curtis Aiken 15, Zach Johnson 13, Ray Sandherr 13.

Penn-Trafford 56, Allderdice 51 (OT)

Allderdice 10 14 9 14 4— 51

Penn-Trafford 7 12 14 14 9— 56

A: Bobby Clifford 27, Tyler Williams 14. P-T: Kevin Stinelli 14, Zach Rocco 14, Sean Kelly 11.

Plum 73, McKeesport 66

Plum 12 15 27 19 — 73

McKeesport 17 11 16 22 — 66

P: Lamar Whiting 19, Connor Moss 17. M: Layton Jordan 21, Terron Taylor 20.

Rochester 58, Mohawk 42

Mohawk 12 7 2 21 — 42

Rochester 10 20 15 13 — 58

M: Joey Hervatine 11. R: Darrius Goosby 14, Caleb Collins 13.

Saltsburg 53, Apollo-Ridge 47

Saltsburg 4 15 15 19 — 53

Apollo-Ridge 12 2 13 20 — 47

S: John Calandrella 15, Jake Roman 13. AR: Klay Fitzroy 19, Jake Fello 14.

Sayreville, N.J. 62, Seton LaSalle 51

Sayreville, N.J. 10 17 22 13 — 62

Seton LaSalle 15 12 10 14 — 51

S: E. Clark 22, Z. Kazmerek 17, J. Macklin 13. SLS: Jakob Richardson 14, George IV Mike 13, Kaleb Krebs 12.

Shady Side Academy 64, Seneca Valley 62 (OT)

Seneca Valley 12 16 13 15 6— 62

Shady Side Academy 14 19 12 11 8— 64

SV: Marcus Might 20, David Ritchie 15. SSA: Grady Munroe 23.

South Allegheny 61, California 49

California 14 9 13 13 — 49

South Allegheny 13 16 18 14 — 61

C: Ben Wilson 21, Cochise Ryan 12. SA: Derek Lockhart 16, Anthony Epps 16, Juwan Mitchell 13, Matceak Austin 12.

West Greene 58, Frazier 41

West Greene 19 7 13 19 — 58

Frazier 8 12 14 7 — 41

WG: Nathan Brudnock 23, Austin Crouse 12. F: Justin Novak 22, Luke Santo 14, Elijah Santoro 10.

Woodland Hills 83, Cumberland Valley 57

Cumberland Valley 14 16 13 14 — 57

Woodland Hills 23 6 26 28 — 83

CV: Max Rezenchenko 13. W: Amante Britt 26, Khalil Wilson 16, Trey Josey 15.

Thursday's schedule

Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)

Seton LaSalle vs. Middletown North, 2 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Leechburg vs. Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Evangel Heights vs. Apollo-Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Avella tournament

Burgettstown at Avella, 3:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Avonworth, 5:30 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship

South Allegheny at Bentworth, 8:15 p.m.

Consolation

California vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Canevin tournament

Championship

Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Imani Christian vs. Quigley, 6:15 p.m.

Byron Nelson Classic (at Trophy Club, Texas)

Mt. Lebanon vs. Tascosa, Texas, 2 p.m.

Charleroi tournament

Ringgold vs. Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes tournament

Championship

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

East Allegheny vs. Perry Traditional Academy, 6 p.m.

Freeport tournament

Championship

Curwensville at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Eden Christian Academy vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 5 p.m.

Gateway tournament

Championship

Norwin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

CW North Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem tournament

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship

Latrobe at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

North Hills vs. Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Highlands tournament

Championship

Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Blackhawk vs. Knoch, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)

Central Florida Christian, Fla. vs. Youngstown East, Ohio, 8 p.m.; Montour vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Obama Academy, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Fairview, 6 p.m.

King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)

Championship

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Geibel vs. Mapletown, 6 p.m.

KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)

Bethel Park vs. Foxboro, Mass., 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. San Marcos, Calif., 9:30 a.m.

Ligonier Valley tournament

Championship

Albert Gallatin at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Consolation

South Park vs. Derry, 2 p.m.

Mercer tournament

Championship

Laurel at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Slippery Rock vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Wilmington at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Union vs. Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Championship

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Vincentian Academy vs. Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Championship

Lake Catholic, Ohio at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Franklin Regional vs. Olentagy Liberty, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)

Armstrong at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills vs. Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.

Peters Township tournament

Upper St. Clair vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship

New Brighton at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Mohawk vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.

Sharon tournament

Championship

Propel Braddock Hills at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Howland, Ohio vs. Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)

McDonough, Md. vs. East Hardy, W. Va., 6 p.m.; Westinghouse at Southern Garrett, Md., 8 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Serra Catholic vs. Holy Family Academy, 3 p.m.

