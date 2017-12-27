High school scores and schedules: Dec. 27, 2017
Updated 4 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Sayreville, N.J. 62, Seton LaSalle 51
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32
Leechburg 78, Evangel Heights 28
Avella tournament
Avonworth 74, South Side Beaver 62
Carlynton 69, Avella 40
Fort Cherry 54, Waynesburg 52
McGuffey 79, Burgettstown 63
Bentworth tournament
Bentworth 71, Jefferson-Morgan 49
South Allegheny 61, California 49
Bishop Canevin tournament
Carrick 82, Imani Christian 38
Bishop Canevin 85, Quigley 44
Charleroi tournament
Charleroi 57, Yough 34
Clairton 56, Belle Vernon 55
Elizabeth Forward 64, Ringgold 51
Deer Lakes tournament
Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Keystone Oaks 71, East Allegheny 70
Gateway tournament
Gateway 44, West Mifflin 23
Norwin 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 41
Hampton tournament
Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35
Latrobe 84, North Hills 73
King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)
Beth-Center 59, Geibel 52
Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 31
KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)
Bethel Park 78, Miami Jackson, Fla. 58
Glen Allen, Va. 56, Shaler 46
Ligonier Valley tournament
Albert Gallatin 83, South Park 62
Ligonier Valley 67, Derry 56
New Castle tournament
Aliquippa 69, Vincentian Academy 57
New Castle 83, Monessen 50
North Allegheny tournament
Lake Catholic, Ohio 66, Olentagy Liberty, Ohio 59
North Allegheny 56, Franklin Regional 53
Penn-Trafford tournament
Penn-Trafford 56, Allderdice 51 (OT)
Plum 73, McKeesport 66
Peter Sauer Memorial tournament (at Shady Side Academy)
Fox Chapel 59, Armstrong 48
Shady Side Academy 64, Seneca Valley 62
Woodland Hills 83, Cumberland Valley 57
Rochester tournament
New Brighton 76, Western Beaver 48
Rochester 58, Mohawk 42
Sto-Rox tournament
Brashear 66, Sto-Rox 59
Propel Andrew Street 56, Brentwood 39
WPIAL
Nonsection
Frazier 58, West Greene 41
Montour 86, Thomas Jefferson 60
Uniontown 61, Laurel Highlands 57
Wednesday's summaries
Albert Gallatin 83, South Park 62
South Park 14 16 16 16 — 62
Albert Gallatin 25 19 26 13 — 83
SP: Devin Turner 16, Damon Smith 13, Michael Graham 12. AG: Colby Uphold 18, Nate English 16, Matt Rankin 14, Zach Knox 13.
Aliquippa 69, Vincentian Academy 57
Vincentian Academy 12 8 19 18 — 57
Aliquippa 21 20 13 15 — 69
V: Zach McDonough 19, Kyler Fedko 12, Alex Griess 12. A: MJ Devonshire 17, William Gipson 15, Zuriah Fisher 13.
Avonworth 73, South Side Beaver 61
Avonworth 16 18 19 20 — 73
South Side Beaver 12 17 13 19 — 61
A: Brennan Neidhardt 0 5 0-0 25, Tyreke Davis 16. SSB: Logan English 14, Jake McDougal 13, Nate Statler 13.
Bentworth 71, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Jefferson-Morgan 13 16 9 11 — 49
Bentworth 20 11 26 14 — 71
JM: D.L. Garrett 19, Jolen Tarref 13, Gavin Wood 11. B: Levi Jordan 26, Steven Harner 21, Sam Schoedel 15.
Beth-Center 59, Geibel 52
Beth-Center 7 11 18 23 — 59
Geibel 13 14 17 8 — 52
BC: J.J. Green 13, Andrew Bower 12, George Samarin 12, Easton McDaniel 12. G: Cole Kendall 26, Isaiah Krizner 12.
Bishop Canevin 85, Quigley Catholic 44
Quigley Catholic 13 12 12 7 — 44
Bishop Canevin 23 31 15 16 — 85
QC: Nick Duer 14. BC: Nevan Crossey 16, Nate Kirsch 14, Aidan Logan 12.
