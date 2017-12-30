Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

New look, same expectations for Pine-Richland fencers

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Pine-Richland fencing team will open its 2018 season Friday at Oakland Catholic with a dual meets against Fox Chapel and Winchester Thurston.

The boys and girls teams won bronze medals at last year's WPIAL championships. Bringing home postseason hardware this season won't be easy, but coach Brad Cellier said his teams are rounding into combative units.

“This year, I would expect our girls to be competitive again, with an opportunity for them to win a medal,” Cellier said. “The boys, we graduated a few of our starters. So, I'm not necessarily expecting the same result right away for our boys team, but they'll be able to compete.

“We have experienced fencers returning for both squads, so I think the outlook is positive for the season.”

The eight girls and four boys who make up the Pine-Richland fencing team have been together and practicing since the fall under the watchful eyes of Cellier and coach Ron Schmiedel.

Of the 12 athletes, six are returning contributors from last year's bronze medal-winning teams.

For the girls, Valerie Koester, Martha Lacek and Camille Patrignani played parts in helping the Rams girls earn a medal at last year's WPIAL competition. Newcomers Sarah Heckman, Shelby Petonak, Mikayla Melby, Natalie Loftus and Mia Baker have shown enough that Cellier is confident in their abilities.

On the boys side, Ivan Werne, Eric Maloney and James Baxter return from last year's team. Luke Yowan is the lone first-year participant in the group.

A couple of Pine-Richland first-year fencers have previously been in competitive settings at an academy where Cellier teaches. That experience should help the rookies.

“I also look for contributions from Mia Baker and Luke Yowan, who have been training at Fencing Sports Academy International before joining the Pine-Richland High School teams,” Cellier said. “Our other new fencers look very promising based on early practices, so I am looking forward to their contributions, as well.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.