Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

State championship dominance among Westmoreland County sports highlights from 2017

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Latrobe players celebrate with the PIAA Class 5A championship trophy after their 7-0 victory over Whitehall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in State College. The game was called after a rain delay stopped play.
Shane Dunlap
Latrobe players celebrate with the PIAA Class 5A championship trophy after their 7-0 victory over Whitehall on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in State College. The game was called after a rain delay stopped play.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson celebrates with teammates and the PIAA Class A state championship trophy after defeating Homer-Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson celebrates with teammates and the PIAA Class A state championship trophy after defeating Homer-Center Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Mt. Pleasant players celebrate their victory after defeating Tunkhannock in the PIAA Class 4A softball championship Thursday, June 15, 2017, in University Park.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant players celebrate their victory after defeating Tunkhannock in the PIAA Class 4A softball championship Thursday, June 15, 2017, in University Park.
Hempfield's Morgan Ryan, right, reacts while touching the PIAA 6A softball championship trophy after her team won against Hazleton on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in State College.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Morgan Ryan, right, reacts while touching the PIAA 6A softball championship trophy after her team won against Hazleton on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in State College.
The Norwin girls lift the State Championship trophy after beating Neshaminy 1-0 in the PIAA girls' AAAA soccer championship Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Herseypark Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Norwin girls lift the State Championship trophy after beating Neshaminy 1-0 in the PIAA girls' AAAA soccer championship Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at Herseypark Stadium.
Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee wrestles Exeter Township’s Austin DeSanto in the PIAA Class AAA 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. DeSanto won 6-5 decision.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee wrestles Exeter Township’s Austin DeSanto in the PIAA Class AAA 126lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. DeSanto won 6-5 decision.
Hempfield pitcher Morgan Ryan delivers during the eighth inning of a PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal playoff game against McDowell Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Hermitage.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hempfield pitcher Morgan Ryan delivers during the eighth inning of a PIAA Class 6A state quarterfinal playoff game against McDowell Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Hermitage.
The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in overtime to win the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in overtime to win the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Hempfield graduate Monica Burns is a redshirt junior at Wheeling Jesuit University. Burns extended her NCAA record to 101 consecutive free throws made on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The streak began Jan. 17, 2017.
Wheeling Jesuit athletics
Hempfield graduate Monica Burns is a redshirt junior at Wheeling Jesuit University. Burns extended her NCAA record to 101 consecutive free throws made on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. The streak began Jan. 17, 2017.
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Coy celebrates his win against Cathedral Prep’s Carter Starocci in the PIAA Class AAA 152lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Coy won 17-6.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Cam Coy celebrates his win against Cathedral Prep’s Carter Starocci in the PIAA Class AAA 152lb championship at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. on Saturday March 11, 2017. Coy won 17-6.
Monessen celebrates beating Imani Christian Academy in the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Monessen celebrates beating Imani Christian Academy in the Class A WPIAL boys basketball championship Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 6 hours ago

Flash bulbs and fire truck escorts back to town.

Exuberant student sections and bus loads full of fans with plenty to cheer about — all the way home.

And don't forget those sweet Hershey's Kisses that rained down from the stands.

Trophies were raised as Westmoreland County teams celebrated championships — WPIAL and state — during a memorable calendar sports year.

The go-for-the-hardware narrative followed local teams to Station Square, Washington, California, Moon, State College and Chocolate Town — all for titles in an array of sports, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, track, soccer, field hockey, golf and football.

Among all of those wins, there also was an individual state wrestling title — and one giant loss that they still are talking about.

There were state players of the year. A nationally ranked team. A baseball draft pick. And a national free-throw streak.

Here are the Westmoreland County Trib's top 10 local sports stories from 2017:

County of Champions; call it Bestmoreland

The year was an almost fanciful tale of state champs, one that might never be duplicated.

They're still cleaning up confetti.

Five area teams captured PIAA championships across the spring and fall seasons. It began with Latrobe baseball punctuating its WPIAL Class 5A title with a PIAA crown. Hempfield softball capped a perfect 27-0 season with its second consecutive state title, and Mt. Pleasant bounced back from a loss in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals to bring home its first PIAA title.

Norwin soccer regrouped after a WPIAL title-game loss to live up to preseason expectations — and a No. 1 national ranking by TopDrawer Soccer — with a PIAA title, its first since 1996. The Knights played with all they were worth, turning heaps of talent into state gold. Standouts Emily Harrigan, Sam Wexell and Lexy Kendro earned all-state honors.

And Jeannette football made it a double-dip with its second PIAA title, first in a decade, with a victory over Homer-Center in Hershey. The Jayhawks have 736 wins, more than any other team in WPIAL history.

Spencer loses

Franklin Regional wrestling great Spencer Lee suffered the only defeat of his high school career, falling in the state finals to Exeter Township's Austin DeSanto, whose buzzer-beating takedown made for a 6-5 jaw-dropper at Hershey's Giant Center.

Lee, wrestling with a knee injury, was hoping to cap a perfect prep career with a 126-pound title at the PIAA Class AAA championships, but he was stunned with a controversial takedown and denied a fourth state title. He finished 144-1 before moving on to Iowa.

Rock, chalk, Jayhawk

Jeannette football won its ninth WPIAL championship, its first since 2007, and tied New Castle for the most wins in WPIAL history — a mark it broke in the state playoffs. After a 34-point loss to Clairton in Week 9, the Jayhawks rallied for wins over Rochester and Clairton before a thrilling, 35-34 win over Imani Christian in the title game.