Brashear 66, Sto-Rox 59
Brashear 18 14 15 19 — 66
Sto-Rox 13 13 13 20 — 59
B: Cheron Collington 24, Lontee Smith 18, Richard Gainer 12. SR: Brandon Deloe 21, Malik Smith 12.
Carmichaels 74, Mapletown 31
Mapletown 4 10 4 13 — 31
Carmichaels 15 24 11 24 — 74
C: Dylan Wilson 20, Nick Mundell 15, Jacob Lowry 10.
Carrick 82, Imani Christian 37
Imani Christian 13 8 12 4 — 37
Carrick 23 21 22 16 — 82
C: Ernest Howard 24, Y'shua Bragg 20, Imuri Walker 11, Daysean Woodson 10.
Charleroi 57, Yough 34
Yough 10 10 6 8 — 34
Charleroi 12 17 15 13 — 57
C: Caleb Carson 13.
Clairton 56, Belle Vernon 55
Clairton 12 15 18 11 — 56
Belle Vernon 16 13 11 15 — 55
C: Khori Fusco 18, Dakari Bradford 10. BV: Griffin LaCarte 12, Derek Thomas 12, Christian Murphy 11.
Deer Lakes 73, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Perry Traditional Academy 3 11 21 14 — 49
Deer Lakes 18 14 25 16 — 73
P: Dave Parks 20, Simpson 10. DL: Jake Kelly 18, Jack Hollibaugh 17, Jared Colton 12, Colin Kadlick 11.
Elizabeth Forward 64, Ringgold 51
Elizabeth Forward 11 18 22 13 — 64
Ringgold 14 14 15 8 — 51
EF: Gavin Martik 21, Will Greijack 15, Jarin Martik 13. R: Jaden Taylor 20, Chris Peccon 11.
Fort Cherry 54, Waynesburg 52
Waynesburg 6 9 14 23 — 52
Fort Cherry 12 12 8 22 — 54
W: Darton McIntire 22, Lucas Garber 12. FC: Ryhan Culberson 32, Nate Higham 13.
Fox Chapel 59, Armstrong 48
Armstrong 9 7 18 14 — 48
Fox Chapel 16 9 17 17 — 59
A: Dawson Porter 17, Nate Baillie 11. FC: Carson Cohen 22, Domanic McGriff 11, Arnold Vento 10.
Gateway 44, West Mifflin 23
West Mifflin 2 4 11 6 — 23
Gateway 4 13 11 16 — 44
G: John Paul Kromka 21.
Hampton 55, Kiski Area 35
Kiski Area 7 3 14 11 — 35
Hampton 14 13 12 16 — 55
KA: Ryne Wallace 17. H: Adam Bittner 12, Isaac Degregorio 11, Ryan Dayton 10, Colby Mignogna 10.
Keystone Oaks 71, East Allegheny 70
East Allegheny 16 14 21 19 — 70
Keystone Oaks 8 18 15 30 — 71
EA: T.J. Banks 25, Olajawon Owens 24. KO: Josh Snell 30, Ryan Collins 18, Vonte Mitchell 12.
Latrobe 84, North Hills 73
Latrobe 21 14 27 22 — 84
North Hills 20 16 14 23 — 73
L: Reed Fenton 33. NH: Garret Barto 22, Kamron Taylor 17.
Ligonier Valley 67, Derry 54
Derry 9 14 17 14 — 54
Ligonier Valley 21 15 18 13 — 67
D: Aidan Bushey 12, Justin Huss 11, John Kerr 10. LV: Michael Marinchak 0 0 7-9 27, Marrek Paola 23, Andrew Pleskovich 10.
McGuffey 79, Burgettstown 63
Burgettstown 6 15 21 21 — 63
McGuffey 21 12 18 28 — 79
B: Ryan Lounder 21, Garrett Dhans 18. McG: Chase Miller 20, CJ Cole 19, Trent Belleville 18, David Chapman 18.
