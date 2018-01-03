High school scores and schedules: Jan. 3, 2017
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 60 (OT)
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 100, West Allegheny 57
Moon 60, Chartiers Valley 58
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Northgate 43
Belle Vernon 63, Thomas Jefferson 52
Blackhawk 40, South Fayette 38
Carrick 70, Shady Side Academy 57
Charleroi 76, Carmichaels 48
Connellsville 79, Mt. Pleasant 31
Cornell 76, Mohawk 52
Ellwood City 64, Rochester 62
Fox Chapel 66, McKeesport 53
Frazier 51, South Allegheny 38
Freedom 60, Quigley Catholic 46
Greensburg Salem 68, Ringgold 64
Hampton 56, Gateway 53 (OT)
Highlands 79, Southmoreland 18
Jefferson-Morgan 51, West Greene 35
Knoch 59, Deer Lakes 44
McGuffey 59, Fort Cherry 44
Pine-Richland 92, Peters Township 71
Riverside 65, Shenango 40
Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 44
Sewickley Academy 91, Aliquippa 63
Springdale 49, St. Joseph 41
Union 60, Neshannock 59
Valley 69, Brownsville 67
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 72, United 46
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 60 (OT)
Penn-Trafford 12 18 11 13 6— 60
Norwin 17 15 7 15 12— 66
P-T: Kevin Stinelli 20, Sean Kelly 14. N: Josh Ratesic 21, Gianni Rizzo 17, Jayden Walker 11.
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 100, West Allegheny 57
West Allegheny 13 16 15 13 — 57
Mars 29 23 25 23 — 100
WA: Roman Votour 17, Isaiah Crowe 13, Jackson Faulk 12. M: Robby Carmody 26, Andrew Recchia 22, Cade Hetzler 16, Michael Carmody 12.
Moon 60, Chartiers Valley 58
Chartiers Valley 9 15 14 20 — 58
Moon 17 16 15 12 — 60
CV: Joe Pipilo 24, Sean Banas 10, Jared Goldstrom 10. M: Connor Ryan 30, Austin Ryan 14.
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Northgate 43
Avonworth 14 10 14 20 — 58
Northgate 13 6 11 13 — 43
A: Jake Harper 21, Tyreke Davis 12. N: Malcolm Randall 15, Raylan Whetsell 14.
Belle Vernon 63, Thomas Jefferson 52
Belle Vernon 13 16 20 14 — 63
Thomas Jefferson 12 16 14 10 — 52
BV: Bryce Washington 20, Jarod Hartman 11, Derek Thomas 11. TJ: Daniel Deabner 14.
Blackhawk 40, South Fayette 38
Blackhawk 6 10 14 10 — 40
South Fayette 15 11 5 7 — 38
B: Mackenyze Kuzbicki 12, Ryan Heckathorn 10. SF: Drew Franklin 13.
Carrick 70, Shady Side Academy 57
Carrick 18 18 17 17 — 70
Shady Side Academy 14 8 16 19 — 57
C: Y'shua Bragg 25, Ernest Howard 13, Imuri Walker 11, Daysean Woodson 10. SSA: Skyy Moore 17, Grady Munroe 15.
Charleroi 76, Carmichaels 48
Carmichaels 11 13 15 9 — 48
Charleroi 21 19 17 19 — 76
C: Chase McAfee 10. C: Cameron Carter 18, Caleb Carson 14, Lee Zanardini 11.
Connellsville 79, Mt. Pleasant 31
Connellsville 25 20 21 13 — 79
Mt. Pleasant 7 6 12 6 — 31
C: Seth Younkin 17, Jalen Rogers 15, Josh Maher 12, Kyle Ridley 11. MP: Mike Secosky 12.
Cornell 76, Mohawk 52
Mohawk 15 15 12 10 — 52
Cornell 22 22 23 9 — 76
M: Jake Zurynski 14, Brandon Genuso 13. C: Kaden Divito 17, Desmond Ross 17, Nadhama Luster 12, Zaier Harrison 11, Isaiah Langston 10.
