High school scores and schedules: Jan. 4, 2018

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Frazier 72, Jefferson-Morgan 59

Nonsection

North Hills at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Highlands, ppd.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, ppd.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.; Freeport at Yough, ppd.; Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.; Central Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, ppd.; Jeannette at Leechburg, ppd.; Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, ppd.; Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, ppd.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 6:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Purchase Line at West Shamokin, 6:05 p.m.

Nonsection

Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; West Branch at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 22

Seneca Valley 52, North Hills 38

Shaler 41, Butler 38

Section 2

Latrobe 62, Hempfield 57

Section 3

Bethel Park 45, Upper St. Clair 26

Mt. Lebanon 50, Canon-McMillan 40

Peters Township 71, Baldwin 48

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Lincoln Park, ppd.

South Fayette 67, Montour 45

West Allegheny 52, Chartiers Valley 48

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 71, West Mifflin 43

Thomas Jefferson 73, Woodland Hills 53

Section 3

Connellsville 54, Albert Gallatin 36

Ringgold 56, Greensburg Salem 32

Trinity 75, Laurel Highlands 38

Section 4

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 22

Hampton 54, Franklin Regional 45

Mars 62, Indiana 48

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Valley 20

Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 36

Freeport 39, Knoch 34

Section 2

Beaver 43, Ambridge 35

Central Valley 58, New Castle 46

Quaker Valley 53, Hopewell 47

Section 3

Belle Vernon 65, Derry 28

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 44

Keystone Oaks 62, Yough 8

South Park 58, Mt. Pleasant 36

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 56, Freedom 51

Laurel 36, Beaver Falls 28

Mohawk 48, Riverside 27

Section 2

Charleroi 78, Waynesburg 21

South Allegheny 32, Brownsville 26

South Side Beaver 49, McGuffey 31

Section 3

Avonworth 51, Apollo-Ridge 47

Bishop Canevin 59, Steel Valley 36

Seton LaSalle 59, Carlynton 36

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 63, Aliquippa 32

Fort Cherry 35, Burgettstown 32

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, ppd.

Shenango 60, New Brighton 35

Section 2

Brentwood 71, Northgate 39

Ellis School 59, Springdale 37

Riverview 46, Sto-Rox 40

Vincentian Academy 73, Leechburg 51

Section 3

California 34, Beth-Center 31

Carmichaels 53, Bentworth 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Frazier 64

Serra Catholic 61, Jeannette 38

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 51, Propel Andrew Street 9

Quigley Catholic 64, Union 22

Sewickley Academy 48, Rochester 42

Section 2

Geibel 37, Avella 32

Jefferson-Morgan 61, Monessen 29

West Greene 64, Mapletown 24

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 57, St. Joseph 45

Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 26

Winchester Thurston 58, Clairton 17

Nonsection

Blackhawk 102, Highlands 28

Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 54, Homer-Center 45

Ligonier Valley 59, Saltsburg 32

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 22

North Allegheny 13 16 13 14 — 56

Pine-Richland 8 9 5 0 — 22

NA: Piper Morningstar 10, Rachel Martindale 10. P-R: Kayla Graf 14.

Shaler 41, Butler 38

Butler 4 13 15 6 — 38

Shaler 8 12 9 12 — 41

B: Jenna Kunst 18, Alyssa Eyth 14. S: Megan Lydon 17, Emily Cavacini 12.

Section 2

Latrobe 62, Hempfield 57

Hempfield 8 15 21 13 — 57

Latrobe 13 16 18 15 — 62

H: Allison Podkul 19, Sarah Golden 12, Jessica Persin 11. L: Laura Graytok 29.

Section 3

Bethel Park 45, Upper St. Clair 26

Bethel Park 13 3 16 13 — 45

Upper St. Clair 13 1 2 10 — 26

BP: Madelyn Dziezgowski 16, Maria Cerro 12.

Mt. Lebanon 50, Canon-McMillan 40

Canon-McMillan 8 10 12 10 — 40

Mt. Lebanon 8 11 17 14 — 50

CM: Izzy Allen 18. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 0 4 0-0 16.

Peters Township 71, Baldwin 48

Baldwin 18 6 16 8 — 48

Peters Township 23 9 16 23 — 71

B: Abby Larkin 11. PT: Makenna Marisa 22, Isabella Mills 0 3 0-0 19, Olivia Ziegler 14.

