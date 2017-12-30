Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel's Grace Gackenbach

Marty Stewart | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Grace Gackenbach, a sophomore on the Fox Chapel swim team, picked up three first-place finishes in a meet against Shaler on Dec. 21.

She won the 200-yard individual medley, the 500 freestyle and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team.

She is keeping her options open as to whether she will continue swimming in college.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be involved with if not swimming?

I've always had an interest in basketball.

How many days out of the year do you swim?

As often as I can. At least five or six days a week.

Do you have any superstitions or rituals before a meet?

No.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

My grandparents used to have a place in Hilton Head. I loved going there.

Who makes the best pizza around?

Definitely my mom.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Chocolate milk, cottage cheese and regular cheese.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Paris has always been on my list of dream destinations.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Parks and Recreation.”

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Mac n' cheese on pizza.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Chocolate-covered pretzels.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Not really.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“V for Vendetta.”

Are you making any New Year's resolutions?

No, I stay away from that. I just set goals for the year and try to attain them.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Are not originally from Pittsburgh.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

