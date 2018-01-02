High school scores, summaries, schedules for Dec. 2, 2017
Updated 4 hours ago
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park 66, Upper St. Clair 60
Nonsection
Altoona 75, Kiski Area 50
Baldwin 61, Keystone Oaks 55
Beaver 67, South Side Beaver 50
East Allegheny 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 59
Franklin Regional 75, Penn-Trafford 67 (OT)
Hopewell 58, New Brighton 45
Knoch 43, Burrell 41
Laurel Highlands 76, Latrobe 62
Northgate 51, Carlynton 42
North Hills 50, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 45 (2OT)
Plum 68, Armstrong 64 (3OT)
Propel Andrew Street 45, West Mifflin 37
Riverview 61, Trinity Christian 37
Seton LaSalle 81, Bishop Canevin 51
Independent
Propel Braddock Hills 61, Pittsburgh JCC 58
SWCAC
Harvest Baptist 42, Cheswick Christian Academy 24
Tuesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park 66, Upper St. Clair 60
Bethel Park 12 17 18 19 — 66
Upper St. Clair 14 8 17 21 — 60
BP: Justin Meis 26, Ryan Meis 11. USC: Tanner Gensler 26, Kyle Meinert 11.
Nonsection
Altoona 75, Kiski Area 50
Kiski Area 13 9 16 12 — 50
Altoona 17 25 13 20 — 75
KA: Ryne Wallace 14, Austin Schwarz 12. A: Nate Cherry 27, Connor Zerbee 10, Tyler Petucci 10.
Baldwin 61, Keystone Oaks 55
Keystone Oaks 18 11 16 10 — 55
Baldwin 10 20 13 18 — 61
KO: Josh Snell 14, Vonte Mitchell 13, Ryan Collins 12. B: Nick Fiumara 21, Jeremy Jenkins 19, Mike Goga 11.
Beaver 67, South Side Beaver 50
Beaver 18 15 20 14 — 67
South Side Beaver 7 19 14 10 — 50
B: Mason Rose 16, Michael Champ 16, Beckett Connelly 13, Peter Kazas 10. SSB: Logan English 18, Jake McDougal 16, Brandon Barber 12.
East Allegheny 70, Greensburg Central Catholic 59
East Allegheny 20 15 13 22 — 70
GCC 10 16 13 20 — 59
EA: Gary Wooten 25, T.J. Banks 18, Cedric Blackmon 11, Olajawon Owens 10. GCC: Geoff Helm 18, Max Pisula 12, Joel LoNigro 10.
Franklin Regional 75, Penn-Trafford 67 (OT)
Penn-Trafford 21 15 14 12 5— 67
Franklin Regional 12 12 14 24 13— 75
P-T: Kevin Stinelli 18, Sean Kelly 17. FR: Hunter Stonecheck 18, Jake Rosenburg 18, Mike Bartolacci 11, Leopold Nick 11, Nate Leopold 10.
Hopewell 58, New Brighton 45
New Brighton 14 6 18 7 — 45
Hopewell 6 15 16 21 — 58
NB: Chris Gerello 17. H: Joshua Miklos 13, Jacob McGovern 11, Enzo Palumbo 11.
Knoch 43, Burrell 41
Knoch 10 10 7 16 — 43
Burrell 8 9 9 15 — 41
K: Julian Sanks 15, Jake Scheidt 11, Jared Schrengost 10. B: Logan Bitar 23.
North Hills 50, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 45 (OT)
North Hills 13 8 5 6 18— 50
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 9 4 14 5 13— 45
NH: Kamron Taylor 18, Garret Barto 15.
Northgate 51, Carlynton 42
Carlynton 10 10 14 8 — 42
Northgate 10 17 4 20 — 51
C: Ian Gallagher 15, DeQuay Canton 13. N: Daijon McCall 20, Jacian Sustayta 10.
Plum 68, Armstrong 64 (OT)
Plum 12 13 10 16 17— 68
Armstrong 9 9 9 24 13— 64
P: Lamar Whiting 36, Connor Moss 11, Matt Carroll 11. A: Isaiah Price 23, Nate Baillie 12.
Riverview 61, Trinity Christian 37
Trinity Christian 10 5 8 14 — 37
Riverview 18 14 5 24 — 61
TC: Benjamin Blackburn 14, Julian Harris 11, Sean Newell 11. R: De'Marea Hairston 14, Noah Black 11, Ben Blacksmith 10, CJ Miller 10.
