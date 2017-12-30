Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Dec. 29, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 12:12 a.m.
Hempfield's Grant Hipps (13) drives the baseline and puts up a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) during the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Grant Hipps (13) drives the baseline and puts up a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Max Pisula (15) during the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at the Greensburg Salem Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. Hempfield won 61-44.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

Avella tournament

Championship

McGuffey 63, Avonworth 37

Third-place consolation

Fort Cherry 50, South Side Beaver 47

Fifth-place consolation

Burgettstown 77, Carlynton 52

Seventh-place consolation

Waynesburg 86, Avella 17

Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)

Byron Nelson, Texas 60, Mt. Lebanon 56

Charleroi tournament

Championship

Clairton 71, Charleroi 52

Consolation round

Belle Vernon 61, Ringgold 47

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 43

C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)

Butler 87, Beaver 53

Central Valley 51, Aliquippa 50

Lincoln Park 47, Pine-Richland 44

Penn Hills 83, Beaver Falls 51

Freeport tournament

Championship

Freeport 67, Eden Christian 50

Consolation

Mercyhurst Prep 46, Curwensville 32

Greensburg Salem tournament

Connellsville 70, Laurel Highlands 44

Hempfield 61, Greensburg Central Catholic 44

Jeannette 64, Greensburg Salem 57

Highlands tournament

Championship

Highlands 80, Knoch 69 (OT)

Consolation

Blackhawk 55, Burrell 53

Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)

Central Florida Christian, Fla. 94, Vincentian 44

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Summit Academy 44

Riverside 69, Indiana 59

KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)

Bethel Park 64, Foundation Academy, Fla. 38

Central Bucks East 52, Baldwin 48

Central Catholic 56, Newsome, Fla. 38

Foxboro, Mass. 48, Shaler 37

Mercer tournament

Championship

Shenango 67, Laurel 42

Consolation

Mercer 67, Slippery Rock 52

Moon tournament

Moon 68, Steel Valley 42

West Allegheny 60, Cornell 50

Neshannock tournament

Championship

Ellwood City 75, Wilmington 66

Consolation

Union 59, Neshannock 49

Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)

Fox Chapel 63, Shady Side Academy 52

Seneca Valley 61, Cumberland Valley 52

Woodland Hills 48, Armstrong 37

Peters Township tournament

South Fayette 56, Peters Township 51

Washington 46, Upper St. Clair 45

Sharon tournament

Championship

Sharon 56, Howland, Ohio 39

Consolation

Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio 80, Propel Braddock Hills 43

Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)

Championship

Westinghouse 73, East Hardy, W. Va. 49

Consolation

Southern Garrett, Md. 47, McDonough, Md. 22

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Serra Catholic 58, Springdale 48

Consolation

Holy Family Academy 70, St. Joseph 68

Trinity tournament

Championship

Canon-McMillan 64, Trinity 55

Consolation

Chartiers-Houston 77, Brownsville 58

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

Clarion-Limestone 58, Northgate 43

Consolation

West Shamokin 53, Karns City 43

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 53, North Star 46

Valley 67, Riverview 36

West Greene 61, Hundred, W. Va. 49

Friday's summaries

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 61, Ringgold 47

Belle Vernon 17 15 14 15 — 61

Ringgold 6 13 11 17 — 47

BV: Griffin LaCarte 12, Cameron Nusser 10, Derek Thomas 10. R: Jaden Taylor 12, Chris Peccon 11.

Bethel Park 64, Foundation Academy, Fla. 38

Bethel Park 0 0 0 64 — 64

Foundation Academy, Fla. 0 0 0 38 — 38

BP: Tommy DiRienzo 16, Nicholas Bomar 11, Justin Meis 10, Ryan Meis 10.

Blackhawk 55, Burrell 53

Blackhawk 8 15 12 20 — 55

Burrell 5 15 19 14 — 53

B: Mackenyze Kuzbicki 17, Jesse Auman 13, Trent Michael 11.

