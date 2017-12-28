Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

South Hills notebook: Baldwin boys take trip to Orlando

Ray Fisher | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Updated 5 hours ago

Notebook items from around the South Hills:

• Baldwin's boys basketball team traveled to Orlando, Fla., last week to participate in the KSA holiday tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Highlanders took a 3-2 overall record into the tournament, with wins against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Thomas Jefferson and Peters Township.

• There were 60 athletes listed on the team rosters in the Baldwin indoor track and field program at the start of the 2017-18 season.

On the girls team, they consisted of seniors Erica Blanner, Katie Deiley, Sarah Dempsey, Brenna Green, Sydney Keller, Delaney Pavlick, Alina Stahl and Emily Yosi; and juniors Macy Hale, Devon Schroeder, Madison Seitzinger, Chyenne Shandor, Gabrielle Sniegocki, Jenna Tarson, Vanessa Taylor and Victoria Walker.

The sophomore class was represented by Briana Bandola, Emma Brandwene, Mia Fischetti, Korin Kuss, Riley Nolan, Makenzie Shandor, Hannah Stock and Victoria Tamborino. Top freshman prospects included Jada Bachner, Lena Barakat, Gina Bolla, Brina Davic, Sydney Ernst, Mariah Jones, Jessica Kosslow, Alyssa Lacko, Lilly MacKewich, Morgan Sakely and Taylor Weiss.

For the boys, team members consisted of seniors Joe Bolla, Elias Geary, Robert Hoffman, Arlen Hooks, Matt Konesky, Nick Lachut, Jack Mezeivtch, Kevin Sheehan, Mike Starzynski, Ian Zandier; juniors Mike Badstibner, Colton Barr, Jason Depretis, Ethan Hoey, Jared Koenig, Bailey O'Malley, Brendan O'Malley, William Wiles and John Ziegler.

The younger athletes included sophomores Ted Boehm, Caden Harsh, Shayne Henchell, John Sabo, Michael Zemaitis and freshman Jeff Natter.

• Some of the area's leading scorers in high school basketball games held during the week prior to the holiday break included the following:

BOYS — Brentwood's DeAngelo Brisco, with 20 points in a section loss to Carlynton; Baldwin's Nick Fiumara, with 14 points in a section win against Peters Township; Seton LaSalle's George Mike IV, with 13 points in a section win against Avonworth; and Thomas Jefferson's Noah Palmer, with 12 points in a section loss to McKeesport.

GIRLS — Baldwin's Abbey Larkin and Anna Lucarelli, who clicked for 21 and 16 points, respectively, in a nonsection loss to Southern Garrett (Md.); Seton LaSalle's Alyssa Pollice, with 15 points in a section loss to Apollo-Ridge; Brentwood's Rebecca Dirling, with 12 points in a section win against Springdale; and Thomas Jefferson's Jenna Clark, with 13 points in a section win against Gateway.

• A total of 12 players on the Seton LaSalle football team were named all-conference this past season, led by first-team honorees Lionel Deanes (RB) and Jamar Shegog (LB), a senior and junior, respectively.

Second-team selections consisted of seniors Nick McNally (OL/DL), Matt Banbury (QB), Nistal Baldwin (LB), Brendan Perone (OL) and Josh Blamer (OL); plus juniors Nick Vari (WR) and Nate Ault (DB).

Honorable mention plaudits went to Blamer (DL), senior Shane Dugan (DL), junior Mike Kutschke (DL) and sophomore Max Schipani (WR).

• Seton LaSalle won the Allegheny Conference football championship with a 7-0 record in 2017, advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A semifinal round, and ended up 9-2 overall.

• Three Seton LaSalle seniors recently signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college.

Lexi Wagner (softball) signed with Oregon, Jada Simon (softball) signed with Fairmont State and Ellie Grefenstette (lacrosse) signed with Fairfield, located in Connecticut.

• Rich Fochtman is an assistant coach in the Brentwood boys basketball program this season.

Jayson Livingston is an assistant in the Brentwood girls hoops program.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