Sto-Rox tournament

Championship

Brashear vs. Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Trinity tournament

Championship

Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Brownsville vs. Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Northgate at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Clarion-Limestone vs. Karns City, 4:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32

Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43

Bentworth tournament

Bentworth 46, Propel Andrew Street 16

West Greene 59, Mapletown 33

Bethel Park tournament

Bethel Park 50, Seton LaSalle 34

South Fayette 65, Mohawk 50

Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)

Elizabeth Forward 56, West Mifflin 46

Latrobe 59, Gateway 51

Butler tournament

Butler 52, Allderdice 44

Knoch 49, Indiana 41

California tournament

Brentwood 55, South Allegheny 22

Carmichaels 44, Jefferson-Morgan 34

Charleroi 70, Monessen 10

East Allegheny tournament

Serra Catholic 50, Steel Valley 33

Hampton tournament

Upper St. Clair 50, Hampton 44

West Allegheny 55, North Hills 36

Keystone Oaks tournament

Keystone Oaks 55, Quaker Valley 31

Thomas Jefferson 56, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45

Ligonier Valley tournament

Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Derry 55

McGuffey tournament

Carlynton 39, Burgettstown 31

Fort Cherry 40, McGuffey 23

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Blackhawk 70, Hoover, Ohio 61

Mt. Lebanon 45, Magnificat, Ohio 41

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Blairsville 81, Propel Braddock Hills 11

Mt. Pleasant 47, Woodland Hills 46

New Castle tournament

Ellwood City 54, Union 20

New Castle 62, Beaver Falls 38

North Allegheny tournament

Abington 62, Norwin 59

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 72, Franklin Regional 40

North Allegheny 66, Kennedy Catholic 40

Trinity 51, Pine-Richland 37

Penn-Trafford tournament

Plum 49, Penn-Trafford 41

Ringgold 40, McKeesport 26

Rochester tournament

Rochester 83, New Brighton 32

South Side Beaver 67, Eden Christian Academy 31

Rock Holiday Classic (at Orlando, Fla.)

Chartiers-Houston 63, Hagerty, Fla. 41

Valley tournament

Clairton 52, Valley 39

Springdale 47, Yough 28

Warwick tournament

Championship

Bishop McDevitt 42, Wilson 36

Consolation

Peters Township 49, Warwick 36

Nonsection

Shenango 51, Wilmington 44

Wednesday's summaries

Nonsection

Abington 62, Norwin 59

Abington 14 20 12 16 — 62

Norwin 9 16 18 16 — 59

A: Kassondra Brown 22, Sam Brusha 21, Cam Leow 14. N: Jayla Wehner 17, Magen Polczynski 15, Olivia Gribble 12.

Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32

Saltsburg 11 8 6 7 — 32

Apollo-Ridge 11 11 12 14 — 48

S: Bertel 11. AR: Megan Ost 18, Maddy Moore 13.

Bethel Park 50, Seton LaSalle 34

Seton LaSalle 6 15 3 10 — 34

Bethel Park 13 10 17 10 — 50

SLS: Layni Ziegler 12, Alyssa Pollice 10. BP: Madelyn Dziezgowski 16, Maria Cerro 11.

Blackhawk 70, Hoover 61

Hoover 12 16 15 18 — 61

Blackhawk 16 23 19 12 — 70

H: Annie Roshak 37. B: Mackenzie Amalia 27, Mady Aulbach 25, Ava Haddox 10.

Brentwood 55, South Allegheny 22

South Allegheny 3 11 8 0 — 22

Brentwood 12 23 12 8 — 55

B: Morgan Dryburgh 14.

Butler 52, Allderdice 44

Allderdice 11 14 10 9 — 44

Butler 10 15 15 12 — 52

A: Emma Waite 18, Sophia North 11. B: Alyssa Eyth 22, Sydney Hanratty 13.

Carlynton 37, Burgettstown 31

Burgettstown 10 8 10 3 — 31

Carlynton 15 10 4 8 — 37

B: Malia Castellino 13. C: Jada Lee 20, Jaelyn Melko 11.

Carmichaels 44, Jefferson-Morgan 34

Jefferson-Morgan 8 6 6 14 — 34

Carmichaels 10 11 12 11 — 44

JM: Katey Wolfe 11. C: Kylie Sinn 12, Jayden Barnish 10.

