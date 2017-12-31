High school scores, summaries, schedules for Dec. 30, 2017
Updated 4 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday's results
Albert Martin Buc Classic (in Redbank, N.J.)
Seton LaSalle 62, Shore, N.J. 40
Byron Nelson Classic (in Trophy Club, Texas)
Mt. Lebanon 67, Putnam, Okla. 56
C.J. Betters tournament
Blue Division
Championship
Butler 59, Central Valley 47
Consolation
Aliquippa 76, Beaver Falls 65
Gray Division
Championship
Penn Hills 58, Lincoln Park 51
Consolation
Pine-Richland 94, Beaver 48
Holiday Hoopfest (at Kennedy Catholic)
Kennedy Catholic 61, Central Florida Christian, Fla. 56
Fairview vs. Hickory, ppd.
KSA tournament (in Orlando, Fla.)
Baldwin 54, Fairborn, Ohio 47
Bishop Eustaee, N.J. 70, Central Catholic 67
Moon tournament
Moon 64, Cornell 52
Steel valley 57, West Allegheny 54
WPIAL
Nonsection
Montour at Indiana, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Saturday's summaries
Nonsection
Aliquippa 76, Beaver Falls 65
Aliquippa 13 20 23 20 — 76
Beaver Falls 17 15 7 26 — 65
A: William Gipson 26, Zuriah Fisher 20. BF: Gage McKelvey 27, Noah Vaughn 12, Jaylin Vaughn 11.
Bishop Eustace, N.J. 70, Central Catholic 67
Central Catholic 12 21 17 17 — 67
Bishop Eustace, N.J. 19 12 19 20 — 70
CC: Luke Nedrow 19, Justin Tarrant 17, Cole Mason 12. : Peyton Vostenk 25, Mattia Morini 18, Matt Kepter 13.
Penn Hills 58, Lincoln Park 51
Penn Hills 20 13 10 15 — 58
Lincoln Park 12 8 16 15 — 51
PH: Cory Fulton 21, Daivon Stephens 15, Cameron Wiley 10. LP: Casey Oliver 15, Andre Wilder 11.
Pine-Richland 94, Beaver 48
Pine-Richland 22 28 26 18 — 94
Beaver 14 10 16 8 — 48
P-R: Daniel Petcash 21, Colin Luellen 15, Phil Jurkovec 14, Greg Shulkosky 14, Kyle Polce 14. B: Michael Champ 18.
Seton LaSalle 62, Shore, N.J. 40
Shore, N.J. 9 10 8 13 — 40
Seton LaSalle 14 17 15 16 — 62
Sh: Koob 18. SLS: George IV Mike 16, Nick Deanes 14, Kaleb Krebs 11.
Steel Valley 57, West Allegheny 54
West Allegheny 16 9 23 6 — 54
Steel Valley 16 13 8 20 — 57
WA: Isaiah Crowe 19, Jackson Faulk 16. SV: Camden Polak 22, Chase Polak 21.
Girls
Saturday's results
Hempfield tournament
Burrell 59, Jeannette 46
Chartiers Valley vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Oakland Catholic 46, Hempfield 35
Penn Hills 39, Connellsville 33, OT
Shaler tournament
Avonworth 82, Ellis School 36
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 73, Kiski Area 33
Mars 45, Shaler 39
South Park 46, Laurel 23
Vincentian Academy 35, Fox Chapel 32
Saturday's summaries
Nonsection
Avonworth 82, Ellis School 36
Ellis School 5 17 10 4 — 36
Avonworth 24 25 23 10 — 82
E: Kathrine Ference 16. A: Hayden Robinson 28, Lily Tedesco 14.
Baldwin 57, Brashear 16
Brashear 2 2 7 5 — 16
Baldwin 14 17 18 8 — 57
B: Abby Larkin 19, Kayla Radomsky 11, Michaela Cavataio 10.
Burrell 59, Jeannette 46
Jeannette 14 12 12 8 — 46
Burrell 14 15 16 14 — 59
J: Dymond Crawford 17, Hannah Nichols 12. B: Kaylen Sharrow 26, Brittany Dunn 14, Maia Ferra 10.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 73, Kiski Area 33
Kiski Area 2 10 9 12 — 33
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 22 23 11 17 — 73
KA: Harley Holloway 16. NC: Dani Short 17, Cassie Foster 15, Kari Karanikos 14.