Seton LaSalle 81, Bishop Canevin 51
Seton LaSalle 21 27 20 13 — 81
Bishop Canevin 10 11 10 20 — 51
SLS: Jakob Richardson 24, Matt Banbury 18, Jon Weir 10, George Mike IV 10. BC: Brian De Schon 10.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Altoona 61, Latrobe 52
Aquinas Academy 51, First Baptist Christian School 11
Beaver Falls 71, Wilmington 26
Carlynton 46, Quigley Catholic 38
Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 42
Farrell 61, Ellwood City 33
Fort Cherry 39, Mapletown 22
Fox Chapel 69, Plum 38
Franklin Regional 60, Connellsville 47
Hopewell 61, New Brighton 19
Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 42
Kiski Area 56, Laurel Highlands 38
McKeesport 43, Allderdice 36
Quaker Valley 55, Montour 34
Seton LaSalle 43, Brentwood 38
Shady Side Academy 49, Knoch 43
Southmoreland 50, Uniontown 42
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy 41, Harvest Baptist 10
District 6
Nonsection
Bishop Carroll 59, Blairsville 47
Tuesday's summaries
Nonsection
Altoona 61, Latrobe 52
Altoona 10 19 22 10 — 61
Latrobe 11 18 13 10 — 52
A: Bridgid Fox 18, Olivia Hudson 11, Lear 11. L: Laura Graytok 20, Mackenzie Markle 14, Carly Augustine 10.
Carlynton 46, Quigley Catholic 38
Quigley Catholic 3 21 3 11 — 38
Carlynton 5 17 10 14 — 46
QC: Taylor Kirschner 13, Hailey Drutarosky 13. C: Jada Lee 17, Angelicah Diallo 10.
Chartiers Valley 62, Baldwin 42
Baldwin 9 9 9 15 — 42
Chartiers Valley 23 11 8 20 — 62
B: Abbey Larkin 15, Anna Lucarelli 11. CV: Megan McConnell 20, Mackenzie Wagner 20, Carleea Webb 10, Alexandra Ferrella 10.
Fort Cherry 39, Mapletown 22
Mapletown 3 5 5 9 — 22
Fort Cherry 6 11 16 6 — 39
FC: Abby Cooper 14.
Fox Chapel 69, Plum 38
Fox Chapel 20 20 11 18 — 69
Plum 4 14 11 9 — 38
FC: Sarah Sheerer 23, Krystyna Burdelski 10. P: Amoni Blackwell 15, Alex Seigh 10.
Franklin Regional 60, Connellsville 47
Franklin Regional 9 18 11 22 — 60
Connellsville 15 13 13 6 — 47
FR: Isabelle Palamone 15, Alex Reitz 11, Courtney Giles 10. C: Zoe Youdell 15, Baileigh Bishop 11.
Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 42
Keystone Oaks 19 3 18 15 — 55
Avonworth 12 12 10 8 — 42
KO: Jaylen Hoffmann 18, Gillian Piccolino 15, Isa Bodgan 12. A: Hayden Robinson 12.
Kiski Area 56, Laurel Highlands 38
Laurel Highlands 4 9 8 17 — 38
Kiski Area 11 16 15 14 — 56
LH: Taylor Smith 23. KA: Harley Holloway 16, Hannah Potter 14.
McKeesport 43, Allderdice 36
Allderdice 6 8 10 12 — 36
McKeesport 5 9 17 12 — 43
A: Keira Coleman 10. McK: Hailey Hertzler 11, Jhayla Bray 10.
Shady Side Academy 49, Knoch 43
Shady Side Academy 11 14 13 11 — 49
Knoch 10 6 14 13 — 43
SSA: Arianna Goitz 22. K: Casey Kretzer 15, Gabby Fennell 15.
Southmoreland 50, Uniontown 42
Uniontown 12 12 8 10 — 42
Southmoreland 10 17 7 16 — 50
U: Mya Murray 22, Kierra Rose 10. S: Cali Konek 20, Carissa Cyphert 11.
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Hempfield at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Williamsburg at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
North Allegheny 3, Central Catholic 1
Plum at Peters Township (n)
Class AA
Franklin Regional 10, North Hills 0
Penn-Trafford at Shaler (n)
Class A
Kiski Area at Bishop McCort (n)
West Allegheny at Norwin (n)
Division II
Morgantown at Kennedy Catholic (n)
Today's schedule
Class A
Meadville at Wheeling Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Today's schedule
All matches at 7 p.m., unless noted.
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1A
Plum at Armstrong; Penn Hills at Gateway; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional; Hempfield at Latrobe; Norwin at Penn-Trafford
Section 2A
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport; West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin
Section 3A
Knoch at Butler; Mars at Highlands; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley
Section 3B
Indiana at Fox Chapel; North Allegheny at Hampton; North Hills at Shaler
Section 4A
Chartiers Valley at Central Catholic; Montour at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4B
Moon at Hopewell; New Castle at Ambridge; West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Avella; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown; Washington at South Park
Section 1B
Ellwood City at Beaver; Ellwood City at Central Valley, 8:30 p.m.; Freedom at Central Valley; South Side Beaver at Laurel
Section 2A
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center; McGuffey at Bentworth; West Greene at Mapletown
Section 2B
Frazier at Derry; Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Mount Pleasant
Section 3A
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth; Quaker Valley at Carlynton; South Fayette at South Allegheny
Section 3B
Riverview at Valley; Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.