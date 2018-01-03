TribLIVE HSSN athletes of the week: Canon-McMillan's Logan Macri, Frazier's Brooke Poling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Logan Macri

School: Canon-McMillan

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Canon-McMillan senior Logan Macri won the 120-pound crown Saturday at the 2017 Powerade Wrestling Classic. He was one of only two WPIAL wrestlers to win gold (Norwin's Kurtis Phipps) at the prestigious holiday tournament held on Macri's home mat at Canon-McMillan. Macri is a key wrestler for the top-ranked Big Macs in Class 3A.

How did it feel to be one of only two WPIAL wrestlers to win gold at this year's Powerade?

It felt really good to represent in front of my home gym, and represent for the WPIAL as well.

Canon-McMillan won four straight team titles earlier this decade. Can your team win the 3A title this year?

My team definitely could win another title this year, but it makes it hard when private schools are allowed to compete along with public schools.

When did you start wrestling?

I started wrestling at 4 years old.

Do you listen to music in the weight room and if so, who is popular?

Not really.

Any New Year's resolutions this year?

To win a state title this year.

Have you ever kept a resolution for the entire year?

Never have made one before.

Brooke Poling

School: Frazier

Sport: Basketball

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Frazier junior guard Brooke Poling surpassed 1,000 points for her career last week as she tallied 21 points in a 49-26 victory over Uniontown. A playoff team in her first two years, Poling has helped the Commodores get off to a 5-3 start and a 2-1 mark in Section 3-2A under her father, coach Ken Poling.

How did it feel to reach the 1,000-point plateau for your career last week?

It was definitely a surreal feeling. It's something I'll always remember in my high school basketball career, and one of my biggest accomplishments as a basketball player.

Frazier qualified for the playoffs in each of your first two years but lost in the first game each time. What are team goals for this season?

We all have the same goal on the court, and that is to win. We all need to work as a team offensively and defensively. We all have a role, and every player brings something different to the table. As a team, we need to recognize our strengths on the court.

What's it like playing for your dad?

It's very hard at times, but at the same time rewarding because he pushes me to my limits and that has helped me be the player I am.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James against the Patriots … catch or no catch and why?

Catch in my opinion. I feel he had possession of the ball when the ball crossed the plane of the goal line.

Any New Year's resolutions this year?

Be the best person I can be.

What was your best gift this past Christmas?

My best gift was a ring and bracelet.

