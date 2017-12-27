Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Braden Brose, Latrobe's Laura Graytok

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Braden Brose

School: Hempfield

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Brose scored 23 points to lead Hempfield (3-5, 1-2) to a 77-66 win over Plum in Section 3-6A action Dec. 19. Brose led the Spartans with 21 points in a 57-55 win over Greensburg Salem in nonsection play Dec. 23.

“Coach Swan found mismatches, and he found ways for me to put the ball in the hoop. I was able to get rebounds and put it in the hoop,” Brose said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm going to go on an official visit to Delaware for football in January. Right now, I don't have anything else scheduled.

What has been the key to your success in the early going?

I feel like our team works the ball around well. I feel like I play better whenever everyone else is playing better around me.

How do you think your game on the football field developed during your senior season?

Justin Sliwoski and I threw it around all summer and winter. We had a really good connection and we knew where each other would be.

What did the team take out of the close loss to Woodland Hills last week?

It was one of the best teams we will face this year. We realized we could hang with them. I feel like if we made our foul shots we would've won. We are close to being a good team.

What is one adjective that best describes you?

Confident because you have to be confident to make the last shot, to score or make the big catch. You have to be confident to take the big shot.

Laura Graytok

School: Latrobe

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Graytok, an American commit, scored 23 points to lead Latrobe (5-0, 2-0) to a 60-45 win over Norwin in Section 2-6A action Dec. 22.

“I'm happy with our season so far. We have been doing some different things. Our outcome has been pretty positive so far,” Graytok said.

What made you commit to American?

I liked the school itself with the program and area combined. The girls on the team are cool, and I'm really looking forward to it.

What was the biggest advice your older brothers gave you during the recruiting process?

They said to look for a down-to-earth program and for a team that gets along. They also said you need to find coaches you can communicate with.

What has been the biggest difference this year from last year?

Our chemistry with the team has been a lot different than before in the past seasons I have played. We have been able to rely on each other, and we know each other's roles better.

What did you learn from last year's 8-14 record?

I learned to just have patience and not give up on one another. We were able to overcome that obstacle, and it made us stronger overall.

How has playing AAU for Drill 4 Skill improved your game?

I have learned a lot from WPIAL Hall of Famer John Miller. He taught me a lot things I could use this year and in college. As a player, I really developed not only with my basketball skill but with my basketball IQ.

— Andrew John