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 67, Montour 45

Montour 6 11 16 12 — 45

South Fayette 13 19 18 17 — 67

M: Amalia Esposito 20, Courtney Tomas 12. SF: Maura Castelluci 17, Jordan Caputo 14, Sam Kosmacki 13.

West Allegheny 52, Chartiers Valley 48

Chartiers Valley 14 10 17 7 — 48

West Allegheny 6 10 23 13 — 52

CV: Megan McConnell 14, Mackenzie Wagner 11. WA: Hannah Lindemuth 16, Melina Lynn 15, Grace Faulk 14.

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 71, West Mifflin 43

West Mifflin 4 9 16 14 — 43

Oakland Catholic 22 14 16 19 — 71

WM: Chayla Poindexter 22. OC: Cierra Christian 23, Sierra DeAngelo 17, Alexis Sestric 12.

Thomas Jefferson 73, Woodland Hills 53

Thomas Jefferson 9 25 19 20 — 73

Woodland Hills 12 14 19 8 — 53

TJ: Jenna Clark 22, Marina Petruzzi 14, Becca Mascaro 11. WH: Joi Burleigh 20, Peyton Pinkey 14.

Section 3

Connellsville 54, Albert Gallatin 36

Albert Gallatin 7 10 4 15 — 36

Connellsville 7 18 12 17 — 54

AG: Bryn Bezjak 18. C: Zoe Youdell 15, Baileigh Bishop 10.

Ringgold 56, Greensburg Salem 32

Greensburg Salem 11 10 3 8 — 32

Ringgold 10 18 15 13 — 56

GS: Megan Kallock 17. R: Taylor Costa 20.

Trinity 75, Laurel Highlands 38

Laurel Highlands 9 10 14 5 — 38

Trinity 23 22 18 12 — 75

LH: Taylor Smith 13. T: Riley DeRubbo 21, Alayna Cappelli 16, Julia Chakos 10.

Section 4

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 22

Kiski Area 2 4 7 9 — 22

Armstrong 8 13 13 13 — 47

KA: Harley Holloway 12. A: Jaylen Callipare 14.

Hampton 54, Franklin Regional 45

Hampton 14 12 12 16 — 54

Franklin Regional 12 8 8 17 — 45

H: Laryn Edwards 17, Ali Collins 16.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Valley 20

Valley 0 3 5 12 — 20

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 27 20 21 9 — 77

V: Anna Walkowiak 16. NC: Tess Myers 14, Kari Karanikos 14.

Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 36

Burrell 9 6 14 7 — 36

Deer Lakes 4 12 18 13 — 47

B: Brittany Dunn 13, Kaylen Sharrow 11. DL: Abby Buechel 11, Emily Mischen 10.

Freeport 39, Knoch 34

Freeport 8 10 10 11 — 39

Knoch 5 10 12 7 — 34

F: Madeline Clark 13. K: Emily Fraser 11.

Section 2

Beaver 43, Ambridge 35

Ambridge 10 9 4 12 — 35

Beaver 7 16 8 12 — 43

A: Aniya Walker 11. B: Paige Ziggas 13, Bella Posset 10.

Central Valley 58, New Castle 46

New Castle 6 10 11 19 — 46

Central Valley 9 16 18 15 — 58

NC: Lindsay Frabotta 15, Mia Graham 12. CV: Kaelyn Underwood 20, Christiane Frye 15, Allyson Kirby 10.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 65, Derry 28

Derry 3 9 9 7 — 28

Belle Vernon 12 27 12 14 — 65

D: Danielle Mullen 12. BV: Lindsay Steeber 15.

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 44

Elizabeth Forward 18 11 16 10 — 55

Southmoreland 15 9 14 6 — 44

EF: Brianna Spirnak 20. S: Cali Konek 12, Brooke Corley 11, Sarah Pisula 10.

Keystone Oaks 62, Yough 8

Yough 3 3 0 2 — 8

Keystone Oaks 26 11 15 10 — 62

KO: Gillian Piccolino 18, Caitlin Workmaster 10.

South Park 58, Mt. Pleasant 36

Mt. Pleasant 13 9 5 9 — 36

South Park 18 11 13 16 — 58

SP: Maura Huwalt 23, Danielle Deprosporo 11, Cassidy Zandier 10.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 56, Freedom 51

Ellwood City 10 13 16 17 — 56

Freedom 4 7 19 21 — 51

EC: Natalia Greco 28. F: Taylor Greene 20, Chloe Keller 12, Morgan Swab 11.

