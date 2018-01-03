Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Kiski Area swimmer Naomee Miller excelling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Naomee Miller has plenty of experience at Pitt's Trees Pool, and it showed in her most recent competition.

The Kiski Area sophomore won the 100-yard breaststroke at the Team Pittsburgh Aquatics' 56th annual Christmas Meet last month, setting a personal-best time of 1 minute, 2.36 seconds.

Swimming for Racer X Aquatics, Miller also placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:18.70.

Miller finished sixth in the 200 individual medley and eighth in the 100 breaststroke at the 2017 WPIAL Class AAA championships last season at Trees Pool.

Nick of time

Kiski Area senior Nick Gabrielli set a personal best for indoor track and field last week at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic at Armory Track and Field Center in New York.

Gabrielli, a Maryland-Baltimore County recruit, finished seventh in the 800-meter run in 2:00.99.

Act of Faith

Faith Remich became the leading runner in Burrell's young cross country history this fall, and she will continue running at the next level.

Remich verbally committed last week to Washington & Jefferson for cross country and track and field. The senior set a school record of 21:37 with her 34th-place finish at the WPIAL Class AA cross country championships in the fall. She placed 13th in the 1,600 at the WPIAL track and field championships and also helped Burrell win a WPIAL team title.

Road trip

When Kiski Area competed in the Powerade Christmas Tournament for the first time in 2015, Cavaliers coach Chris Heater had his wrestlers meet at the school at 4 a.m. for weigh-ins — making for an extraordinarily long day.

The Cavaliers now stay in a hotel close to Canon-McMillan, but more than 12 hours of competition still has its way of draining people.

“It feels like we wrestled for two days today,” Heater said. “It's been a long day from the time we got up till now with the level of competition that's here and the teams that are here.”

Deer Lakes to the ocean

For the second consecutive year, the Deer Lakes baseball team will make an early-season trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for games.

The Deer Lakes school board approved the trip at its meeting Tuesday. The Lancers played in the Ripken Experience tournament last season, going 2-1 against teams from Ohio, New Jersey and Kentucky.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.