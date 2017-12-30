High school scores, summaries, schedules for Dec. 29, 2017
Updated 3 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
Avella tournament
Championship
McGuffey 63, Avonworth 37
Third-place consolation
Fort Cherry 50, South Side Beaver 47
Fifth-place consolation
Burgettstown 77, Carlynton 52
Seventh-place consolation
Waynesburg 86, Avella 17
Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)
Byron Nelson, Texas 60, Mt. Lebanon 56
Charleroi tournament
Championship
Clairton 71, Charleroi 52
Consolation round
Belle Vernon 61, Ringgold 47
Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 43
C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)
Butler 87, Beaver 53
Central Valley 51, Aliquippa 50
Lincoln Park 47, Pine-Richland 44
Penn Hills 83, Beaver Falls 51
Freeport tournament
Championship
Freeport 67, Eden Christian 50
Consolation
Mercyhurst Prep 46, Curwensville 32
Greensburg Salem tournament
Connellsville 70, Laurel Highlands 44
Hempfield 61, Greensburg Central Catholic 44
Jeannette 64, Greensburg Salem 57
Highlands tournament
Championship
Highlands 80, Knoch 69 (OT)
Consolation
Blackhawk 55, Burrell 53
Holiday Hoopfest (at Geneva College)
Central Florida Christian, Fla. 94, Vincentian 44
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Summit Academy 44
Riverside 69, Indiana 59
KSA Holiday tournament (at Orlando, Fla.)
Bethel Park 64, Foundation Academy, Fla. 38
Central Bucks East 52, Baldwin 48
Central Catholic 56, Newsome, Fla. 38
Foxboro, Mass. 48, Shaler 37
Mercer tournament
Championship
Shenango 67, Laurel 42
Consolation
Mercer 67, Slippery Rock 52
Moon tournament
Moon 68, Steel Valley 42
West Allegheny 60, Cornell 50
Neshannock tournament
Championship
Ellwood City 75, Wilmington 66
Consolation
Union 59, Neshannock 49
Peter Sauer Memorial (at Shady Side Academy)
Fox Chapel 63, Shady Side Academy 52
Seneca Valley 61, Cumberland Valley 52
Woodland Hills 48, Armstrong 37
Peters Township tournament
South Fayette 56, Peters Township 51
Washington 46, Upper St. Clair 45
Sharon tournament
Championship
Sharon 56, Howland, Ohio 39
Consolation
Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio 80, Propel Braddock Hills 43
Snowball tournament (at Southern Garrett, Md.)
Championship
Westinghouse 73, East Hardy, W. Va. 49
Consolation
Southern Garrett, Md. 47, McDonough, Md. 22
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Serra Catholic 58, Springdale 48
Consolation
Holy Family Academy 70, St. Joseph 68
Trinity tournament
Championship
Canon-McMillan 64, Trinity 55
Consolation
Chartiers-Houston 77, Brownsville 58
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
Clarion-Limestone 58, Northgate 43
Consolation
West Shamokin 53, Karns City 43
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 53, North Star 46
Valley 67, Riverview 36
West Greene 61, Hundred, W. Va. 49
Friday's summaries
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 61, Ringgold 47
Belle Vernon 17 15 14 15 — 61
Ringgold 6 13 11 17 — 47
BV: Griffin LaCarte 12, Cameron Nusser 10, Derek Thomas 10. R: Jaden Taylor 12, Chris Peccon 11.
Bethel Park 64, Foundation Academy, Fla. 38
Bethel Park 0 0 0 64 — 64
Foundation Academy, Fla. 0 0 0 38 — 38
BP: Tommy DiRienzo 16, Nicholas Bomar 11, Justin Meis 10, Ryan Meis 10.
Blackhawk 55, Burrell 53
Blackhawk 8 15 12 20 — 55
Burrell 5 15 19 14 — 53
B: Mackenyze Kuzbicki 17, Jesse Auman 13, Trent Michael 11.
Burgettstown 77, Carlynton 52
Burgettstown 16 25 19 17 — 77
Carlynton 16 6 18 12 — 52
B: Garrett Dhans 20, Jacob Schrockman 14, Dante Gianfrancesco 13, Max Shaw 11. C: Ian Gallagher 14, Maclaine Greiner 12.