Charleroi 70, Monessen 10

Charleroi 17 20 18 15 — 70

Monessen 3 2 2 3 — 10

C: Kaitlyn Riley 23, Bella Skobel 12, Maria Claybaugh 10.

Chartiers-Houston 63, Hagerty, Fla. 41

Chartiers-Houston 13 17 17 16 — 63

Hagerty, Fla. 10 4 14 13 — 41

C-H: Alexa Williamson 31, Julia Vulcano 12, Keaira Walker 10. H: Megan Rielly 26.

Clairton 50, Valley 33

Clairton 12 13 19 6 — 50

Valley 6 8 8 11 — 33

C: Ionia Chapman 24, Galloway 14. V: Auveonna Perkins 18.

Elizabeth Forward 56, West Mifflin 46

West Mifflin 11 12 9 14 — 46

Elizabeth Forward 7 13 12 24 — 56

WM: Chayla Poindexter 18. EF: Brianna Spirnak 29.

Ellwood City 54, Union 20

Ellwood City 22 13 12 7 — 54

Union 5 2 5 8 — 20

EC: Isabella Roth 26.

Fort Cherry 40, McGuffey 23

Fort Cherry 10 8 8 14 — 40

McGuffey 8 6 2 7 — 23

FC: Abby Cooper 15, McKenzie Faure 10.

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 72, Franklin Regional 40

Franklin Regional 7 8 12 13 — 40

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 21 19 21 11 — 72

GA: Hillmon 16.

Keystone Oaks 55, Quaker Valley 31

Quaker Valley 9 7 5 10 — 31

Keystone Oaks 14 14 17 10 — 55

QV: Corrine Washington 13, Franzi Nace 10. KO: Gillian Piccolino 16, Jaylen Hoffmann 12.

Latrobe 59, Gateway 51

Latrobe 19 14 14 12 — 59

Gateway 10 15 14 12 — 51

L: Laura Graytok 26, Mackenzie Markle 12, Carly Augustine 10. G: Mary Kromka 17, Lexi Jackson 14, Jordan Edwards 13.

Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43

Lincoln Park 7 15 6 15 — 43

Leechburg 11 16 16 18 — 61

LP: Riley Arrigo 12, Delaney Minear 11. L: Mikayla Lovelace 26, Brittany Robilio 16.

Mt. Lebanon 45, Magnificat, Ohio 41

Magnificat, Ohio 11 8 7 15 — 41

Mt. Lebanon 15 11 7 12 — 45

Ma: Leah Becker 11, Asia McAuliffe 10. MTL: Jamey Napoleon 13.

Mt. Pleasant 47, Woodland Hills 46

Woodland Hills 9 14 11 12 — 46

Mt. Pleasant 13 9 13 12 — 47

WH: Nya Morris 12, Joi Burleigh 11. MTP: Chloe Jaworski 18, Colleen Trainer 14.

North Allegheny 66, Kennedy Catholic 40

Kennedy Catholic 5 12 13 10 — 40

North Allegheny 9 12 22 23 — 66

NA: Rachel Martindale 20, Piper Morningstar 15.

Peters Township 49, Warwick 36

Peters Township 14 16 14 5 — 49

Warwick 10 6 7 13 — 36

PT: Olivia Ziegler 18, Isabella Mills 13, Lillian Young 11.

Plum 49, Penn-Trafford 41

Plum 11 13 10 15 — 49

Penn-Trafford 4 14 8 15 — 41

P: Kennedie Montue 29, Amoni Blackwell 10. PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 13, Bella Long 13.

Ringgold 40, McKeesport 26

McKeesport 4 2 8 12 — 26

Ringgold 8 12 6 14 — 40

R: Taylor Mendicino 10.

Rochester 83, New Brighton 32

New Brighton 13 3 12 4 — 32

Rochester 23 36 12 12 — 83

NB: Syndey Cook 14, Natalia Mathhews 11. R: Alexis Robison 18, Courtney Price 13, Lydia Bable 10, D'Shae LaVette 10.

Serra Catholic 50, Steel Valley 33

Steel Valley 13 3 6 11 — 33

Serra Catholic 7 22 13 8 — 50

SV: Morgan Sarrah 17, Katie Giovannini 10. S: Gigi Mele-Madigan 18, Izzy Caruso 11.

Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Derry 55

Derry 14 19 6 16 — 55

Shanksville-Stonycreek 3 21 21 11 — 56

D: Destiny Roberts 16, Renee Rectenwald 14. SS: Sidney Stutzmen 18, Hannah Platt 14, Kara Platt 12, Lexi Wilt 10.