Burgettstown 77, Carlynton 52

Burgettstown 16 25 19 17 — 77

Carlynton 16 6 18 12 — 52

B: Garrett Dhans 20, Jacob Schrockman 14, Dante Gianfrancesco 13, Max Shaw 11. C: Ian Gallagher 14, Maclaine Greiner 12.

Butler 87, Beaver 53

Beaver 12 9 16 16 — 53

Butler 21 27 21 18 — 87

B: Mason Rose 15, Peter Kazas 11. B: Ethan Morton 15, Luke Michalek 12, Tarik Taoufik 12, Luke Patten 12.

Central Catholic 57, Newsome (Fla.) 38

Newsome (Fla.) 3 11 14 10 — 38

Central Catholic 11 19 15 12 — 57

CC: Luke Nedrow 12.

Central Valley 51, Aliquippa 50

Central Valley 11 16 13 11 — 51

Aliquippa 17 12 7 14 — 50

CV: Josh Kline 14, Nico Cagliuso 12, Tyler Walker 10. A: MJ Devonshire 13, William Gipson 13.

Clarion-Limestone 58, Northgate 43

Northgate 13 12 9 9 — 43

Clarion-Limestone 10 17 15 16 — 58

N: Raylan Whetsell 19, Malcolm Randall 12. CL: Christian Smith 16.

Connellsville 70, Laurel Highlands 44

Connellsville 15 15 16 24 — 70

Laurel Highlands 14 12 8 10 — 44

C: Seth Younkin 21, Jalen Rogers 17, Treyvon Clayton 13. LH: Bryce Laskey 24.

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 43

Southmoreland 9 8 15 11 — 43

Elizabeth Forward 15 8 14 18 — 55

S: Riley Comforti 20, Brett Glowacki 10. EF: Will Greijack 17, Gavin Martik 13, Brian Malloy 10.

Ellwood City 75, Wilmington 66

Ellwood City 15 15 23 22 — 75

Wilmington 21 16 22 7 — 66

EC: Anthony Roth 23, Broc Boariu 020, Sean Busby 14, Rick Pitrelli 12. W: Colton Richards 18, Isiah Jarzab 14, Danny Hanssen 12, Jacob Yohman 10, Tage Kelliher 10.

Fox Chapel 63, Shady Side Academy 52

Fox Chapel 16 17 13 17 — 63

Shady Side Academy 8 9 17 18 — 52

FC: Carson Cohen 19, Domanic McGriff 15, Ben Kelly 14, Arnold Vento 10. SSA: Skyy Moore 19.

Hempfield 61, Greensburg Central Catholic 44

Hempfield 15 12 21 13 — 61

GCC 10 13 11 10 — 44

H: Braden Brose 24, Justin Sliwoski 14, Reed Hipps 10. GCC: Joel LoNigro 17, Geoff Helm 14.

Highlands 80, Knoch 69 (OT)

Knoch 18 18 14 15 4— 69

Highlands 17 13 18 17 15— 80

K: Julian Sanks 22, Jared Schrengost 22, Ben Lucas 13, Scott Fraser 10. H: Luke Cochran 20, Johnny Crise 19, Shawn Erceg 16, Ryan Signorella 11.

Holy Family Academy 70, St. Joseph 68

Holy Family Academy 16 18 20 16 — 70

St. Joseph 18 17 22 11 — 68

HFA: Taylor 27, Bryant 18, Gordon 11. St. J: Grant Bendis 28, Andrew Sullivan 22.

Jeannette 64, Greensburg Salem 57

Jeannette 10 18 17 19 — 64

Greensburg Salem 8 13 18 18 — 57

J: Tre Cunningham 21, Marcus Barnes 11, Anthony Johnson 10. GS: Marvel McGowan 25, Dante Parsons 12.

Lincoln Park 47, Pine-Richland 44

Pine-Richland 12 13 10 9 — 44

Lincoln Park 13 12 15 7 — 47

P-R: Phil Jurkovec 14, Andrew Petcash 12, Colin Luellen 12. LP: Keeno Holmes 21, Andre Wilder 10.

McGuffey 63, Avonworth 37

McGuffey 15 17 11 20 — 63

Avonworth 7 11 11 8 — 37

McG: Trent Belleville 23, Chase Miller 14, CJ Cole 13. A: Tyreke Davis 13.