New Brighton 76, Western Beaver 48
New Brighton 19 24 20 13 — 76
Western Beaver 13 8 17 10 — 48
NB: Josh Johnson 16, Zac Cook 15, Nya Greene 12. WB: Grant Martin 15, Louie Hapach 11, Noah Gray 10.
New Castle 82, Monessen 50
Monessen 9 16 6 19 — 50
New Castle 19 16 26 21 — 82
NC: Marcus Hooker 21, Seaven Ware 14, Carrington Smith 10.
Norwin 42, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 41
Norwin 9 8 13 12 — 42
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8 8 16 9 — 41
N: Josh Ratesic 16.
North Allegheny 56, Franklin Regional 53
Franklin Regional 8 15 19 11 — 53
North Allegheny 15 17 11 13 — 56
FR: Hunter Stonecheck 18, Mike Bartolacci 10. NA: Curtis Aiken 15, Zach Johnson 13, Ray Sandherr 13.
Penn-Trafford 56, Allderdice 51 (OT)
Allderdice 10 14 9 14 4— 51
Penn-Trafford 7 12 14 14 9— 56
A: Bobby Clifford 27, Tyler Williams 14. P-T: Kevin Stinelli 14, Zach Rocco 14, Sean Kelly 11.
Plum 73, McKeesport 66
Plum 12 15 27 19 — 73
McKeesport 17 11 16 22 — 66
P: Lamar Whiting 19, Connor Moss 17. M: Layton Jordan 21, Terron Taylor 20.
Rochester 58, Mohawk 42
Mohawk 12 7 2 21 — 42
Rochester 10 20 15 13 — 58
M: Joey Hervatine 11. R: Darrius Goosby 14, Caleb Collins 13.
Saltsburg 53, Apollo-Ridge 47
Saltsburg 4 15 15 19 — 53
Apollo-Ridge 12 2 13 20 — 47
S: John Calandrella 15, Jake Roman 13. AR: Klay Fitzroy 19, Jake Fello 14.
Sayreville, N.J. 62, Seton LaSalle 51
Sayreville, N.J. 10 17 22 13 — 62
Seton LaSalle 15 12 10 14 — 51
S: E. Clark 22, Z. Kazmerek 17, J. Macklin 13. SLS: Jakob Richardson 14, George IV Mike 13, Kaleb Krebs 12.
Shady Side Academy 64, Seneca Valley 62 (OT)
Seneca Valley 12 16 13 15 6— 62
Shady Side Academy 14 19 12 11 8— 64
SV: Marcus Might 20, David Ritchie 15. SSA: Grady Munroe 23.
South Allegheny 61, California 49
California 14 9 13 13 — 49
South Allegheny 13 16 18 14 — 61
C: Ben Wilson 21, Cochise Ryan 12. SA: Derek Lockhart 16, Anthony Epps 16, Juwan Mitchell 13, Matceak Austin 12.
West Greene 58, Frazier 41
West Greene 19 7 13 19 — 58
Frazier 8 12 14 7 — 41
WG: Nathan Brudnock 23, Austin Crouse 12. F: Justin Novak 22, Luke Santo 14, Elijah Santoro 10.
Woodland Hills 83, Cumberland Valley 57
Cumberland Valley 14 16 13 14 — 57
Woodland Hills 23 6 26 28 — 83
CV: Max Rezenchenko 13. W: Amante Britt 26, Khalil Wilson 16, Trey Josey 15.
Thursday's schedule
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Seton LaSalle vs. Middletown North, 2 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Leechburg vs. Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Evangel Heights vs. Apollo-Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Avella tournament
Burgettstown at Avella, 3:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry vs. Avonworth, 5:30 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver vs. Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship
South Allegheny at Bentworth, 8:15 p.m.
Consolation
California vs. Jefferson-Morgan, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Canevin tournament
Championship
Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Imani Christian vs. Quigley, 6:15 p.m.
Byron Nelson Classic (at Trophy Club, Texas)
Mt. Lebanon vs. Tascosa, Texas, 2 p.m.