Butler 87, Beaver 53
Beaver 12 9 16 16 — 53
Butler 21 27 21 18 — 87
B: Mason Rose 15, Peter Kazas 11. B: Ethan Morton 15, Luke Michalek 12, Tarik Taoufik 12, Luke Patten 12.
Central Catholic 57, Newsome (Fla.) 38
Newsome (Fla.) 3 11 14 10 — 38
Central Catholic 11 19 15 12 — 57
CC: Luke Nedrow 12.
Central Valley 51, Aliquippa 50
Central Valley 11 16 13 11 — 51
Aliquippa 17 12 7 14 — 50
CV: Josh Kline 14, Nico Cagliuso 12, Tyler Walker 10. A: MJ Devonshire 13, William Gipson 13.
Clarion-Limestone 58, Northgate 43
Northgate 13 12 9 9 — 43
Clarion-Limestone 10 17 15 16 — 58
N: Raylan Whetsell 19, Malcolm Randall 12. CL: Christian Smith 16.
Connellsville 70, Laurel Highlands 44
Connellsville 15 15 16 24 — 70
Laurel Highlands 14 12 8 10 — 44
C: Seth Younkin 21, Jalen Rogers 17, Treyvon Clayton 13. LH: Bryce Laskey 24.
Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 43
Southmoreland 9 8 15 11 — 43
Elizabeth Forward 15 8 14 18 — 55
S: Riley Comforti 20, Brett Glowacki 10. EF: Will Greijack 17, Gavin Martik 13, Brian Malloy 10.
Ellwood City 75, Wilmington 66
Ellwood City 15 15 23 22 — 75
Wilmington 21 16 22 7 — 66
EC: Anthony Roth 23, Broc Boariu 020, Sean Busby 14, Rick Pitrelli 12. W: Colton Richards 18, Isiah Jarzab 14, Danny Hanssen 12, Jacob Yohman 10, Tage Kelliher 10.
Fox Chapel 63, Shady Side Academy 52
Fox Chapel 16 17 13 17 — 63
Shady Side Academy 8 9 17 18 — 52
FC: Carson Cohen 19, Domanic McGriff 15, Ben Kelly 14, Arnold Vento 10. SSA: Skyy Moore 19.
Hempfield 61, Greensburg Central Catholic 44
Hempfield 15 12 21 13 — 61
GCC 10 13 11 10 — 44
H: Braden Brose 24, Justin Sliwoski 14, Reed Hipps 10. GCC: Joel LoNigro 17, Geoff Helm 14.
Highlands 80, Knoch 69 (OT)
Knoch 18 18 14 15 4— 69
Highlands 17 13 18 17 15— 80
K: Julian Sanks 22, Jared Schrengost 22, Ben Lucas 13, Scott Fraser 10. H: Luke Cochran 20, Johnny Crise 19, Shawn Erceg 16, Ryan Signorella 11.
Holy Family Academy 70, St. Joseph 68
Holy Family Academy 16 18 20 16 — 70
St. Joseph 18 17 22 11 — 68
HFA: Taylor 27, Bryant 18, Gordon 11. St. J: Grant Bendis 28, Andrew Sullivan 22.
Jeannette 64, Greensburg Salem 57
Jeannette 10 18 17 19 — 64
Greensburg Salem 8 13 18 18 — 57
J: Tre Cunningham 21, Marcus Barnes 11, Anthony Johnson 10. GS: Marvel McGowan 25, Dante Parsons 12.
Lincoln Park 47, Pine-Richland 44
Pine-Richland 12 13 10 9 — 44
Lincoln Park 13 12 15 7 — 47
P-R: Phil Jurkovec 14, Andrew Petcash 12, Colin Luellen 12. LP: Keeno Holmes 21, Andre Wilder 10.
McGuffey 63, Avonworth 37
McGuffey 15 17 11 20 — 63
Avonworth 7 11 11 8 — 37
McG: Trent Belleville 23, Chase Miller 14, CJ Cole 13. A: Tyreke Davis 13.
OLSH 79, Summit Academy 45
Summit Academy 14 7 13 11 — 45
OLSH 27 24 16 12 — 79
SA: Ketchum 11. OLSH: Daren DiMichele 0 5 0-0 31, Dante Spadafora 16.
