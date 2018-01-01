Herald roundup: Fox Chapel swimmers sweep Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Fox Chapel swim team swept Shaler on Dec. 21. The girls won 100-73 while the boys posted a 94-90 win.

Boys winners were Brandon Brewster (200 free), Tristan McClelland (50 free, 100 free), Nate Roe (200 IM), Jake Sperry (500 free) and Evan Gu (100 back).

Recording wins for the girls were Maria Luciana (200 free, 100 free), Grace Gackenbach (200 IM, 500 free), Jaclyn Filo (100 fly), Angelique Uku (50 free), the 200 medley relay team of Gackenbach, Sadye Miller, Filo and Vivian Zhao and the 200 free relay team of Uku, Luciana, Filo and Molly Wiese.

Gackenbach, Filo and Luciana all had three first-place finishes.

• The Shady Side Academy swim team picked up wins over Burrell on Dec. 21 with the girls (2-0) winning 81-66 and the boys (1-1) recording a 68-54 win.

Girls winners were the 200 medley relay team of Jeanne Lauer, Phee Marquette, Maya Groff and Nicole Jani, Lindsey Grune (200 IM, 500 free), Heather Grune (200 free), Sasha Arefyev (100 butterfly) and Lauer (100 free).

Boys winners were the 200 medley relay team of Nick Lauer, Christian Taylor, Sevryn Napora and Sean Kelley, Taylor (200 IM, 50 free), Kelley (50 free), Will Engel (200 free), Lauer (100 butterfly, 500 free) and the 400 free relay team of Engel, Kelley, Taylor and Lauer.

Boys basketball

Fox Chapel boys basketball dropped a second straight Section 3-6A contest Dec. 22 as visiting Penn Hills posted a 47-36 win. Penn Hills led 21-12 at the half and 30-22 entering the fourth quarter. Carson Cohen led the Foxes with 11 points.

• In Section 3-3A action Dec. 22, visiting Shady Side Academy, after holding a 25-22 lead at the half, pulled away for a 63-36 win over South Allegheny. The Indians outscored the Gladiators, 23-9, in the third quarter. Skyy Moore led SSA with 18 points.

Girls basketball

Fox Chapel girls basketball dropped a 42-41 nailbiter to Penn Hills in Section 2-6A play Dec. 22. The Indians outscored the Foxes 11-9 in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win. Megan Friday scored 13 points to pace Fox Chapel.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.