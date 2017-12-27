Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Westmoreland athletes of the week: Hempfield's Braden Brose, Latrobe's Laura Graytok

Andrew John | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Hempfield's Braden Brose
Submitted
Hempfield's Braden Brose
Latrobe's Laura Graytok
Submitted
Latrobe's Laura Graytok

Updated 4 hours ago

Braden Brose

School: Hempfield

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Brose scored 23 points to lead Hempfield (3-5, 1-2) to a 77-66 win over Plum in Section 3-6A action Dec. 19. Brose led the Spartans with 21 points in a 57-55 win over Greensburg Salem in nonsection play Dec. 23.

“Coach Swan found mismatches, and he found ways for me to put the ball in the hoop. I was able to get rebounds and put it in the hoop,” Brose said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I'm going to go on an official visit to Delaware for football in January. Right now, I don't have anything else scheduled.

What has been the key to your success in the early going?

I feel like our team works the ball around well. I feel like I play better whenever everyone else is playing better around me.

How do you think your game on the football field developed during your senior season?

Justin Sliwoski and I threw it around all summer and winter. We had a really good connection and we knew where each other would be.

What did the team take out of the close loss to Woodland Hills last week?

It was one of the best teams we will face this year. We realized we could hang with them. I feel like if we made our foul shots we would've won. We are close to being a good team.

What is one adjective that best describes you?

Confident because you have to be confident to make the last shot, to score or make the big catch. You have to be confident to take the big shot.

Laura Graytok

School: Latrobe

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Graytok, an American commit, scored 23 points to lead Latrobe (5-0, 2-0) to a 60-45 win over Norwin in Section 2-6A action Dec. 22.

“I'm happy with our season so far. We have been doing some different things. Our outcome has been pretty positive so far,” Graytok said.

What made you commit to American?

I liked the school itself with the program and area combined. The girls on the team are cool, and I'm really looking forward to it.

What was the biggest advice your older brothers gave you during the recruiting process?

They said to look for a down-to-earth program and for a team that gets along. They also said you need to find coaches you can communicate with.

What has been the biggest difference this year from last year?

Our chemistry with the team has been a lot different than before in the past seasons I have played. We have been able to rely on each other, and we know each other's roles better.

What did you learn from last year's 8-14 record?

I learned to just have patience and not give up on one another. We were able to overcome that obstacle, and it made us stronger overall.

How has playing AAU for Drill 4 Skill improved your game?

I have learned a lot from WPIAL Hall of Famer John Miller. He taught me a lot things I could use this year and in college. As a player, I really developed not only with my basketball skill but with my basketball IQ.

— Andrew John

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.