Charleroi tournament
Ringgold vs. Yough, 5:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 8:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes tournament
Championship
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
East Allegheny vs. Perry Traditional Academy, 6 p.m.
Freeport tournament
Championship
Curwensville at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Eden Christian Academy vs. Mercyhurst Prep, 5 p.m.
Gateway tournament
Championship
Norwin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
CW North Catholic vs. West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem tournament
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship
Latrobe at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
North Hills vs. Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.
Highlands tournament
Championship
Burrell at Highlands, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Blackhawk vs. Knoch, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)
Central Florida Christian, Fla. vs. Youngstown East, Ohio, 8 p.m.; Montour vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Obama Academy, 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Fairview, 6 p.m.
King Coal Lions tournament (at Carmichaels)
Championship
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Geibel vs. Mapletown, 6 p.m.
KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)
Bethel Park vs. Foxboro, Mass., 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. San Marcos, Calif., 9:30 a.m.
Ligonier Valley tournament
Championship
Albert Gallatin at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Consolation
South Park vs. Derry, 2 p.m.
Mercer tournament
Championship
Laurel at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Slippery Rock vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Wilmington at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Union vs. Ellwood City, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Championship
Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Vincentian Academy vs. Monessen, 5:30 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Championship
Lake Catholic, Ohio at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Franklin Regional vs. Olentagy Liberty, Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Plum vs. Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)
Armstrong at Shady Side Academy, 5 p.m.; Fox Chapel vs. Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills vs. Seneca Valley, 2 p.m.
Peters Township tournament
Upper St. Clair vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Washington at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship
New Brighton at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Mohawk vs. Western Beaver, 3 p.m.
Sharon tournament
Championship
Propel Braddock Hills at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Howland, Ohio vs. Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)
McDonough, Md. vs. East Hardy, W. Va., 6 p.m.; Westinghouse at Southern Garrett, Md., 8 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Springdale at St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Serra Catholic vs. Holy Family Academy, 3 p.m.
Sto-Rox tournament
Championship
Brashear vs. Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Trinity tournament
Championship
Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Brownsville vs. Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Northgate at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Clarion-Limestone vs. Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32
Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43
Bentworth tournament
Bentworth 46, Propel Andrew Street 16
West Greene 59, Mapletown 33
Bethel Park tournament
Bethel Park 50, Seton LaSalle 34
South Fayette 65, Mohawk 50
Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)
Elizabeth Forward 56, West Mifflin 46
Latrobe 59, Gateway 51
Butler tournament
Butler 52, Allderdice 44
Knoch 49, Indiana 41
California tournament
Brentwood 55, South Allegheny 22
Carmichaels 44, Jefferson-Morgan 34
Charleroi 70, Monessen 10
East Allegheny tournament
Serra Catholic 50, Steel Valley 33
Hampton tournament
Upper St. Clair 50, Hampton 44
West Allegheny 55, North Hills 36
Keystone Oaks tournament
Keystone Oaks 55, Quaker Valley 31
Thomas Jefferson 56, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 45
Ligonier Valley tournament
Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Derry 55
McGuffey tournament
Carlynton 39, Burgettstown 31
Fort Cherry 40, McGuffey 23
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Blackhawk 70, Hoover, Ohio 61
Mt. Lebanon 45, Magnificat, Ohio 41
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Blairsville 81, Propel Braddock Hills 11
Mt. Pleasant 47, Woodland Hills 46
New Castle tournament
Ellwood City 54, Union 20
New Castle 62, Beaver Falls 38
North Allegheny tournament
Abington 62, Norwin 59
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 72, Franklin Regional 40
North Allegheny 66, Kennedy Catholic 40
Trinity 51, Pine-Richland 37
Penn-Trafford tournament
Plum 49, Penn-Trafford 41
Ringgold 40, McKeesport 26
Rochester tournament
Rochester 83, New Brighton 32
South Side Beaver 67, Eden Christian Academy 31
Rock Holiday Classic (at Orlando, Fla.)