OLSH 79, Summit Academy 45

Summit Academy 14 7 13 11 — 45

OLSH 27 24 16 12 — 79

SA: Ketchum 11. OLSH: Daren DiMichele 0 5 0-0 31, Dante Spadafora 16.

Penn Hills 83, Beaver Falls 51

Penn Hills 25 14 26 18 — 83

Beaver Falls 11 14 18 8 — 51

PH: Cameron Wiley 21, Daivon Stephens 18, Cory Fulton 17, Keyshawn Adams 10, Tyree Spencer 10. BF: McKelvey 15, Jaylin Vaughn 11.

Seneca Valley 61, Cumberland Valley 52

Cumberland Valley 11 15 11 15 — 52

Seneca Valley 11 12 17 21 — 61

CV: Dylan Buzelka 14, Micah Wolf 11. SV: Chris Hart 11, Marcus Might 11.

Serra Catholic 58, Springdale 48

Serra Catholic 8 17 18 15 — 58

Springdale 14 9 9 16 — 48

S: Malik Edmundson 22, Khalil Smith 14. S: Demitri Fritch 16, Nick Taliani 14.

South Fayette 56, Peters Township 51

South Fayette 10 14 14 18 — 56

Peters Township 14 7 15 15 — 51

SF: Conner Mislan 18, Noah Plack 13, Drew Franklin 10. PT: Daniel Boehme 16, Colin Cote 10.

Union 59, Neshannock 49

Union 17 18 11 13 — 59

Neshannock 15 11 11 12 — 49

U: Tre'von Charles 24, Nate Meeks 17, Seth Pinkerton 10. N: Jake McCormick 17.

Valley 67, Riverview 36

Riverview 6 8 13 9 — 36

Valley 18 17 19 13 — 67

R: CJ Miller 23. V: Nyjewel Carter 25, Dru Stokes 16.

Washington 46, Upper St. Clair 45

Upper St. Clair 9 17 7 12 — 45

Washington 14 8 13 11 — 46

USC: Kyle Meinert 10, Jack Hansberry 10. W: Daniel Ethridge 14, Jordan Swart 14.

Waynesburg 86, Avella 17

Waynesburg 30 28 17 11 — 86

Avella 2 9 2 4 — 17

W: Darton McIntire 20, Brandon Tercheck 14, Aaron Yorio 11, Lucas Garber 10.

West Allegheny 60, Cornell 50

West Allegheny 17 17 17 9 — 60

Cornell 10 16 10 14 — 50

WA: Jackson Faulk 17, Isaiah Crowe 16, Jared Knop 14. C: Kaden Divito 13, Desmond Ross 13, Zaier Harrison 11.

West Greene 61, Hundred, W.Va. 49

West Greene 16 11 15 19 — 61

Hundred, W.Va. 13 7 7 22 — 49

WG: Nathan Brudnock 39. H: Travis McCoy 25, Skyler Goff 10.

Woodland Hills 48, Armstrong 37

Woodland Hills 19 16 4 9 — 48

Armstrong 10 16 4 7 — 37

W: Amante Britt 22, Olson Nicholson 12. A: Nate Baillie 11, Isaiah Price 10.

Today's schedule

Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)

Seton LaSalle vs. Shore, N.J., 12:30 p.m.

Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)

Mt. Lebanon vs. Putnam, Okla., 2 p.m.

C.J. Betters tournament

Blue Division

Championship

Butler vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Beaver, 4 p.m.

Gray Division

Championship

Penn Hills vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30 p.m.

Consolation

Pine-Richland vs. Beaver Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest (at Kennedy Catholic)

Central Florida Christian, Fla. at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Fairview vs. Hickory, 6:30 p.m.

KSA tournament (in Orlando, Fla.)

Baldwin vs. Fairborn, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Bishop Eustaee, N.J., 2 p.m.