Penn Hills 83, Beaver Falls 51
Penn Hills 25 14 26 18 — 83
Beaver Falls 11 14 18 8 — 51
PH: Cameron Wiley 21, Daivon Stephens 18, Cory Fulton 17, Keyshawn Adams 10, Tyree Spencer 10. BF: McKelvey 15, Jaylin Vaughn 11.
Seneca Valley 61, Cumberland Valley 52
Cumberland Valley 11 15 11 15 — 52
Seneca Valley 11 12 17 21 — 61
CV: Dylan Buzelka 14, Micah Wolf 11. SV: Chris Hart 11, Marcus Might 11.
Serra Catholic 58, Springdale 48
Serra Catholic 8 17 18 15 — 58
Springdale 14 9 9 16 — 48
S: Malik Edmundson 22, Khalil Smith 14. S: Demitri Fritch 16, Nick Taliani 14.
South Fayette 56, Peters Township 51
South Fayette 10 14 14 18 — 56
Peters Township 14 7 15 15 — 51
SF: Conner Mislan 18, Noah Plack 13, Drew Franklin 10. PT: Daniel Boehme 16, Colin Cote 10.
Union 59, Neshannock 49
Union 17 18 11 13 — 59
Neshannock 15 11 11 12 — 49
U: Tre'von Charles 24, Nate Meeks 17, Seth Pinkerton 10. N: Jake McCormick 17.
Valley 67, Riverview 36
Riverview 6 8 13 9 — 36
Valley 18 17 19 13 — 67
R: CJ Miller 23. V: Nyjewel Carter 25, Dru Stokes 16.
Washington 46, Upper St. Clair 45
Upper St. Clair 9 17 7 12 — 45
Washington 14 8 13 11 — 46
USC: Kyle Meinert 10, Jack Hansberry 10. W: Daniel Ethridge 14, Jordan Swart 14.
Waynesburg 86, Avella 17
Waynesburg 30 28 17 11 — 86
Avella 2 9 2 4 — 17
W: Darton McIntire 20, Brandon Tercheck 14, Aaron Yorio 11, Lucas Garber 10.
West Allegheny 60, Cornell 50
West Allegheny 17 17 17 9 — 60
Cornell 10 16 10 14 — 50
WA: Jackson Faulk 17, Isaiah Crowe 16, Jared Knop 14. C: Kaden Divito 13, Desmond Ross 13, Zaier Harrison 11.
West Greene 61, Hundred, W.Va. 49
West Greene 16 11 15 19 — 61
Hundred, W.Va. 13 7 7 22 — 49
WG: Nathan Brudnock 39. H: Travis McCoy 25, Skyler Goff 10.
Woodland Hills 48, Armstrong 37
Woodland Hills 19 16 4 9 — 48
Armstrong 10 16 4 7 — 37
W: Amante Britt 22, Olson Nicholson 12. A: Nate Baillie 11, Isaiah Price 10.
Today's schedule
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Seton LaSalle vs. Shore, N.J., 12:30 p.m.
Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)
Mt. Lebanon vs. Putnam, Okla., 2 p.m.
C.J. Betters tournament
Blue Division
Championship
Butler vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Aliquippa vs. Beaver, 4 p.m.
Gray Division
Championship
Penn Hills vs. Lincoln Park, 8:30 p.m.
Consolation
Pine-Richland vs. Beaver Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopfest (at Kennedy Catholic)
Central Florida Christian, Fla. at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Fairview vs. Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
KSA tournament (in Orlando, Fla.)
Baldwin vs. Fairborn, Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Bishop Eustaee, N.J., 2 p.m.