Chartiers-Houston 63, Hagerty, Fla. 41
Valley tournament
Clairton 52, Valley 39
Springdale 47, Yough 28
Warwick tournament
Championship
Bishop McDevitt 42, Wilson 36
Consolation
Peters Township 49, Warwick 36
Nonsection
Shenango 51, Wilmington 44
Wednesday's summaries
Nonsection
Abington 62, Norwin 59
Abington 14 20 12 16 — 62
Norwin 9 16 18 16 — 59
A: Kassondra Brown 22, Sam Brusha 21, Cam Leow 14. N: Jayla Wehner 17, Magen Polczynski 15, Olivia Gribble 12.
Apollo-Ridge 48, Saltsburg 32
Saltsburg 11 8 6 7 — 32
Apollo-Ridge 11 11 12 14 — 48
S: Bertel 11. AR: Megan Ost 18, Maddy Moore 13.
Bethel Park 50, Seton LaSalle 34
Seton LaSalle 6 15 3 10 — 34
Bethel Park 13 10 17 10 — 50
SLS: Layni Ziegler 12, Alyssa Pollice 10. BP: Madelyn Dziezgowski 16, Maria Cerro 11.
Blackhawk 70, Hoover 61
Hoover 12 16 15 18 — 61
Blackhawk 16 23 19 12 — 70
H: Annie Roshak 37. B: Mackenzie Amalia 27, Mady Aulbach 25, Ava Haddox 10.
Brentwood 55, South Allegheny 22
South Allegheny 3 11 8 0 — 22
Brentwood 12 23 12 8 — 55
B: Morgan Dryburgh 14.
Butler 52, Allderdice 44
Allderdice 11 14 10 9 — 44
Butler 10 15 15 12 — 52
A: Emma Waite 18, Sophia North 11. B: Alyssa Eyth 22, Sydney Hanratty 13.
Carlynton 37, Burgettstown 31
Burgettstown 10 8 10 3 — 31
Carlynton 15 10 4 8 — 37
B: Malia Castellino 13. C: Jada Lee 20, Jaelyn Melko 11.
Carmichaels 44, Jefferson-Morgan 34
Jefferson-Morgan 8 6 6 14 — 34
Carmichaels 10 11 12 11 — 44
JM: Katey Wolfe 11. C: Kylie Sinn 12, Jayden Barnish 10.
Charleroi 70, Monessen 10
Charleroi 17 20 18 15 — 70
Monessen 3 2 2 3 — 10
C: Kaitlyn Riley 23, Bella Skobel 12, Maria Claybaugh 10.
Chartiers-Houston 63, Hagerty, Fla. 41
Chartiers-Houston 13 17 17 16 — 63
Hagerty, Fla. 10 4 14 13 — 41
C-H: Alexa Williamson 31, Julia Vulcano 12, Keaira Walker 10. H: Megan Rielly 26.
Clairton 50, Valley 33
Clairton 12 13 19 6 — 50
Valley 6 8 8 11 — 33
C: Ionia Chapman 24, Galloway 14. V: Auveonna Perkins 18.
Elizabeth Forward 56, West Mifflin 46
West Mifflin 11 12 9 14 — 46
Elizabeth Forward 7 13 12 24 — 56
WM: Chayla Poindexter 18. EF: Brianna Spirnak 29.
Ellwood City 54, Union 20
Ellwood City 22 13 12 7 — 54
Union 5 2 5 8 — 20
EC: Isabella Roth 26.
Fort Cherry 40, McGuffey 23
Fort Cherry 10 8 8 14 — 40
McGuffey 8 6 2 7 — 23
FC: Abby Cooper 15, McKenzie Faure 10.
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 72, Franklin Regional 40
Franklin Regional 7 8 12 13 — 40
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 21 19 21 11 — 72
GA: Hillmon 16.
Keystone Oaks 55, Quaker Valley 31
Quaker Valley 9 7 5 10 — 31
Keystone Oaks 14 14 17 10 — 55
QV: Corrine Washington 13, Franzi Nace 10. KO: Gillian Piccolino 16, Jaylen Hoffmann 12.