Ellwood City 64, Rochester 62
Ellwood City 14 13 16 21 — 64
Rochester 14 15 13 20 — 62
EC: Broc Boariu 20, Sean Busby 18, Anthony Roth 13. R: Caleb Collins 22, Mahlik Strozier 18.
Fox Chapel 66, McKeesport 53
Fox Chapel 14 23 16 13 — 66
McKeesport 16 10 13 14 — 53
FC: Ben Kelly 18, Domanic McGriff 18, Carson Cohen 10. M: Terron Taylor 17, Jordan Layton 15.
Frazier 51, South Allegheny 38
South Allegheny 8 10 12 8 — 38
Frazier 14 10 9 18 — 51
SA: Anthony Epps 17, Derek Lockhart 14. F: Bradley Poling 16, John Celaschi 13, Elijah Santoro 11.
Greensburg Salem 68, Ringgold 64
Greensburg Salem 17 12 11 28 — 68
Ringgold 14 8 23 19 — 64
GS: Dante Parsons 0 5 0-0 29, Marvel McGowan 24. R: Jaden Taylor 24, Chris Peccon 0 4 0-0 20, Jake Mayer 13.
Hampton 56, Gateway 53 (OT)
Hampton 15 9 17 10 5— 56
Gateway 17 8 16 10 2— 53
H: Isaac Degregorio 30. G: John Paul Kromka 21, Mark Bozicevic 15.
Highlands 79, Southmoreland 18
Southmoreland 0 8 7 3 — 18
Highlands 30 20 17 12 — 79
H: Ryan Signorella 13, Shawn Erceg 12, Christian Tanilli 12, Danny Thimons 11.
Knoch 59, Deer Lakes 44
Deer Lakes 3 14 11 16 — 44
Knoch 18 12 13 16 — 59
DL: Jake Kelly 11. K: Julian Sanks 20, Jared Schrengost 14.
Jefferson-Morgan 51, West Greene 35
Jefferson-Morgan 18 8 7 18 — 51
West Greene 7 7 8 13 — 35
JM: D.L. Garrett 23, Jalen Torres 17. WG: Nathan Brudnock 12, Austin Crouse 10.
McGuffey 59, Fort Cherry 44
Fort Cherry 2 20 11 11 — 44
McGuffey 17 17 9 16 — 59
FC: Nate Higham 17, Ryhan Culberson 14. McG: CJ Cole 23, Trent Belleville 19.
Pine-Richland 92, Peters Township 71
Pine-Richland 23 29 24 16 — 92
Peters Township 23 20 9 19 — 71
P-R: Daniel Petcash 33, Greg Shulkosky 20, Kyle Polce 12, Kenny White 11, Sebastian Kosanovich 10. PT: Colin Cote 30, Vinnie Cortese 19, Sam Petrarca 10.
Serra Catholic 62, Brentwood 44
Brentwood 9 13 10 12 — 44
Serra Catholic 21 8 18 15 — 62
B: CJ Ziegler 12, Steph Mavroides 10. S: Jimmy Moon 17, Nathan McCullough 13, Ryan Andeckanic 10.
Sewickley Academy 91, Aliquippa 63
Aliquippa 17 15 18 13 — 63
Sewickley Academy 23 21 25 22 — 91
A: William Gipson 21. SA: Jett Roesing 25, Nate Ridgeway 22, Isaiah Smith 21, Isiah Warfield 11.
Springdale 49, St. Joseph 41
St. Joseph 11 11 7 12 — 41
Springdale 14 18 8 9 — 49
St. J: Grant Bendis 12, Andrew Sullivan 11, Gabe McKernan 10. S: Dylan Zezza 12, Michael Zolnierczyk 11, Nick Taliani 11.
Union 60, Neshannock 59
Neshannock 15 8 24 12 — 59
Union 14 16 14 16 — 60
N: Max Mchale 21, Chris Maize 13, Jake McCormick 12. U: Tre'von Charles 29.