Moon tournament

Cornell at Moon, 8:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Steel valley, 5:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Montour at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)

Central Valley 58, Aliquippa 15

Quigley 55, Freedom 37

California tournament

Brentwood 70, Carmichaels 36

Charleroi 51, California 37

South Allegheny 58, Monessen 32

Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest

Canon-McMillan 75, Belle Vernon 46

Greensburg Salem 47, Brownsville 29

Obama Academy 34, Beth-Center 32

Warren, Ohio 48, Fairmont, W. Va. 43

East Allegheny tournament

East Allegheny 66, Serra Catholic 36

Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic

Neshannock 50, Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio 49

Slippery Rock 61, Farrell 44

Geibel tournament

Championship

Sto-Rox 49, Geibel 26

Consolation

Avella 55, Waynesburg 29

Hempfield tournament

Connellsville 70, Jeannette 43

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Burrell 35

Hempfield 50, Chartiers Valley 37

Penn Hills 44, Oakland Catholic 43

Laurel Highlands tournament

Albert Gallatin 58, Preston, W. Va. 55

Frazier 55, Uniontown 43

Laurel Highlands 58, Imani Christian 19

Moon tournament

Montour 49, Cornell 20

Moon 52, Shenango 39

North Allegheny tournament

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 64, Trinity 47

North Allegheny 70, Abington 49

Norwin 63, West Allegheny 61

Pine-Richland 49, Kennedy Catholic 39

Northgate tournament

Northgate 58, Aquinas Academy 51

Northgate 50, Carrick 27

Palm Beach Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)

Nova Tech, Fla. 66, Bishop Canevin 39

Riverside tournament

Beaver 56, Southmoreland 42

Hopewell 47, Freeport 46

Seneca Valley 56, Riverside 51

Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)

Whitmer, Ohio 55, Chartiers-Houston 24

Shaler tournament

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Fox Chapel 33

Laurel 62, Ellis School 23

Mars 46, South Park 33

Shaler 54, Kiski Area 31

Vincentian Academy 50, Avonworth 32

St. Joseph tournament

Championship

Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 38

Consolation

Riverview 47, Brashear 22

West Shamokin tournament

Championship

West Shamokin 49, Armstrong 41

Consolation

Shady Side Academy 56, Highlands 33

Friday's summaries

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 58, Preston, W. Va. 55

Preston, W. Va. 8 13 22 12 — 55

Albert Gallatin 18 10 9 21 — 58

P: MaKenzie Friend 23, Kirstin Brown 10. AG: Abby King 24, Anaejah Harris 14, Bryn Bezjak 14.

Beaver 56, Southmoreland 42

Beaver 12 15 10 19 — 56

Southmoreland 5 13 9 15 — 42

B: Bella Posset 25, Sydney Barney 11. S: Cali Konek 15, Maggie Moore 10.

Brentwood 70, Carmichaels 36

Carmichaels 3 19 10 4 — 36

Brentwood 19 16 16 19 — 70

C: Megan Walker 21. B: Morgan Dryburgh 20.

Canon-McMillan 75, Belle Vernon 46

Canon-McMillan 21 20 13 21 — 75

Belle Vernon 1 17 9 19 — 46

CM: Izzy Allen 34, Tamara Mathis 15, Nayah Williams 10. BV: Caitlyn Trombley 18, Grace Henderson 11, Keira Boff 10.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Fox Chapel 33

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10 16 15 8 — 49

Fox Chapel 10 4 13 6 — 33

NC: Kylee Lenardonski 13, Tess Myers 10. FC: Gabby Guerrieri 11.

Central Valley 58, Aliquippa 15

Central Valley 20 21 13 4 — 58

Aliquippa 6 2 3 4 — 15

CV: Kaelyn Underwood 11, Hannah Engelman 11, Christiane Frye 11, Madison Hiltz 10.

Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 38

Deer Lakes 17 14 8 16 — 55

St. Joseph 11 12 4 11 — 38

DL: Abby Buechel 23, Emily Mischen 10, Julia Hollibaugh 10. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 19.

East Allegheny 66, Serra Catholic 36

Serra Catholic 6 14 8 8 — 36

East Allegheny 19 21 12 14 — 66

S: Gigi Mele-Madigan 11. EA: Amani Johnson 25, Myla Bortoluzzi 19.

