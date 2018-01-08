McClelland off to fast start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tristan McClelland, a junior on the Fox Chapel swim team, has helped the team get off to a solid start. In a meet against McKeesport last week, he took first in the 100 fly and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team. This is his second year on the team, and he is considering continuing swimming in college.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be involved with if not swimming?

Track and field.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Senator Ted Cruz.

What TV show would you like to see cancelled?

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Myrtle Beach.

Who makes the best pizza around?

Vocelli's.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Chocolate milk, Greek yogurt and cheese.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Germany.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Better Call Saul.”

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

A lot of spaghetti.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Gummy Bears.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Scallops.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“The Godfather.”

Who would be your dream date?

Actress Amelia Clarke.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

like to play a lot of video games.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.