Key Section 2-5A boys hoops matchups among 3 things to watch for Wednesday in WPIAL athletics

One of the WPIAL's deepest boys basketball sections will start to take shape Wednesday night when Chartiers Valley visits Moon and West Allegheny visits Mars.

Tipoff for each is 7:30 p.m.

All four teams from Section 2 are ranked in Class 5A with Mars (5-2 overall, 1-0 section) ranked first and Moon (7-0, 1-0) second. Chartiers Valley (4-3, 1-0) is fourth and West Allegheny (4-4, 2-0) is fifth.

Led by Notre Dame recruit Robby Carmody, preseason favorite Mars is averaging 79.1 points, best in WPIAL Class 5A. The Planets return home after a pair of two-point losses (78-76 to Corbin, Ky.; 85-83 to Kaukauna, Wisc.) at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

Defending WPIAL champion Moon owns the second-best scoring offense in Class 5A at 71.4. Moon and Mars meet Jan. 9, but first Chartiers Valley and West A will try to make it more than a two-team race for the section title.

Another big night for the Big Macs

The Powerade wrestling tournament just finished at Canon-McMillan, but there's another major matchup in the Big Macs' gym. Two of the top three teams in WPIAL Class 3A will meet there Wednesday.

No. 1 Canon-McMillan hosts No. 3 Waynesburg in a section dual meet at 7:30 p.m.

Among the possible matchups, each team has a 138-pounder considered to be among the best in the WPIAL. Waynesburg's Jackson Henson finished third at Powerade while Canon-McMillan's Tim Hritsko took sixth. Henson earned a 3-0 decision over Hritsko in a consolation match last weekend.

The two teams last met in the section championship a season ago and the Big Macs won 46-24.

The holidays are no time to rest

Did any boys basketball team have a busier holiday week than Aliquippa?

The Quips played four days in a row between Christmas and New Year's Eve, and now quickly return to action Wednesday with a tough nonsection game at Sewickley Academy.

Aliquippa (9-2) is ranked second in WPIAL Class 3A. Sewickley Academy (6-1) is first in Class 2A after winning the state title last year. There are 25 nonsection boys basketball games scheduled for Wednesday around the WPIAL.

The Quips defeated Vincentian Academy, 69-57, on Dec. 27, the first of their four games in four days. They then lost to New Castle, 64-40, and Central Valley 51-50, before a 76-65 victory over Beaver Falls on Dec. 30.

Aliquippa also played Dec. 23, a 65-43 victory over Sto-Rox.