Valley 69, Brownsville 67
Valley 21 19 10 19 — 69
Brownsville 13 15 23 16 — 67
V: Nyjewel Carter 30, Dru Stokes 23, Elijah Murray 10. B: Phil Pace 26, Shandon Marshall 19, Nick Seto 11.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 47, Northern Cambria 29
Marion Center 18 8 11 10 — 47
Northern Cambria 8 4 8 9 — 29
MC: Paul McClure 13, Cody Wise 13. NC: Tyler Bearer 12.
Ligonier Valley 72, United 46
United 6 24 6 10 — 46
Ligonier Valley 14 14 23 21 — 72
U: Austin Kovalcik 17, Kyle Silk 10. LV: Marrek Paola 23, Andrew Pleskovich 17, Jaxon Ludwig 15.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
North Hills at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 51, Penn-Trafford 36
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 58, McKeesport 41
Hempfield 47, Hollidaysburg 36
South Side Beaver 68, Cornell 25
St. Joseph 72, Jeannette 54
Wednesday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 51, Penn-Trafford 36
Penn-Trafford 2 12 10 12 — 36
Norwin 18 0 19 14 — 51
PT: Mackenzie Aunkst 17. N: Olivia Gribble 20, Magen Polczynski 12.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 58, McKeesport 41
Fox Chapel 16 20 10 12 — 58
McKeesport 9 8 9 15 — 41
FC: Krystyna Burdelski 12. McK: Jhayla Bray 15.
Hempfield 47, Hollidaysburg 36
Hempfield 9 14 13 11 — 47
Hollidaysburg 7 11 12 6 — 36
H: Allison Podkul 18, Jessica Persin 11, Sarah Liberatore 10. H: Teresa Gildea 10.
St. Joseph 72, Jeannette 54
Jeannette 9 15 13 17 — 54
St. Joseph 19 22 18 13 — 72
J: Dymond Crawford 20, Hannah Streussing 10. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 26, Alex Jones 16, Nevaeh Ewing 11.
Thursday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Derry at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Union, 6:30 p.m.; Rochester at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian Academy at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.; St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; West Shamokin at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday's results
Armstrong 7, Kiski Area 0
Hempfield 5, Norwin 2
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Girls
Wednesday's results
Armstrong 7, Kiski Area 0
Hempfield 7, Norwin 0
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Hockey
Wednesday's result
Class A
Meadville at Wheeling Catholic (n)
Thursday's schedule
Class AAA
Butler at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Hampton at Mars, 9:10 p.m.; Hempfield at Baldwin, 8:40 p.m.; Latrobe at Upper St. Clair, 6:40 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 8:20 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at South Fayette, 7:10 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Freeport, 7 p.m.; South Park at Beaver, 8:45 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Blackhawk, 6:45 p.m.; Wheeling Park at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.