Moon tournament
Cornell at Moon, 8:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Steel valley, 5:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Montour at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)
Central Valley 58, Aliquippa 15
Quigley 55, Freedom 37
California tournament
Brentwood 70, Carmichaels 36
Charleroi 51, California 37
South Allegheny 58, Monessen 32
Cal (Pa.) Hoopfest
Canon-McMillan 75, Belle Vernon 46
Greensburg Salem 47, Brownsville 29
Obama Academy 34, Beth-Center 32
Warren, Ohio 48, Fairmont, W. Va. 43
East Allegheny tournament
East Allegheny 66, Serra Catholic 36
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic
Neshannock 50, Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio 49
Slippery Rock 61, Farrell 44
Geibel tournament
Championship
Sto-Rox 49, Geibel 26
Consolation
Avella 55, Waynesburg 29
Hempfield tournament
Connellsville 70, Jeannette 43
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Burrell 35
Hempfield 50, Chartiers Valley 37
Penn Hills 44, Oakland Catholic 43
Laurel Highlands tournament
Albert Gallatin 58, Preston, W. Va. 55
Frazier 55, Uniontown 43
Laurel Highlands 58, Imani Christian 19
Moon tournament
Montour 49, Cornell 20
Moon 52, Shenango 39
North Allegheny tournament
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 64, Trinity 47
North Allegheny 70, Abington 49
Norwin 63, West Allegheny 61
Pine-Richland 49, Kennedy Catholic 39
Northgate tournament
Northgate 58, Aquinas Academy 51
Northgate 50, Carrick 27
Palm Beach Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)
Nova Tech, Fla. 66, Bishop Canevin 39
Riverside tournament
Beaver 56, Southmoreland 42
Hopewell 47, Freeport 46
Seneca Valley 56, Riverside 51
Rock Holiday Classic (in Windermere, Fla.)
Whitmer, Ohio 55, Chartiers-Houston 24
Shaler tournament
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Fox Chapel 33
Laurel 62, Ellis School 23
Mars 46, South Park 33
Shaler 54, Kiski Area 31
Vincentian Academy 50, Avonworth 32
St. Joseph tournament
Championship
Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 38
Consolation
Riverview 47, Brashear 22
West Shamokin tournament
Championship
West Shamokin 49, Armstrong 41
Consolation
Shady Side Academy 56, Highlands 33
Friday's summaries
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 58, Preston, W. Va. 55
Preston, W. Va. 8 13 22 12 — 55
Albert Gallatin 18 10 9 21 — 58
P: MaKenzie Friend 23, Kirstin Brown 10. AG: Abby King 24, Anaejah Harris 14, Bryn Bezjak 14.
Beaver 56, Southmoreland 42
Beaver 12 15 10 19 — 56
Southmoreland 5 13 9 15 — 42
B: Bella Posset 25, Sydney Barney 11. S: Cali Konek 15, Maggie Moore 10.
Brentwood 70, Carmichaels 36
Carmichaels 3 19 10 4 — 36
Brentwood 19 16 16 19 — 70
C: Megan Walker 21. B: Morgan Dryburgh 20.
Canon-McMillan 75, Belle Vernon 46
Canon-McMillan 21 20 13 21 — 75
Belle Vernon 1 17 9 19 — 46
CM: Izzy Allen 34, Tamara Mathis 15, Nayah Williams 10. BV: Caitlyn Trombley 18, Grace Henderson 11, Keira Boff 10.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Fox Chapel 33
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 10 16 15 8 — 49
Fox Chapel 10 4 13 6 — 33
NC: Kylee Lenardonski 13, Tess Myers 10. FC: Gabby Guerrieri 11.
Central Valley 58, Aliquippa 15
Central Valley 20 21 13 4 — 58
Aliquippa 6 2 3 4 — 15
CV: Kaelyn Underwood 11, Hannah Engelman 11, Christiane Frye 11, Madison Hiltz 10.
Deer Lakes 55, St. Joseph 38
Deer Lakes 17 14 8 16 — 55
St. Joseph 11 12 4 11 — 38
DL: Abby Buechel 23, Emily Mischen 10, Julia Hollibaugh 10. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 19.
East Allegheny 66, Serra Catholic 36
Serra Catholic 6 14 8 8 — 36
East Allegheny 19 21 12 14 — 66
S: Gigi Mele-Madigan 11. EA: Amani Johnson 25, Myla Bortoluzzi 19.
Frazier 55, Uniontown 43
Frazier 20 18 11 6 — 55
Uniontown 7 9 9 18 — 43
F: Brooke Poling 21, Sierra Twigg 17. U: Mya Murray 19, Kelsey Rose 11.