Shenango 51, Wilmington 44

Shenango 9 11 17 14 — 51

Wilmington 6 14 12 12 — 44

S: Madison Harden 25, Jordan Smith 12. W: Kate Hahn 13, Nadia Hubrer 13, Emily Wilthers 10.

South Fayette 65, Mohawk 50

South Fayette 12 22 15 16 — 65

Mohawk 5 12 11 22 — 50

SF: Maddie Gutierrez 15, Sam Kosmacki 13, Jordan Caputo 13, Jordan Head 11, Maura Castelluci 11. M: Carlee Stelter 16, Karly McCutcheon 15.

South Side Beaver 67, Eden Christian Academy 31

South Side Beaver 17 21 21 8 — 67

Eden Christian Academy 14 5 8 4 — 31

SSB: Jess Barber 20, Lex Chiccarello 19.

Springdale 47, Yough 28

Yough 11 6 4 7 — 28

Springdale 12 14 10 11 — 47

Y: Rebecca Mlinek 10. S: Jazlynn Robb 25, Becca Selzer 15.

Thomas Jefferson 56, OLSH 45

OLSH 10 6 13 16 — 45

Thomas Jefferson 11 15 9 21 — 56

OLSH: Ashley Norling 12, Haley Hamilton 10. TJ: Marina Petruzzi 19, Jenna Clark 13, Alyssa D'Angelo 13.

Trinity 51, Pine-Richland 37

Pine-Richland 10 9 6 12 — 37

Trinity 12 9 13 17 — 51

P-R: Taylor Brenner 13, Kayla Graf 11. T: Riley DeRubbo 19, Alayna Cappelli 12.

Upper St. Clair 50, Hampton 44

Upper St. Clair 13 3 14 20 — 50

Hampton 9 9 16 10 — 44

USC: Kate Groninger 14, Kennedy Bayer 10. H: Ali Collins 21, Laryn Edwards 17.

West Allegheny 55, North Hills 36

West Allegheny 23 6 16 10 — 55

North Hills 5 9 4 18 — 36

West Greene 59, Mapletown 33

West Greene 14 15 17 13 — 59

Mapletown 5 6 8 14 — 33

WG: Kaitlyn Rizor 13, McKenna Lampe 11. M: Abby Antill 11.

Thursday's schedule

Apollo-Ridge tournament

Championship

Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Saltsburg vs. Lincoln Park, 3 p.m.

Bentworth tournament

Championship

West Greene at Bentworth, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Mapletown vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3 p.m.

Bethel Park tournament

Championship

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Seton LaSalle vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.

Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)

Championship

Latrobe at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Gateway vs. West Mifflin, 4:45 p.m.

Butler tournament

Championship

Knoch at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation

Allderdice vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.

California tournament

Charleroi vs. Brentwood, 5 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.

Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest

Belle Vernon vs. Fairmont, W. Va., 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Brownsville, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. Obama Academy, noon; Warren, Ohio vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny tournament

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, noon

Geibel tournament

Championship

Sto-Rox vs. Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Waynesburg at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Hampton tournament

Championship

West Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m.

Consolation

North Hills at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Keystone Oaks tournament

Championship

Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation

Quaker Valley vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.

Laurel Highlands tournament

Frazier vs. Albert Gallatin, 10:30 a.m.; Imani Christian vs. Uniontown, 12:15 p.m.; Preston, W.Va. at Laurel Highlands, 2 p.m.

Ligonier Valley tournament

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ligonier Valley, noon

McGuffey tournament

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlytnon vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon tournament

Hoover, Ohio at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.; Magnificat, Ohio vs. Blackhawk, noon

Mt. Pleasant tournament

Championship

Blairsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Woodland Hills vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

New Castle tournament

Ellwood City at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Union vs. Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.

North Allegheny tournament

Semifinals

Gilmour Academy, Ohio at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Abington vs. Trinity, 2:30 p.m.

Loser's bracker

Kennedy Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 10 a.m.; Norwin vs. Pine-Richland, 11:30 a.m.

Northgate tournament

Championship

Holy Family Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Carrick vs. Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Palm Beaches Holiday Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)

Bishop Canevin vs. Montverde, Fla., 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford tournament

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Plum, 2 p.m.

Riverside tournament

Hopewell at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Freeport, 5 p.m.

Rochester tournament

Championship

South Side Beaver at Rochester, 5 p.m.

Consolation

New Brighton vs. Eden Christian Academy, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph tournament

Brashear at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Riverview, 4:30 p.m.

Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)

Chartiers-Houston vs. TBD, noon

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Highlands at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Shady Side Academy vs. Armstrong, 3 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