Division II
Connellsville at Ringgold, 6:15 p.m.; Trinity at Elizabeth Forward, 8:20 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Wednesday's result
South Fayette 90, Beaver Falls 35
Girls
Wednesday's result
South Fayette 93, Beaver Falls 48
Wrestling
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area 84, Woodland Hills 0
Plum at Armstrong (n)
Penn Hills at Gateway (n)
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 40, Franklin Regional 26
Hempfield 48, Latrobe 21
Norwin 42, Penn-Trafford 24
Section 2A
Belle Vernon 47, West Mifflin 24
Connellsville 52, Albert Gallatin 27
Thomas Jefferson 54, McKeesport 21
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon 59, Ringgold 18
Peters Township 57, Bethel Park 15
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin (n)
Section 3A
Butler 55, Knoch 12
Seneca Valley 61, Pine-Richland 9
Mars at Highlands (n)
Section 3B
Hampton 34, North Allegheny 32
Indiana 44, Fox Chapel 33
Shaler 48, North Hills 23
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 37, Waynesburg 21
Trinity 57, Montour 16
Chartiers Valley at Central Catholic (n)
Section 4B
Moon 54, Hopewell 21
West Allegheny 71, Blackhawk 0
New Castle at Ambridge (n)
Section 1A
Burgettstown 41, Fort Cherry 26
Chartiers-Houston at Avella (n)
Washington at South Park (n)
Section 1B
Beaver 36, Ellwood City 33
Ellwood City 42, Central Valley 6
Freedom at Central Valley (n)
South Side Beaver at Laurel (n)
Section 2A
Mapletown 36, West Greene 24
McGuffey 59, Bentworth 15
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center (n)
Section 2B
Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 15
Mt. Pleasant 51, Yough 24
Frazier at Derry (n)
Section 3A
Keystone Oaks 52, Avonworth 30
Quaker Valley 66, Carlynton 12
South Fayette at South Allegheny (n)
Section 3B
Valley 47, Riverview 18
Summit Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (n)
Wednesday's summaries
Class AAA
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 40, Franklin Regional 26
103: Carter Dibert (FR) t.f. Cody Kaufman, 15-0 (4:05)
113: Nico Williams (GS) d. Dalton O'Neil, 9-2
120: Mario Sarnic (FR) p. Riley Stoner, 1:27
126: Zach McCann (FR) p. Colt Rubrecht, 2:59
132: Colton Camacho (FR) p. Connor Moore, 1:12
138: Dajauhn Hertzog (GS) d. Mason Spears, 4-1
145: Nathan Smith (FR) d. Ian Ewing, 6-0
152: Joe Williams (GS) d. Mark Prucnal, 9-2
160: Luke Ewing (GS) m.d. Jimmy O'Neil, 9-0
170: Jesse Quatse (GS) won by forfeit
*182: Sage Parsley (GS) p. Charlie Hough, 4:13
195: John Meyers (GS) p. Jack Pedrosky, 3:13
220: William Gongaware (GS) p. Sam Alamili, :48
285: Trent Patrick (GS) d. Dylan Singleton, 7-1
(*) Match started at 182
Records: GS 2-1, 2-1. FR 1-2, 1-2
Hempfield 48, Latrobe 21
106: Brady Sherback (L) d. Ethan Berginc, 9-6
113: Kyle Burkholder (H) d. Marino Angelicchio, 2-0
120: Gabe Willochell (L) won by forfeit
126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Tyler Williams, 4:50
132: Jared Brean (H) d. Ricky Armstrong, 10-4
138: Ty Linsenbigler (H) p. Brady Johnson, 3:03
145: Logan Zitterbart (L) d. Magnus Speal, 4-1
152: Luke Kemerer (H) p. Max Sanderbeck, 1:55
160: Dallyn Wood (H) p. Jacob Ferry, 1:27
170: Tommy Abraham (H) p. Chayce Zopetti, 2:31
182: Tyler Ross (L) d. Colin Choby, 8-5
195: Justin Cramer (H) won by forfeit
220: Dillon Feretti (H) p. Josh DeLong, 4:24
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Adam Hoffman, :38
Records: H: 13-0, 3-0, L: 2-2, 2-1
Norwin 42, Penn-Trafford 24
106: Kurtis Phipps (N) won by forfeit
113: Lucas Paszek (PT) d. Drew Helfrich, 6-4
120: Brett Ginther (PT) d. Frankie Gill, 2-0
126: John Alteri (N) won by forfeit
132: Nick Coy (PT) p. Jack Driscoll
138: Tony Zona (PT) d. Alex Simak, 4-1
145: Job Chishko (PT) p. Luke Merkovsky
152: Bryce Long (N) p. Lucas Johnson
160: Rosson Barron (N) won by forfeit
170: No match
182: John Bachar (PT) d. Ryan Weinzen, 14-11
195: Armand Detore (N) p. Connor Shirey
220: Dustin Logue (N) won by forfeit
285: Nick Harshell (N) won by forfeit
Records: Norwin (1-2, 1-2), P-T (0-3, 0-3)