Frazier 55, Uniontown 43

Frazier 20 18 11 6 — 55

Uniontown 7 9 9 18 — 43

F: Brooke Poling 21, Sierra Twigg 17. U: Mya Murray 19, Kelsey Rose 11.

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 64, Trinity 47

Gilmour Academy, Ohio 16 20 15 13 — 64

Trinity 11 7 14 15 — 47

GA: Gurley 20, Naz Hillmon 19, Sarah Bohn 12. T: Riley DeRubbo 15, Alayna Cappelli 12.

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Burrell 35

GCC 18 11 18 2 — 49

Burrell 16 7 4 8 — 35

GCC: Anna Eisaman 20, Bella Skatell 13, Olivia Stawovy 12. B: Brittany Dunn 18, Kaylen Sharrow 12.

Greensburg Salem 47, Brownsville 29

Brownsville 6 7 7 9 — 29

Greensburg Salem 10 10 14 13 — 47

B: Alexis Carson 17. GS: Megan Kallock 21, Nikki Mellinger 11.

Hempfield 50, Chartiers Valley 37

Chartiers Valley 10 11 6 10 — 37

Hempfield 10 14 12 14 — 50

CV: Megan McConnell 15, Mackenzie Wagner 15. H: Allison Podkul 18, Kayla Barrentos-Collins 11, Sarah Liberatore 10.

Hopewell 47, Freeport 46

Hopewell 10 5 16 16 — 47

Freeport 14 12 11 9 — 46

H: Siara Conley 15, Alexis Thompson 10. F: Jenna Manke 17, Madeline Clark 10.

Laurel 62, Ellis School 23

Laurel 19 20 12 11 — 62

Ellis School 2 6 9 6 — 23

L: Faith Gibson 29, Janna Conrad 10, Caroline Gibson 10. E: Kathrine Ference 12.

Laurel Highlands 54, Imani Christian 14

Imani Christian 8 1 2 3 — 14

Laurel Highlands 23 20 11 0 — 54

LH: Taylor Smith 18, Allison Lowery 16, Taylor Eagle 10.

Mars 46, South Park 33

Mars 11 10 14 11 — 46

South Park 9 7 5 12 — 33

M: Lauren Wasylson 29, Tai Johnson 11. SP: Maura Huwalt 10.

Moon 52, Shenango 39

Shenango 9 11 7 12 — 39

Moon 13 9 14 16 — 52

S: Madison Harden 21. M: Morgan Toal 14, Ava Mancini 11.

Neshannock 50, Ursuline 49

Neshannock 17 14 13 6 — 50

Ursuline 21 10 8 10 — 49

N: Bella Burrelli 25. U: Harris 24.

Norwin 63, West Allegheny 61

West Allegheny 15 14 19 13 — 61

Norwin 15 14 12 22 — 63

WA: Melina Lynn 20, Hannah Lindemuth 11. N: Magen Polczynski 15, Olivia Gribble 12, Jessica Kolesar 11, Jayla Wehner 11.

North Allegheny 70, Abington 49

Abington 8 12 11 18 — 49

North Allegheny 19 16 21 14 — 70

NA: Rachel Martindale 23, Courtney Roman 16, Madelyn Fischer 10.

Northgate 58, Aquinas Academy 51

Aquinas Academy 14 10 15 12 — 51

Northgate 10 16 14 18 — 58

AA: Anni Druschel 26, Lizzy Blume 14. N: Niko Scott 22, Daneisha Williams 11, Cici Mason 11.

Nova Tech 66, Bishop Canevin 39

Nova Tech 21 24 7 14 — 66

Bishop Canevin 10 11 8 10 — 39

NT: Massop 18. BC: Lauren Gamble 11, Shamijha Price 11.

Penn Hills 44, Oakland Catholic 43

Oakland Catholic 14 7 12 10 — 43

Penn Hills 10 15 9 10 — 44

OC: Jayde Boyd 14, Sierra DeAngelo 10. PH: Adia Brisker 16, Ariana Dunson 12.