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 64, Trinity 47
Gilmour Academy, Ohio 16 20 15 13 — 64
Trinity 11 7 14 15 — 47
GA: Gurley 20, Naz Hillmon 19, Sarah Bohn 12. T: Riley DeRubbo 15, Alayna Cappelli 12.
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Burrell 35
GCC 18 11 18 2 — 49
Burrell 16 7 4 8 — 35
GCC: Anna Eisaman 20, Bella Skatell 13, Olivia Stawovy 12. B: Brittany Dunn 18, Kaylen Sharrow 12.
Greensburg Salem 47, Brownsville 29
Brownsville 6 7 7 9 — 29
Greensburg Salem 10 10 14 13 — 47
B: Alexis Carson 17. GS: Megan Kallock 21, Nikki Mellinger 11.
Hempfield 50, Chartiers Valley 37
Chartiers Valley 10 11 6 10 — 37
Hempfield 10 14 12 14 — 50
CV: Megan McConnell 15, Mackenzie Wagner 15. H: Allison Podkul 18, Kayla Barrentos-Collins 11, Sarah Liberatore 10.
Hopewell 47, Freeport 46
Hopewell 10 5 16 16 — 47
Freeport 14 12 11 9 — 46
H: Siara Conley 15, Alexis Thompson 10. F: Jenna Manke 17, Madeline Clark 10.
Laurel 62, Ellis School 23
Laurel 19 20 12 11 — 62
Ellis School 2 6 9 6 — 23
L: Faith Gibson 29, Janna Conrad 10, Caroline Gibson 10. E: Kathrine Ference 12.
Laurel Highlands 54, Imani Christian 14
Imani Christian 8 1 2 3 — 14
Laurel Highlands 23 20 11 0 — 54
LH: Taylor Smith 18, Allison Lowery 16, Taylor Eagle 10.
Mars 46, South Park 33
Mars 11 10 14 11 — 46
South Park 9 7 5 12 — 33
M: Lauren Wasylson 29, Tai Johnson 11. SP: Maura Huwalt 10.
Moon 52, Shenango 39
Shenango 9 11 7 12 — 39
Moon 13 9 14 16 — 52
S: Madison Harden 21. M: Morgan Toal 14, Ava Mancini 11.
Neshannock 50, Ursuline 49
Neshannock 17 14 13 6 — 50
Ursuline 21 10 8 10 — 49
N: Bella Burrelli 25. U: Harris 24.
Norwin 63, West Allegheny 61
West Allegheny 15 14 19 13 — 61
Norwin 15 14 12 22 — 63
WA: Melina Lynn 20, Hannah Lindemuth 11. N: Magen Polczynski 15, Olivia Gribble 12, Jessica Kolesar 11, Jayla Wehner 11.
North Allegheny 70, Abington 49
Abington 8 12 11 18 — 49
North Allegheny 19 16 21 14 — 70
NA: Rachel Martindale 23, Courtney Roman 16, Madelyn Fischer 10.
Northgate 58, Aquinas Academy 51
Aquinas Academy 14 10 15 12 — 51
Northgate 10 16 14 18 — 58
AA: Anni Druschel 26, Lizzy Blume 14. N: Niko Scott 22, Daneisha Williams 11, Cici Mason 11.
Nova Tech 66, Bishop Canevin 39
Nova Tech 21 24 7 14 — 66
Bishop Canevin 10 11 8 10 — 39
NT: Massop 18. BC: Lauren Gamble 11, Shamijha Price 11.
Penn Hills 44, Oakland Catholic 43
Oakland Catholic 14 7 12 10 — 43
Penn Hills 10 15 9 10 — 44
OC: Jayde Boyd 14, Sierra DeAngelo 10. PH: Adia Brisker 16, Ariana Dunson 12.
Pine-Richland 49, Kennedy Catholic 39
Kennedy Catholic 3 14 12 10 — 39
Pine-Richland 11 11 8 19 — 49
KC: Malia Magestro 16, Figuly 11. P-R: Taylor Brenner 17, Callie Polce 14.
Quigley Catholic 55, Freedom 37
Freedom 7 13 9 8 — 37
Quigley Catholic 4 7 21 23 — 55
F: Alexsia Barlamas 14, Karissa Mercier 10. QC: Clara Stephenson 22, Taylor Kirschner 14.