Central Valley 67, Quigley Catholic 55
Quigley Catholic 15 14 10 16 — 55
Central Valley 23 16 7 21 — 67
QC: Hailey Drutarosky 21, Taylor Kirschner 12, Clara Stephenson 12. CV: Christiane Frye 22, Kaelyn Underwood 21.
Freedom 73, Aliquippa 47
Freedom 18 16 21 18 — 73
Aliquippa 7 13 11 16 — 47
F: Taylor Greene 39, Karissa Mercier 14. A: Jazmin Walker 18, Tanae Williams 14.
Mars 45, Shaler 39
Mars 11 10 11 13 — 45
Shaler 14 7 6 12 — 39
M: Lauren Wasylson 15, Tai Johnson 14. S: Megan Lydon 13.
Moon 39, Cornell 25
Cornell 10 6 3 6 — 25
Moon 13 11 5 10 — 39
C: Jaelah Smith 10. M: Morgan Toal 21.
Neshannock 50, Slippery Rock HS 32
Slippery Rock HS 8 2 13 9 — 32
Neshannock 11 13 13 13 — 50
N: Carmi Mattarazzo 17, Bella Burrelli 13.
Oakland Catholic 46, Hempfield 35
Oakland Catholic 10 12 13 11 — 46
Hempfield 4 5 11 15 — 35
OC: Cierra Christian 14, Alexis Sestric 11. H: Allison Podkul 16.
Penn Hills 39, Connellsville 33 (OT)
Penn Hills 14 7 3 7 8— 39
Connellsville 8 13 5 5 2— 33
PH: Ariana Dunson 14, Adia Brisker 14. C: Zoe Youdell 11.
South Park 46, Laurel 23
Laurel 4 8 6 5 — 23
South Park 14 8 12 12 — 46
SP: Cassidy Zandier 12.
Vincentian Academy 35, Fox Chapel 32
Vincentian Academy 2 14 13 6 — 35
Fox Chapel 4 5 12 11 — 32
V: Caroline Elliott 11. FC: Megan Friday 13.
Wrestling
Saturday's results
Powerade Christmas Tournament
at Canon-McMillan High School
106 pounds
First-place: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, d. Wil Guida, St. Pauls (MD), 3-2 UTB
Third-place: Tim Levine, Wyoming Seminary, d. Gary Steen, Reynolds, 6-2
Fifth-place: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, d. Alejandro Herrera-rondon, Seneca Valley, 4-0
Seventh-place: Brady Sherback, Latrobe, d. Trent Valovchik, Burrell, 4-3
113 pounds
First-place: Nic Bouzakis, Lake Highland Prep (FL), d. Beau Bayless, Reynolds, 10-4
Third-place: Ryan Sullivan, Shaler, d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 8-3
Fifth-place: Nic Botello, Wyoming Seminary, d. Christian Fisher, Mifflin County, 2-1
Seventh-place: Frankie Bonura, Moon, d. Dante Monaco, Camden Catholic (NJ), 2-1
120 pounds
First-place: Logan Macri, Canon-McMillan, d. Louis Newell, Seneca Valley, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Zeke Escalera, Wyoming Seminary, d. Darren Miller, Kiski Area, 4-2
Fifth-place: Doug Zapf, Downingtown West, d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 5-2
Seventh-place: Ryan Chauvin, Lake Highland Prep (FL), d. Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg, 9-4
126 pounds
First-place: Beau Bartlett (Wyoming Seminary) d. Gavin Teasdale (Jefferson-Morgan), 4-3
Third-place: Sam Hillegas, North Hills, m.d. Ed Scott, DuBois, 10-0
Fifth-place: Cole Rhone, Benton, m.d. Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South (WV), 9-0
Seventh-place: Kenny Kiser, Saegertown, d. Mason Franks, Connellsville, 3-1
132 pounds
First-place: Carson Manville, Wyoming Seminary, d. Joey Silva, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 3-2 UTB
Third-place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, d. Lucas Revano, Camden Catholic (NJ), 2-1
Fifth-place: Caleb Morris, Waynesburg, d. Jordan Ward, Moeller (OH), 2-1
Seventh-place: Garrett Reinsfelder, Shaler, d. Bodee Tolbert, Bishop McDevitt, 5-3
138 pounds