Latrobe 59, Gateway 51
Latrobe 19 14 14 12 — 59
Gateway 10 15 14 12 — 51
L: Laura Graytok 26, Mackenzie Markle 12, Carly Augustine 10. G: Mary Kromka 17, Lexi Jackson 14, Jordan Edwards 13.
Leechburg 61, Lincoln Park 43
Lincoln Park 7 15 6 15 — 43
Leechburg 11 16 16 18 — 61
LP: Riley Arrigo 12, Delaney Minear 11. L: Mikayla Lovelace 26, Brittany Robilio 16.
Mt. Lebanon 45, Magnificat, Ohio 41
Magnificat, Ohio 11 8 7 15 — 41
Mt. Lebanon 15 11 7 12 — 45
Ma: Leah Becker 11, Asia McAuliffe 10. MTL: Jamey Napoleon 13.
Mt. Pleasant 47, Woodland Hills 46
Woodland Hills 9 14 11 12 — 46
Mt. Pleasant 13 9 13 12 — 47
WH: Nya Morris 12, Joi Burleigh 11. MTP: Chloe Jaworski 18, Colleen Trainer 14.
North Allegheny 66, Kennedy Catholic 40
Kennedy Catholic 5 12 13 10 — 40
North Allegheny 9 12 22 23 — 66
NA: Rachel Martindale 20, Piper Morningstar 15.
Peters Township 49, Warwick 36
Peters Township 14 16 14 5 — 49
Warwick 10 6 7 13 — 36
PT: Olivia Ziegler 18, Isabella Mills 13, Lillian Young 11.
Plum 49, Penn-Trafford 41
Plum 11 13 10 15 — 49
Penn-Trafford 4 14 8 15 — 41
P: Kennedie Montue 29, Amoni Blackwell 10. PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 13, Bella Long 13.
Ringgold 40, McKeesport 26
McKeesport 4 2 8 12 — 26
Ringgold 8 12 6 14 — 40
R: Taylor Mendicino 10.
Rochester 83, New Brighton 32
New Brighton 13 3 12 4 — 32
Rochester 23 36 12 12 — 83
NB: Syndey Cook 14, Natalia Mathhews 11. R: Alexis Robison 18, Courtney Price 13, Lydia Bable 10, D'Shae LaVette 10.
Serra Catholic 50, Steel Valley 33
Steel Valley 13 3 6 11 — 33
Serra Catholic 7 22 13 8 — 50
SV: Morgan Sarrah 17, Katie Giovannini 10. S: Gigi Mele-Madigan 18, Izzy Caruso 11.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 56, Derry 55
Derry 14 19 6 16 — 55
Shanksville-Stonycreek 3 21 21 11 — 56
D: Destiny Roberts 16, Renee Rectenwald 14. SS: Sidney Stutzmen 18, Hannah Platt 14, Kara Platt 12, Lexi Wilt 10.
Shenango 51, Wilmington 44
Shenango 9 11 17 14 — 51
Wilmington 6 14 12 12 — 44
S: Madison Harden 25, Jordan Smith 12. W: Kate Hahn 13, Nadia Hubrer 13, Emily Wilthers 10.
South Fayette 65, Mohawk 50
South Fayette 12 22 15 16 — 65
Mohawk 5 12 11 22 — 50
SF: Maddie Gutierrez 15, Sam Kosmacki 13, Jordan Caputo 13, Jordan Head 11, Maura Castelluci 11. M: Carlee Stelter 16, Karly McCutcheon 15.
South Side Beaver 67, Eden Christian Academy 31
South Side Beaver 17 21 21 8 — 67
Eden Christian Academy 14 5 8 4 — 31
SSB: Jess Barber 20, Lex Chiccarello 19.
Springdale 47, Yough 28
Yough 11 6 4 7 — 28
Springdale 12 14 10 11 — 47
Y: Rebecca Mlinek 10. S: Jazlynn Robb 25, Becca Selzer 15.
