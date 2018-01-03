Westmoreland athletes of the week: Ligonier Valley's Robby Patrick, Hempfield's Allison Podkul

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robby Patrick

School: Ligonier Valley

Sport: Wrestling

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Patrick, a Virginia commit, defeated Greensburg Salem's Jesse Quatse by major decision, 9-0, for the 170-pound title at the Southmoreland Holiday Classic on Friday. Patrick, a two-time PIAA Class AA runner-up, is 15-0 with 12 pins this season.

“It was a pretty good tournament. I wrestled some good matches. I worked on some things I needed to work on, but I still made some mistakes. It was a good showing for the team as well,” Patrick said.

What made you commit to Virginia?

It's a prestigious academic school. They just hired a new coach so the program is on a rebuild. I really liked the coaches and the team a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to achieve my goals.

How are you using your senior season to prepare yourself for the collegiate level?

I really changed the way I work out. I'm trying to get big and lift. I'm trying to put as much muscle on as I can before next year. I'm in the practice room working on the little things because the little things make a big difference in the end.

How does your body feel right now after lightening your workload over the summer?

I think it's working out really well. I took some time off this summer. It gave my body a rest. I'm not practicing as much. I'm only practicing two or three nights a week instead of every night. The other nights I'm lifting weights.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for?

My work ethic. My whole family has a really good work ethic. Accolades don't really mean too much. I'm trying to just make a name for myself.

What was the house like growing up with your two brothers and sister?

Everything is a competition. From Xbox to kickball in the backyard. It was always a competition with grades, and that helped us get to the next level and grow together.

Allison Podkul

School: Hempfield

Sport: Basketball

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Podkul scored 18 points to lead Hempfield to a 50-37 win over Chartiers Valley in the Hempfield tournament on Friday. Podkul, who averages 16.1 points, led Hempfield with 16 points in a 46-35 loss to Oakland Catholic the next day.

“As a team, we are doing well. We are still learning how to play together. I think we are heading in the right direction, which is what we have been working on all season,” Podkul said.

What are your college plans?

I'd like to play basketball but not sure yet. I want to go to the right school that will fit me and get me to my ultimate goal in life and career. I'd like to go pre-med in biology.

What has it been like to play for new head coach Lindsy Muchnock?

It has been a transition. We are still learning from each other, but it's starting to come together as a team and fall in place.

How has it been adjusting your expanded role after the graduation of Michelle Burns?

We've had several young girls step up, and they have taken a bigger role to close that gap. We continue to work on working more as a team and spreading out the roles of the team.

What does the team need to do to continue the playoff streak?

This year, we want to take it one game at a time. Our section is really tough this year. We just want to take it one game at a time and get some wins out of there.

Who is your favorite artist?

Maroon 5. I just like their music. “Sunday Morning” or “Sugar” are my two favorite songs.

— Andrew John