First-place: Cole Matthews, Reynolds, d. Jack Davis, Wyoming Seminary, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Jackson Henson, Waynesburg, d. Noah Levett, Kiski Area, 7-2
Fifth-place: Luke Martin, Parkersburg South (WV), d. Tim Hritsko, Canon-McMillan, 10-3
Seventh-place: River Curtis, Battlefield (VA), d. Noah Castillo, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 3-2
145 pounds
First-place: Frankie Gissendanner, Penfield (NY), d. Luke Kemerer, Hempfield, 4-2
Third-place: Ricky Cabanillas, DePaul Catholic (NJ), d. Kolby Ho, DuBois, 3-2
Fifth-place: Kai Bele, Lake Highland Prep (FL), d. Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford, 5-1
Seventh-place: Ryan Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, d. Tanner Updegraff, Bishop McDevitt, 5-0
152 pounds
First-place: Josh Humphreys, Parkersburg South (WV), m.d. Justin Mccoy, Chestnut Ridge, 10-2
Third-place: Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon, d. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 2-0 SV
Fifth-place: Benny Baker, Wyoming Seminary, d. Cooper Kropman, Penfield (NY), 2-0 SV
Seventh-place: Zac Feight, Battlefield (VA), d. Trey Howard, Waynesburg, 2-1
160 pounds
First-place: Carter Starocci, Erie Prep, d. Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, 4-1
Third-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan, p. Erich Byelick, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 5:25
Fifth-place: Jake Hendricks, Wyoming Seminary, d. Zane Hinzman, Parkersburg South (WV), 6-1
Seventh-place: Ron Miller, Battlefield (VA), p. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 0:44
170 pounds
First-place: Jared Mcgill, Chestnut Ridge, d. Kyle Homet, Waynesburg, 4-3
Third-place: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, m.d. Jason Montgomery, Bethel Park, 15-3
Fifth-place: Isaiha Casto, St. Albans (WV), d. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, 5-3
Seventh-place: Jake Stefanowicz, Wyoming Seminary, d. Jarrett Canfield, Stroudsburg, 5-0
182 pounds
First-place: Trent Hidlay, Mifflin County, d. Tim Wallace, Albert Gallatin, 7-4
Third-place: Darrien Roberts, Wyoming Seminary, d. Cody Mulligan, Saegertown, 3-2, UTB
Fifth-place: Jack Parr, St. Pauls (MD), d. Luigi Yates, Erie Prep, 5-1
Seventh-place: Max Hale, Downingtown West, d. Donovon Ball, Ceder Cliff, 10-9
195 pounds
First-place: Gavin Hoffman, Montoursville, d. Jake Thompson, Moeller (OH), 7-3
Third-place: Ryan Reyes, Clovis West (CA), d. Austin Cooley, Wyoming Seminary, 4-3
Fifth-place: Nate Ansell, Connellsville, d. Xavier Molnar, Brookville, 3-2
Seventh-place: Dorian Crosby, Erie Prep, d. Jarod Miller, Reynolds, 3-1
220 pounds
First-place: Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South (WV), d. Ben Goldin, Lake Highland Prep (FL), 4-0
Third-place: Ian Edenfield, Laurel Highlands, d. Dominic Deluca, Derry, 2-1
Fifth-place: Tyler Cook, Brookville, d. Trevor Hankins, Moeller (OH), 4-0
Seventh-place: Michael Doggett, Wyoming Seminary, d. Cameron Wood, Montoursville, 6-0
285 pounds
First-place: Josiah Jones, Bishop McCort, d. Kawaun Deboe, Erie Prep, 3-1 SV
Third-place: Louden Haga, Parkersburg South - WV, p. Colby Whitehill, Brookville, 1:42
Fifth-place: Nathan Hoaglund, Mt. Lebanon, d. Corey Dodson, Albert Gallatin, 4-2
Seventh-place: Curt Ruff, Lake Highland Prep (FL), p. Zack Albertson, Battlefield (VA), 4:36
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.