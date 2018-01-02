A-K Valley high school roundup: Whiting's big night leads Plum boys basketball to win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On a career night, Lamar Whiting saved significant plays for the biggest moments.

Whiting scored a career-high 36 points, leading Plum to a 68-64 overtime victory over host Armstrong in a nonsection game.

The Mustangs junior hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime, and put Plum ahead for good with a 3-point play late in the third overtime.

Connor Moss and Matt Carroll had 11 points each for Plum (5-5). Isaiah Price scored 23 points to lead Armstrong (5-5). Nate Baillie added 11 points.

Riverview 61, Trinity Christian 37 — The Raiders stormed to a 32-15 halftime lead and clipped the Falcons (2-4) in a nonsection matchup. De'marea Hairston led Riverview (2-7) with 14 points, Noah Black added 11 and Ben Blacksmith and CJ Miller finished with 10 each.

Altoona 75, Kiski Area 50 — Nate Cherry scored 27 points to lead Altoona past Kiski Area in nonsection play. Ryne Wallace scored a team-high 14 points for Kiski Area (0-9). Austin Schwartz added 12 points.

Harvest Baptist 42, Cheswick Christian Academy 24 — Jacob Tirk led all scorers with 11 points as Harvest Baptist pulled away for a win over Cheswick Christian. Isaiah Malloy led Cheswick Christian (0-6) with nine points.

Girls basketball

Kiski Area 56, Laurel Highlands 38 — The Cavaliers outscored Laurel Highlands, 27-13, in the first half and rolled to a nonsection win. Harley Holloway scored a team-high 16 points, and Hannah Potter added 14 for Kiski Area (5-5). Taylor Smith scored a game-high 23 points to lead Laurel Highlands (2-8).

Fox Chapel 69, Plum 38 — The Foxes held a 40-18 lead going into halftime to take control in a nonsection win over Plum. Sarah Sheerer led all scorers with 20 points, and Krystyna Burdelski added 10 for Fox Chapel (3-6). Amoni Blackwell scored a team-high 15 points, and Alex Seigh added 10 for Plum (2-7).

Cheswick Christian Academy 41, Harvest Baptist 10 — Allyson Drake led the Chargers with a game-high 12 points as Cheswick Christian rolled past Harvest Baptist.

Hockey

Bishop McCort 3, Kiski Area 2 — Kiski Area's upset bid fell short, as Brett Seitz scored the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining for unbeaten Bishop McCort in a Class A game. Nathan Bowman and Dawson Rollinger scored one goal each for Kiski Area (6-6), which led 2-1 after two periods. Alexander Komov scored one goal and added an assist for Bishop McCort (12-0).