Riverview 47, Brashear 22
Brashear 3 9 8 2 — 22
Riverview 14 9 13 11 — 47
R: Sydney McDonough 15, Francesca Lio 11.
Seneca Valley 56, Riverside 51
Seneca Valley 11 16 15 14 — 56
Riverside 11 11 9 20 — 51
SV: Gretchen Koken 20, McKenna Gross 19. R: Marley Wolf 20, Sydney Wolf 18.
Shady Side Academy 56, Highlands 33
Shady Side Academy 15 10 22 9 — 56
Highlands 6 10 5 12 — 33
SSA: Arianna Goitz 20, Catherine Jewart 11. H: Renee Cebula 17.
Shaler 55, Kiski Area 31
Kiski Area 8 7 5 11 — 31
Shaler 20 14 14 7 — 55
KA: Katelynn Brown 12. S: Megan Lydon 24.
South Allegheny 58, Monessen 32
South Allegheny 15 16 12 15 — 58
Monessen 8 4 12 8 — 32
SA: Allysa Minerd 17, Sydney Kirkwood 11, Madison Kirkwood 10.
Sto-Rox 49, Geibel 27
Sto-Rox 5 16 19 9 — 49
Geibel 8 5 8 6 — 27
SR: Alashia Washington 19, Lexi Frazee 16. G: Gabby Yourish 11, Gillian Yourish 10.
Vincentian Academy 50, Avonworth 34
Vincentian Academy 19 8 10 13 — 50
Avonworth 4 9 11 10 — 34
V: Olivia O'Brien 16. A: Hayden Robinson 20.
West Shamokin 49, Armstrong 41 (OT)
Armstrong 4 7 14 10 6— 41
West Shamokin 8 9 4 14 14— 49
A: Kenzie Lasher 22, Jaylen Callipare 15. WS: Olivia Fusaro 27, Madison Valyo 17.
Whitmer (OH) 55, Chartiers-Houston 24
Chartiers-Houston 3 9 4 8 — 24
Whitmer (OH) 14 18 8 15 — 55
C-H: Julia Vulcano 13. W: Jenna Thomas 15, Abby Hickey 12.
Today's schedule
C.J. Betters tournament (at Beaver County Community College)
Championship
Central Valley vs. Quigley, 12:30 p.m.
Consolation
Aliquippa vs. Freedom, 11 a.m.
Farrell Dresch-McCluskey Classic
Championship
Neshannock vs. Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.
Consolation
Youngstown Ursuline, Ohio at Farrell, 1 p.m.
Hempfield tournament
Chartiers Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Burrell, 4:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills vs. Connellsville, 3 p.m.
Moon tournament
Cornell at Moon, 7 p.m.; Montour vs. Shenango, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach Classic (in Palm Beach, Fla.)
Bishop Canevin vs. TBD, TBD
Shaler tournament
Ellis School vs. Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3 p.m.; Laurel vs. South Park, noon; Mars at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Fox Chapel, 4:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brashear at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday's results
Southmoreland Holiday Classic
106 pounds
First place: Joey Fischer, South Park, d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0
Third place: Hunter Armstrong, Marion Center, p. Cody Kaufman, Greensburg Salem, 4:05
Fifth place: Eli Brougher, North Star, p. Jake Alberts, Ellwood City, 3:32
Seventh place: Colin Smilnak, Hollidaysburg, d. Clayton Dressler, Butler, 7-2
113 pounds
First place: Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, d. Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2
Third place: Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, d. Richard Larosa, Beth-Center, 6-0
Fifth place: Lucas Peterson, Corry, d. Derrick Talley, Somerset, won by forfeit
Seventh place: Dishong Mitchell, United, d. Thomas Young, Freedom, won by forfeit
120 pounds
First place: Kenny Duschek, Freedom, d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 6-2
Third place: Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Nick Ackerman, Meyersdale, 6-2
Fifth place: Colton Spohn, Butler, d. Dan Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 4-2
Seventh place: Mason Jobe, Greensburg Salem, d. Derek Hurd, Corry, 6-4
126 pounds
First place: ZJ Ward, Freedom, d. Keaton Furry, North Star, 7-4
Third place: Cody Dively, Hollidaysburg, d. Matt Himes, Marion Center, 5-0
Fifth place: Tyler Baird, Ellwood City, d. Tyler Curtiss, Upper St. Clair, 8-6
Seventh place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny, d. Bill Brown, Burgettstown, 7-4