Pine-Richland 49, Kennedy Catholic 39

Kennedy Catholic 3 14 12 10 — 39

Pine-Richland 11 11 8 19 — 49

KC: Malia Magestro 16, Figuly 11. P-R: Taylor Brenner 17, Callie Polce 14.

Quigley Catholic 55, Freedom 37

Freedom 7 13 9 8 — 37

Quigley Catholic 4 7 21 23 — 55

F: Alexsia Barlamas 14, Karissa Mercier 10. QC: Clara Stephenson 22, Taylor Kirschner 14.

Riverview 47, Brashear 22

Brashear 3 9 8 2 — 22

Riverview 14 9 13 11 — 47

R: Sydney McDonough 15, Francesca Lio 11.

Seneca Valley 56, Riverside 51

Seneca Valley 11 16 15 14 — 56

Riverside 11 11 9 20 — 51

SV: Gretchen Koken 20, McKenna Gross 19. R: Marley Wolf 20, Sydney Wolf 18.

Shady Side Academy 56, Highlands 33

Shady Side Academy 15 10 22 9 — 56

Highlands 6 10 5 12 — 33

SSA: Arianna Goitz 20, Catherine Jewart 11. H: Renee Cebula 17.

Shaler 55, Kiski Area 31

Kiski Area 8 7 5 11 — 31

Shaler 20 14 14 7 — 55

KA: Katelynn Brown 12. S: Megan Lydon 24.

South Allegheny 58, Monessen 32

South Allegheny 15 16 12 15 — 58

Monessen 8 4 12 8 — 32

SA: Allysa Minerd 17, Sydney Kirkwood 11, Madison Kirkwood 10.

Sto-Rox 49, Geibel 27

Sto-Rox 5 16 19 9 — 49

Geibel 8 5 8 6 — 27

SR: Alashia Washington 19, Lexi Frazee 16. G: Gabby Yourish 11, Gillian Yourish 10.

Vincentian Academy 50, Avonworth 34

Vincentian Academy 19 8 10 13 — 50

Avonworth 4 9 11 10 — 34

V: Olivia O'Brien 16. A: Hayden Robinson 20.

West Shamokin 49, Armstrong 41 (OT)

Armstrong 4 7 14 10 6— 41

West Shamokin 8 9 4 14 14— 49

A: Kenzie Lasher 22, Jaylen Callipare 15. WS: Olivia Fusaro 27, Madison Valyo 17.

Whitmer (OH) 55, Chartiers-Houston 24

Chartiers-Houston 3 9 4 8 — 24

Whitmer (OH) 14 18 8 15 — 55

C-H: Julia Vulcano 13. W: Jenna Thomas 15, Abby Hickey 12.

Today's schedule

C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)

Championship

Central Valley vs. Quigley, 12:30 p.m.

Consolation

Aliquippa vs. Freedom, 11 a.m.

Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic

Championship

Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.

Consolation

Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio at Farrell, 1 p.m.

Hempfield tournament

Chartiers Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Burrell, 4:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Connellsville, 3 p.m.

Moon tournament

Cornell at Moon, 7 p.m.; Montour vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)

Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD

Shaler tournament

Ellis School vs. Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Laurel vs. South Park, noon; Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brashear at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday's results

Southmoreland Holiday Classic

106 pounds

First place: Joey Fischer, South Park, d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0

Third place: Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, p. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 4:05

Fifth place: Eli Brougher, North Star, p. Jake Alberts, Ellwood City, 3:32

Seventh place: Colin Smilnak, Hollidaysburg, d. Clayton Dressler, Butler, 7-2

113 pounds

First place: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, d. Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2

Third place: Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, d. Richard Larosa, Beth-Center, 6-0

Fifth place: Lucas Peterson, Corry, d. Derrick Talley, Somerset, won by forfeit

Seventh place: Dishong Mitchell, United, d. Thomas Young, Freedom, won by forfeit

120 pounds

First place: Kenny Duschek, Freedom, d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 6-2

Third place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Nick Ackerman, Meyersdale, 6-2

Fifth place: Colton Spohn, Butler, d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 4-2