Thomas Jefferson 56, OLSH 45
OLSH 10 6 13 16 — 45
Thomas Jefferson 11 15 9 21 — 56
OLSH: Ashley Norling 12, Haley Hamilton 10. TJ: Marina Petruzzi 19, Jenna Clark 13, Alyssa D'Angelo 13.
Trinity 51, Pine-Richland 37
Pine-Richland 10 9 6 12 — 37
Trinity 12 9 13 17 — 51
P-R: Taylor Brenner 13, Kayla Graf 11. T: Riley DeRubbo 19, Alayna Cappelli 12.
Upper St. Clair 50, Hampton 44
Upper St. Clair 13 3 14 20 — 50
Hampton 9 9 16 10 — 44
USC: Kate Groninger 14, Kennedy Bayer 10. H: Ali Collins 21, Laryn Edwards 17.
West Allegheny 55, North Hills 36
West Allegheny 23 6 16 10 — 55
North Hills 5 9 4 18 — 36
West Greene 59, Mapletown 33
West Greene 14 15 17 13 — 59
Mapletown 5 6 8 14 — 33
WG: Kaitlyn Rizor 13, McKenna Lampe 11. M: Abby Antill 11.
Thursday's schedule
Apollo-Ridge tournament
Championship
Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Saltsburg vs. Lincoln Park, 3 p.m.
Bentworth tournament
Championship
West Greene at Bentworth, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Mapletown vs. Propel Andrew Street, 3 p.m.
Bethel Park tournament
Championship
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Seton LaSalle vs. Mohawk, 6 p.m.
Betsy Invitational (at Elizabeth Forward)
Championship
Latrobe at Elizabeth Forward, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Gateway vs. West Mifflin, 4:45 p.m.
Butler tournament
Championship
Knoch at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation
Allderdice vs. Indiana, 5 p.m.
California tournament
Charleroi vs. Brentwood, 5 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan vs. South Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.
Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest
Belle Vernon vs. Fairmont, W. Va., 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Brownsville, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. Obama Academy, noon; Warren, Ohio vs. Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
East Allegheny tournament
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, noon
Geibel tournament
Championship
Sto-Rox vs. Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Waynesburg at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Hampton tournament
Championship
West Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair, 5 p.m.
Consolation
North Hills at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Keystone Oaks tournament
Championship
Thomas Jefferson at Keystone Oaks, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation
Quaker Valley vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 3 p.m.
Laurel Highlands tournament
Frazier vs. Albert Gallatin, 10:30 a.m.; Imani Christian vs. Uniontown, 12:15 p.m.; Preston, W.Va. at Laurel Highlands, 2 p.m.
Ligonier Valley tournament
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ligonier Valley, noon
McGuffey tournament
Burgettstown at McGuffey, 8 p.m.; Carlytnon vs. Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon tournament
Hoover, Ohio at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.; Magnificat, Ohio vs. Blackhawk, noon
Mt. Pleasant tournament
Championship
Blairsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Woodland Hills vs. Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
New Castle tournament
Ellwood City at New Castle, 4 p.m.; Union vs. Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.
North Allegheny tournament
Semifinals
Gilmour Academy, Ohio at North Allegheny, 1 p.m.; Abington vs. Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
Loser's bracker
Kennedy Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 10 a.m.; Norwin vs. Pine-Richland, 11:30 a.m.
Northgate tournament
Championship
Holy Family Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Carrick vs. Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Palm Beaches Holiday Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)
Bishop Canevin vs. Montverde, Fla., 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford tournament
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Plum, 2 p.m.
Riverside tournament
Hopewell at Riverside, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Freeport, 5 p.m.
Rochester tournament
Championship
South Side Beaver at Rochester, 5 p.m.
Consolation
New Brighton vs. Eden Christian Academy, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph tournament
Brashear at St. Joseph, 8 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Riverview, 4:30 p.m.
Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)
Chartiers-Houston vs. TBD, noon
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Highlands at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Shady Side Academy vs. Armstrong, 3 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.