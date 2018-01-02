Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Key Section 2-5A boys hoops matchups among 3 things to watch for Wednesday in WPIAL athletics

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Mars Area’s Robby Carmody (24) shoots against Neumann-Goretti during the PIAA Class AAA boys basketball championship on Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Neumann-Goretti won 99-66.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Mars Area’s Robby Carmody (24) shoots against Neumann-Goretti during the PIAA Class AAA boys basketball championship on Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa. Neumann-Goretti won 99-66.

Updated 6 hours ago

One of the WPIAL's deepest boys basketball sections will start to take shape Wednesday night when Chartiers Valley visits Moon and West Allegheny visits Mars.

Tipoff for each is 7:30 p.m.

All four teams from Section 2 are ranked in Class 5A with Mars (5-2 overall, 1-0 section) ranked first and Moon (7-0, 1-0) second. Chartiers Valley (4-3, 1-0) is fourth and West Allegheny (4-4, 2-0) is fifth.

Led by Notre Dame recruit Robby Carmody, preseason favorite Mars is averaging 79.1 points, best in WPIAL Class 5A. The Planets return home after a pair of two-point losses (78-76 to Corbin, Ky.; 85-83 to Kaukauna, Wisc.) at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

Defending WPIAL champion Moon owns the second-best scoring offense in Class 5A at 71.4. Moon and Mars meet Jan. 9, but first Chartiers Valley and West A will try to make it more than a two-team race for the section title.

Another big night for the Big Macs

The Powerade wrestling tournament just finished at Canon-McMillan, but there's another major matchup in the Big Macs' gym. Two of the top three teams in WPIAL Class 3A will meet there Wednesday.

No. 1 Canon-McMillan hosts No. 3 Waynesburg in a section dual meet at 7:30 p.m.

Among the possible matchups, each team has a 138-pounder considered to be among the best in the WPIAL. Waynesburg's Jackson Henson finished third at Powerade while Canon-McMillan's Tim Hritsko took sixth. Henson earned a 3-0 decision over Hritsko in a consolation match last weekend.

The two teams last met in the section championship a season ago and the Big Macs won 46-24.

The holidays are no time to rest

Did any boys basketball team have a busier holiday week than Aliquippa?

The Quips played four days in a row between Christmas and New Year's Eve, and now quickly return to action Wednesday with a tough nonsection game at Sewickley Academy.

Aliquippa (9-2) is ranked second in WPIAL Class 3A. Sewickley Academy (6-1) is first in Class 2A after winning the state title last year. There are 25 nonsection boys basketball games scheduled for Wednesday around the WPIAL.

The Quips defeated Vincentian Academy, 69-57, on Dec. 27, the first of their four games in four days. They then lost to New Castle, 64-40, and Central Valley 51-50, before a 76-65 victory over Beaver Falls on Dec. 30.

Aliquippa also played Dec. 23, a 65-43 victory over Sto-Rox.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.