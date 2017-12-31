Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley high school lookahead: Week of Jan. 1, 2018

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Tuesday

Knoch and Burrell played in the Highlands boys basketball holiday tournament last week without meeting, but they'll face off in a nonsection game at Burrell. The Knights and Bucs once played in the same boys basketball section before the PIAA's shift to six classifications separated them. Both teams will be looking for a much-needed win before the resumption of section play. Knoch (3-5) has lost five of its past six games, and Burrell (3-7) dropped six of the last seven.

• Two more former section rivals meet as Plum hosts Fox Chapel for a nonsection contest. After losing their first seven games of the season, the host Mustangs (2-7) won back-to-back contests at the Penn-Trafford holiday tournament to come into the week with some momentum. Freshman Kennedie Montue scored 40 points in the victories. Fox Chapel (2-6) has lost five in a row, the past two against top competition Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Vincentian at Shaler's holiday tournament.

• The PIHL schedule resumes, with Plum (2-8) and Kiski Area (6-5) facing the top two teams in Class AAA and Class A, respectively. Plum, looking to climb into playoff contention, visits Peters Township (9-0-1), which is outscoring opponents 45-20. Kiski Area and Class A scoring leader Austin LaPiana take on the stingiest defense in Class A, Bishop McCort (11-0), which has allowed just 18 goals.

Wednesday

Less than a week after Springdale and St. Joseph's boys basketball teams met at the latter's holiday tournament, the former section rivals face off again at Springdale. Mike Zolnierczyk scored 33 points to lead Springdale (4-4) to an 84-80 victory last week. The visiting Spartans (3-5) look to snap a three-game losing streak.

• The wrestling section schedule resumes, and Riverview visits Valley for a Section 3-AA (B) dual. The host Vikings are coming off back-to-back WPIAL playoff appearances, something to which the Raiders aspire. A win would help them in that quest, while a Valley victory would put the Vikings on the path to another postseason.

Thursday

Section play resumes in girls basketball, and Burrell visits Deer Lakes in a matchup of Section 1-4A playoff teams from last season. Brittany Dunn and Kaylen Sharrow lead the way for the Bucs (3-5, 1-2), as each had double-doubles in a victory over Jeannette at the Hempfield holiday tournament. Deer Lakes, searching for its first section victory, comes in on a high note as the Lancers (3-5, 0-2) won the St. Joseph holiday tournament, beating Riverview and St. Joseph by an average of 28.5 points.

• Another key Section 1-4A girls basketball game features rivals Freeport and Knoch, who hold playoff spots early in section play. The visiting Yellowjackets (3-5, 1-1) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. They dropped a one-point decision to Hopewell in their most recent contest, at the Riverside holiday tournament. Knoch (3-5, 2-0) is showing an ability to win close games, beating Deer Lakes by five points and Burrell by three.

• Leechburg and Vincentian are tied atop the Section 2-2A girls basketball standings along with Brentwood, and the Blue Devils and Royals will look to gain an early edge in their first meeting of the season. IUP recruit Mikayla Lovelace, a career 1,500-point scorer, leads No. 4 Leechburg (7-1, 3-0), and Caroline Elliott paces No. 2 Vincentian (7-1, 4-0).

Friday

Boys basketball section play resumes, and Leechburg (7-2, 2-1) looks to make a statement in a Section 1-2A home contest against first-place Jeannette. Christian Hack, who recently reached 1,000 career points, won MVP honors for Leechburg as the Blue Devils won the Apollo Trust Company holiday tournament. Robert Kennedy and Anthony Johnson are the big names for Jeannette (5-1, 2-0), which is hoping to add a basketball crown to the WPIAL and PIAA titles it won in football this fall.

• Highlands had a tough time against Franklin Regional in its Section 1-5A opener, but the Golden Rams (5-3, 0-1) hope to get back to even with a home game against Armstrong. Luke Cochran, Johnny Crise and Sean Erceg led the way as Highlands won its holiday tournament over the weekend. Armstrong (5-4, 1-0) brings a stingy defense and some top playmakers in Nate Baillie, Dawson Porter and Isaiah and Jalen Price.

• Burrell, Kiski Area and Valley's wrestlers look to make a statement at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament at Norwin. Kiski Area rolled to the team title last season, its second in a row, and junior Darren Miller and senior Danny Starr return as champions. Senior Corey Christie and junior David Schuffert, who both placed third last season, are the top returners for Burrell and Valley, respectively.

Saturday

The WCCA wrestling tournament concludes at Norwin with the championship and consolation finals.

Week in review

• Double-double vision: Some Alle-Kiski Valley teammates are seeing double. Kaylen Sharrow had 26 points and 15 rebounds in Burrell's victory over Jeannette, and Brittany Dunn added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Johnny Crise and Sean Erceg are making double-doubles a habit for Highlands.

• Playing spoiler: Kiski Area's Nick Delp and Burrell's Ian Oswalt had underdog runs to the quarterfinals at the nationally renowned Powerade Christmas Tournament on their way to earning medals. Both knocked off seeded wrestlers in the early rounds. Oswalt finished fourth, adding it to his fourth-place medal from the prestigious King of the Montain tournament. Delp took eighth.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.