Seventh place: Mason Jobe, Greensburg Salem, d. Derek Hurd, Corry, 6-4

126 pounds

First place: ZJ Ward, Freedom, d. Keaton Furry, North Star, 7-4

Third place: Cody Dively, Hollidaysburg, d. Matt Himes, Marion Center, 5-0

Fifth place: Tyler Baird, Ellwood City, d. Tyler Curtiss, Upper St. Clair, 8-6

Seventh place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny, d. Bill Brown, Burgettstown, 7-4

132 pounds

First place: Al Miscovich, Mt. Pleasant, d.Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, 12-8

Third place: Trent Schultheis, Freedom, p. Aidan Thompson, Hickory, 3:19

Fifth place: Mike Turner, Marion Center, m.d. Steve Green, Butler, 13-0

Seventh-place: Kyle Minerd, United, d. Tyler Hughes, Greensburg Salem, won by forfeit

138 pounds

First place: Charlie Beatty, Marion Center, d. Tom Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 8-4

Third place: Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, d. Jake Pail, Freedom, 5-1

Fifth place: Braelin Stewart, Hickory, d. PJ Smith, Burgettstown, won by forfeit

Seventh place: Nick Lapinski, Corry, d. Clayton Matson, Ligonier Valley, 5-1

145 pounds

First place: Joe Demor, South Side Beaver, d. Alex Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 6-3

Third place: Jack Codispot, Butler, d. Cole Ruffo, Hickory, 7-3

Fifth place: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Nathan Swartz, Hollidaysburg, won by forfeit

Seventh place: Joe Perry, Corry, d. Chase Eller, Northern Bedford, 7-3

152 pounds

First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, d. Ty McGeary, West Allegheny, 1-0

Third place: Michael Muron, Freedom, d. Alec Supanick, North Star, 7-4

Fifth place: Joseph Williams, Greensburg Salem, p. AJ Hammond, Hickory, 0:40

Seventh place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair, p. Chris Reeher, South Side Beaver, 1:29

160 pounds

First place: Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem, d. Alex Fouse, Northern Bedford, 5-0

Third place: Nico Flati, West Allegheny, d. Nathan Fisher, Hollidaysburg, 7-4

Fifth place: Justin Stewart, Butler, d. Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, won by forfeit

Seventh place: Lyle Moody, Meyersdale, p. Aaron Luteri, Somerset, 1:45

170 pounds

First place: Robert Patrick, Ligonier Valley, m.d. Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem, 9-0

Third place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley, d. Dan Clements, West Allegheny, 4-3

Fifth place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City, d. Garrett Boone, South Side Beaver, 2-1

Seventh place: Tyler Burlew, Corry, d. Tanner Krause, Myersdale, 3-1

182 pounds

First place: Christian Sequete, Butler, p. Mason McCready, Hollidaysburg, 5:30

Third place: Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center, d. Jaden Datz, Southmoreland, 5-2

Fifth place: Nick Faulk, West Allegheny, p. Levi Sheeler, North Star, 3:16

Seventh place: Easton Broadwater, Meyersdale, d. Quinn Murray, Upper St. Clair, 5-0

195 pounds

First place: Hunter Tremain, North Star, d. Bryson Miller, Freedom, 7-2

Third place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, 4:42

Fifth place: Troy Scurry, Hickory, d. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 8-5

Seventh place: Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, d. Matt Manglona, Corry, 4-2

220 pounds

First place: Rocky McGeary, West Allegheny, d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 5-3

Third place: Connor Main, West Greene, d. Miller Riley, United, 6-2

Fifth place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, 5-4

Seventh place: Mason Augustine, North Star, d. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 3-2

285 pounds

First place: Bishop McCoy, South Side Beaver, d. David Schuffert, Valley, 3-1

Third place: Cody Vokes, Mt. Pleasant, d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 7-0

Fifth place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, p. Tyler Cove, Marion Center, 1:26

Seventh place: Trevor Mitchell, Hollidaysburg, p. Trever Lightner, Hickory, 0:29

Team standings

1. Greensburg Salem, 214; 2. Freedom, 165.5; 3. West Allegheny, 144.5; 4. Butler, 130; 5. Upper St. Clair, 118

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

