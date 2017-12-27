Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

WPIBL leaders post big numbers through December matches

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 11:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Franklin Regional senior Kyle Wilkinson had perhaps the highlight of the first month of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League 2017-18 season.

Last week in a win against Woodland Hills at Export Moose, Wilkinson rolled the first 300 game of the season in the East section victory.

His perfect game contributed to his section-leading 205.78 average. He is one of 24 boys bowlers in the WPIBL with a 200 or better average with at least eight games bowled through the first four weeks.

Norwin sophomore C.J. Turek leads the way with a 229.38 over eight games. He has a high series of 716 with a high game of 268.

Other average leaders on the boys side include East Allegheny senior Tyler Getsy (220.44 average, nine games), Beaver Falls senior Devin Crepp (218.78, nine games), Hempfield sophomore Luke Vukovich (218.25, 12 games), Norwin freshman Ethan Dutka (218.0, 11 games), Norwin sophomore Michael Fekete ( 213.45, 11 games), Ambridge's Dimitrios Niaros (213.22, nine games), Beaver Falls junior Cameron Smith (213.11, nine), Freeport freshman Mark Livingston (212.58, 12 games), Kiski Area sophomore William Perroz (212.42, 12 games) and Norwin sophomore Ethan Decker (212.20, 10 games).

On the girls side, defending WPIBL singles champion, Plum senior Meghan Christman, owns the highest average through December at 210.25 over 12 games.

Greensburg Salem sophomore Mattie Mae White, a singles semifinalist last year, has bowled 12 games and is second in average at 207.42 for 12 games.

Rounding out the top five are Thomas Jefferson senior Elizabeth Brock (206.22, nine games), Norwin junior Rachel Lundy (201.75, 12 games) and Armstrong junior Olivia Emmonds (201.27, 11 games).

Matches continue Jan. 3, and the 10-week regular season concludes Feb. 7.

The WPIBL singles and team championships will start the week of Feb. 14.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