132 pounds
First place: Al Miscovich, Mt. Pleasant, d.Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City, 12-8
Third place: Trent Schultheis, Freedom, p. Aidan Thompson, Hickory, 3:19
Fifth place: Mike Turner, Marion Center, m.d. Steve Green, Butler, 13-0
Seventh-place: Kyle Minerd, United, d. Tyler Hughes, Greensburg Salem, won by forfeit
138 pounds
First place: Charlie Beatty, Marion Center, d. Tom Kyle, Upper St. Clair, 8-4
Third place: Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, d. Jake Pail, Freedom, 5-1
Fifth place: Braelin Stewart, Hickory, d. PJ Smith, Burgettstown, won by forfeit
Seventh place: Nick Lapinski, Corry, d. Clayton Matson, Ligonier Valley, 5-1
145 pounds
First place: Joe Demor, South Side Beaver, d. Alex Caldwell, Ligonier Valley, 6-3
Third place: Jack Codispot, Butler, d. Cole Ruffo, Hickory, 7-3
Fifth place: Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Nathan Swartz, Hollidaysburg, won by forfeit
Seventh place: Joe Perry, Corry, d. Chase Eller, Northern Bedford, 7-3
152 pounds
First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, d. Ty McGeary, West Allegheny, 1-0
Third place: Michael Muron, Freedom, d. Alec Supanick, North Star, 7-4
Fifth place: Joseph Williams, Greensburg Salem, p. AJ Hammond, Hickory, 0:40
Seventh place: Sean Martin, Upper St. Clair, p. Chris Reeher, South Side Beaver, 1:29
160 pounds
First place: Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem, d. Alex Fouse, Northern Bedford, 5-0
Third place: Nico Flati, West Allegheny, d. Nathan Fisher, Hollidaysburg, 7-4
Fifth place: Justin Stewart, Butler, d. Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, won by forfeit
Seventh place: Lyle Moody, Meyersdale, p. Aaron Luteri, Somerset, 1:45
170 pounds
First place: Robert Patrick, Ligonier Valley, m.d. Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem, 9-0
Third place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley, d. Dan Clements, West Allegheny, 4-3
Fifth place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City, d. Garrett Boone, South Side Beaver, 2-1
Seventh place: Tyler Burlew, Corry, d. Tanner Krause, Myersdale, 3-1
182 pounds
First place: Christian Sequete, Butler, p. Mason McCready, Hollidaysburg, 5:30
Third place: Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center, d. Jaden Datz, Southmoreland, 5-2
Fifth place: Nick Faulk, West Allegheny, p. Levi Sheeler, North Star, 3:16
Seventh place: Easton Broadwater, Meyersdale, d. Quinn Murray, Upper St. Clair, 5-0
195 pounds
First place: Hunter Tremain, North Star, d. Bryson Miller, Freedom, 7-2
Third place: John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Harvey Rauch, Upper St. Clair, 4:42
Fifth place: Troy Scurry, Hickory, d. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 8-5
Seventh place: Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, d. Matt Manglona, Corry, 4-2
220 pounds
First place: Rocky McGeary, West Allegheny, d. Jake Slinger, Upper St. Clair, 5-3
Third place: Connor Main, West Greene, d. Miller Riley, United, 6-2
Fifth place: Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, d. Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, 5-4
Seventh place: Mason Augustine, North Star, d. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 3-2
285 pounds
First place: Bishop McCoy, South Side Beaver, d. David Schuffert, Valley, 3-1
Third place: Cody Vokes, Mt. Pleasant, d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 7-0
Fifth place: Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, p. Tyler Cove, Marion Center, 1:26
Seventh place: Trevor Mitchell, Hollidaysburg, p. Trever Lightner, Hickory, 0:29
Team standings
1. Greensburg Salem, 214; 2. Freedom, 165.5; 3. West Allegheny, 144.5; 4. Butler, 130; 5. Upper St. Clair, 118
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.