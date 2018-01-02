Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

WPIAL rifle teams, individuals set for section competition

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 6:18 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The new year for WPIAL rifle begins with section play and the quest for a number of teams to qualify for the team playoffs early next month.

Butler, who will face Hempfield, Indiana, Penn-Trafford and Plum in Section 3 competition over the next five weeks, finished their December matches 4-0 and tallied one of the five 800 team scores during the month.

Also shooting 800s were Trinity, Woodland Hills, Hempfield and Bethel Park.

Bethel Park, Trinity and Woodland Hills will battle it out for the Section 2 title. Fellow Section 2 member Mt. Lebanon won three of its four nonsection matches in December.

The WPIAL team championship series will be on Feb. 6, and the top two teams from each of the three sections will participate.

If two teams are tied for second place in any section, and a head-to-head competition can't be used to determine the team that advances to the playoff, then a playoff will be set up between the teams to determine which squad enters championship play.

Also fielding WPIAL teams for the 2017-18 season are Avella, McGuffey, Washington, West Greene, Waynesburg, and Upper St. Clair.

The WPIAL individual championship will be held Feb. 8. Each WPIAL team is permitted to enter up to five shooters for the competition.

It should be another strong competition as several of the top shooters at last year's event, including the top 15 who qualified for states, were underclassmen. That includes current Hempfield senior and defending WPIAL champion Jordan Miller.

WPIAL member schools that do not sponsor the sport as a team may be represented by one shooter. Last year, Seton LaSalle, Franklin Regional, Derry and Hopewell were represented at WPIALs.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.