Multipurpose senior Robert Kennedy, one of the state's premier playmakers, went on to be named Class A state co-player of the year.

4. Hempfield reigns ... perfectly

Hempfield softball was practically untouchable, unhittable at times, on the way to a third consecutive WPIAL championship in the district's largest classification. The Spartans, led by Notre Dame recruit and ace pitcher Morgan Ryan and her orchard of strikeouts, the Spartans were the toughest out in the state. Several other college recruits contributed to the title run, guided by the maestro of WPIAL softball, longtime coach Bob Kalp.

Tall glass of Gatorade

A pair of county players were recognized as the best in the state as Gatorade's state players of the year. Hempfield softball pitcher Morgan Ryan and Latrobe baseball outfielder Zach Kokoska were honored by the sports-drink company and recognized among the best in the country.

A Notre Dame recruit, Ryan went 22-0 with 199 strikeouts, and Kokoska, a Virginia Tech recruit, hit .538 with five home runs, 29 RBIs and 30 runs.

Warriors' high mark

Penn-Trafford girls soccer validated an early-season upset against highly touted Norwin by defeating the rival Knights again in the WPIAL Class 4A title game at Highmark Stadium for its first district championship since 2003. Kiley Dugan's game-winner, off a nice pass from Mackenzie Aunkst, gave the Warriors a 2-1 win in overtime. Aunkst, Lauren Stovar and Hannah Nguyen earned all-state honors.

Bases loaded

Latrobe and Jeannette won their first WPIAL baseball championships, a by-product of talented teams and the new six-classification format. Latrobe won the 5A title, and Jeannette took Class A, defeating rival Greensburg Central Catholic in the finals.

Mo was money

Wheeling Jesuit basketball player Monica Burns, a Hempfield graduate, made 118 consecutive free throws in competition from Jan. 10 to Nov. 27. No player has made more at any level of college or professional basketball. Burns is a junior point guard.

Being Coy

Penn-Trafford senior Cam Coy capped an outstanding wrestling career by winning his third WPIAL and PIAA titles at 152 pounds. Coy won 75 consecutive matches to close his prep career before moving on to wrestle at Virginia.

Hop a Greyhound

Monessen boys basketball won its fifth WPIAL title since 2001 — seventh overall — by beating Imani Christian at Pitt's Petersen Events Center. It was the sixth title for longtime coach Joe Salvino.

Honorable mention

• Former Norwin and Arizona baseball star JJ Matijevic was the 75th player taken in the Major League Baseball Draft. The Houston Astros took Matijevic with the last pick in the second-day competitive balance round.

Matijevic went on to make the New York-Penn League All-Star Game while playing short-season Class A ball for the Tri-City ValleyCats.

• Despite graduation losses and learning under a new coach (Ashley Davis), Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer won its third WPIAL Class A championship in four years. The Centurions have captured six overall titles.

• High-powered Ligonier Valley captured its second consecutive District 6 football championship. The Rams (14-1), led by all-state players Jackson Daugherty and Aaron Tutino, averaged 40.7 points.

• Jeannette's Midget football team reached the national playoffs in Canton, Ohio. Former Jayhawks star Terrelle Pryor helped with travel expenses, donating $5,000.

• Basketball standout Cali Konek transferred back to WPIAL territory. The now-junior, who averaged 45 points as a freshman at Imani Christian, played last season at Riverdale Baptist (Md.) before enrolling at Southmoreland.

• The Franklin Regional hockey team won a PIHL Class A championship for the second consecutive season.

• Belle Vernon softball won the WPIAL Class 4A title, led by ace pitcher Bailey Parshall, a Penn State recruit.

• Norwin's 1,600-meter relay team of Nick Coleman, Josh Coleman, Kyle Turkovsky and Gianni Rizzo won the PIAA Class AAA title. They became the first boys 1,600 relay in WPIAL history to win a state title. They rallied in the final 120 meters to pass Central Bucks West and post a school-record time of 3 minutes, 18.26 seconds.

• Hempfield senior and Navy recruit Hayden Fox won the PIAA Class AAA javelin title.

• Burrell's Nikki Scherer, a Pitt recruit, won the PIAA Class AA 400-meter run.

• Penn-Trafford captured back-to-back WPIAL Class AA field hockey titles.

• Greensburg Salem's boys won back-to-back WPIAL Class AA cross country titles.

• Greensburg Central Catholic's girls made it a WPIAL three-peat in golf.

• Burrell won its 11th WPIAL Class AA wrestling title in a row, and Kiski Area took home the Class AAA championship.

• Former Jeannette and Latrobe football coach Ray Reitz overcame leukemia and came back to coach at Greensburg Salem.

• A pair of former local football standouts succumbed to the calamity of concussions. Grove City sophomore quarterback Brett Laffoon (Penn-Trafford) and Akron senior defensive back Zach Guiser (Greensburg Central Catholic) ended their careers early after repeated head trauma.

• The Foothills Football Classic returned.

• Former Jeannette star Terrelle Pryor signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Washington Redskins. Ankle surgery, however, ended his season after nine games.

• Southmoreland 6-foot-11 basketball standout Brandon Stone transferred to The Christ School (N.C.). He has 15 Division I scholarship offers.

• The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association recognized late Jeannette standout Scarlett Stein with a posthumous all-state honorable mention. She died in September 2016, after complications from a heart attack.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.