A-K Valley athletes of the week: Highlands' Shawn Erceg, Springdale's Jazlynn Robb

Shawn Erceg

School: Highlands

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Erceg closed out 2017 by earning MVP honors at last week's Highlands holiday tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward opened the tourney by putting up 15 points in Highlands' win over Burrell and came back the following night with a 16-point, 14-rebound performance in the Rams' double-overtime win against Knoch. A team captain and a first-year starter, Erceg ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.8 points.

How long have you been playing basketball?

I started late. I didn't start playing basketball until eighth grade.

Highlands finished 2017 riding a three-game winning streak. How important is that for this team?

Our first couple of games were pretty tough and picking up a couple wins gives us some momentum.

Where do the Rams need to improve the most going into the section schedule?

I would say being consistent, (eliminating) turnovers and taking care of the ball more and being more efficient.

What's the strength of this year's team?

I would say we all play together. We have a lot of height.

How is this team different than in years past?

I just feel like with this year's team that we're more unselfish. I feel like the ball moves and it's not just one guy doing everything and everybody gets involved.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

Lonzo Ball and the L.A. Lakers.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

I would have to go with “Space Jam.” It's the one I always grew up watching when I was a kid.

What three words best describe you?

Funny. Outgoing. Smart.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

The Ball family in general. Leonard Fournette and Tom Brady.

What was your favorite Christmas gift this year?

My parents and my brother all pitched in and got me an Apple Watch.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

Not really, no. I don't really do any of that.

What is your favorite subject at school?

This year, it would be economics.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I can burp extremely loud, like ferociously loud. I can burp a whole sentence and talk.

What are your plans for after high school?

Try and play basketball at the next level, if I can, and try and go for physical therapy. I've had some smaller schools around here talk to me.

Jazlynn Robb

School: Springdale

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card:Robb scored a career-high 25 points to help the Dynamos knock off Yough, 47-28, and snap a 24-game losing streak. The 5-foot-2 guard has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. A transfer from Deer Park in suburban Houston, she plans to run track and play softball in the spring.

How long have you been playing basketball?

Since around third grade. I did summer camps and YMCA league.

How relieving was it to get the win last week?

It was so relieving because at the beginning of the season not many people in the school thought that we'd win a game this year. When we won, it was a great feeling.

What's the mood around the locker since the win?

I feel like there's motivation and a lot more (of us) will actually want to win instead of going out there and trying not to lose.

Your father (James) is in the military and you moved here from Houston last June; what has been the biggest surprise since you arrived?

I think the biggest surprise was how being in a smaller school affects (everyone). Like our soccer team did so good this year and the whole school became involved.

What are some of the more interesting places that you've lived?

Houston, Texas. Mainly because, I mainly stayed up north and moving to the south I would say was completely different.

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

I don't necessarily have a favorite, I watch to better myself. I don't watch for the teams, I watch for the skill.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

I'd say “Love and Basketball” because it shows how the love for the game can connect you in different ways.

What three words best describe you?

Determined. Humble. Encouraged.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Justin Bieber, my grandfather and Donald Trump.

What was your favorite Christmas gift this year?

It was just to move closer to my family because over the years I haven't lived that close to them.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions?

I want myself to stay more focused and to not get sidetracked by the little things that don't matter.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math. It's definitely my strongest thing.

What is something interesting about you that nobody knows?

Springdale is the sixth school that I've attended out of all of my years of being in school.

— William Whalen