Mohawk 48, Riverside 27

Mohawk 6 17 8 17 — 48

Riverside 7 5 6 9 — 27

M: Caitlin Carnuche 16, Carlee Stelter 11. R: Sydney Wolf 15.

Section 2

Charleroi 78, Waynesburg 21

Waynesburg 2 7 6 6 — 21

Charleroi 26 13 25 14 — 78

C: Maria Claybaugh 17, Kaitlyn Riley 16, Maggie Albert 15, Sierra Short 12.

South Side Beaver 49, McGuffey 31

South Side Beaver 15 12 15 7 — 49

McGuffey 7 13 3 8 — 31

SSB: Jess Barber 19, Rachael Pieto 15. M: Abby Donnelly 14.

Section 3

Avonworth 51, Apollo-Ridge 47

Apollo-Ridge 10 9 10 18 — 47

Avonworth 8 9 12 22 — 51

AR: Megan Ost 12, Maddy Moore 10. A: Hayden Robinson 15, Lily Tedesco 10, Hunter Robinson 10.

Bishop Canevin 59, Steel Valley 36

Bishop Canevin 12 13 18 16 — 59

Steel Valley 10 8 12 6 — 36

BC: Shamijha Price 22, Bri Allen 16, Lauren Gamble 10. SV: Morgan Farrah 14, Becky Harhai 12.

Seton LaSalle 59, Carlynton 36

Carlynton 13 4 13 6 — 36

Seton LaSalle 12 16 9 22 — 59

C: Jaelyn Melko 10. SLS: Layni Ziegler 19, Alyssa Pollice 15.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 63, Aliquippa 32

Chartiers-Houston 21 19 14 9 — 63

Aliquippa 8 5 7 12 — 32

C-H: Alexa Williamson 46. A: Izea Lay 11.

Fort Cherry 35, Burgettstown 32

Fort Cherry 11 6 4 14 — 35

Burgettstown 6 6 13 7 — 32

FC: Abby Cooper 0 2 0-0 15, McKenzie Faure 10. B: Geena DeMario 11.

Section 2

Brentwood 71, Northgate 39

Northgate 11 12 14 2 — 39

Brentwood 9 29 22 11 — 71

N: Cici Mason 14. B: Morgan Dryburgh 17, Anna Betz 14, Natalie Murrio 11, Brittany Stewart 10.

Ellis School 59, Springdale 37

Springdale 6 5 13 13 — 37

Ellis School 12 18 10 19 — 59

S: Jazlynn Robb 11. E: Kathrine Ference 25, Sydne' Ballengee 13, Natalie Jasper 13.

Riverview 46, Sto-Rox 40

Riverview 17 11 10 8 — 46

Sto-Rox 10 5 10 15 — 40

R: Sydney McDonough 14, Alyssa Cappa 12. SR: Alashia Washington 14.

Vincentian Academy 73, Leechburg 51

Leechburg 11 8 13 19 — 51

Vincentian Academy 23 20 23 7 — 73

L: Mikayla Lovelace 23, MaKenzie Fello 11. V: Caroline Elliott 20, Marina Eyster 16, Olivia O'Brien 12, Katie Bartlett 11.

Section 3

California 34, Beth-Center 31

California 9 11 6 8 — 34

Beth-Center 8 11 7 5 — 31

C: Bailey Vig 12. BC: Olivia Greco 12.

Carmichaels 53, Bentworth 41

Bentworth 4 5 10 22 — 41

Carmichaels 17 16 17 3 — 53

B: Jenna Vito 17, Caroline Rice 10. C: Megan Walker 14, Kylie Sinn 14, Jayden Barnish 12.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Frazier 64

Frazier 21 18 14 11 — 64

GCC 14 19 27 7 — 67

F: Brooke Poling 0 4 0-0 32, Sierra Twigg 16, Ashley Moger 10. GCC: Bella Skatell 0 5 0-0 24, Anna Eisaman 0 4 0-0 17, Olivia Stawovy 13.

Serra Catholic 61, Jeannette 38

Serra Catholic 10 14 23 14 — 61

Jeannette 12 4 7 15 — 38

S: Rylan German 17, Rayna Andrews 17. J: Dymond Crawford 24.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 51, Propel Andrew Street 9

Cornell 13 9 17 12 — 51

Propel Andrew Street 0 4 2 3 — 9

C: Cy'Moni Harrison 19, Jaelah Smith 16.

Quigley Catholic 64, Union 22

Quigley Catholic 25 21 14 4 — 64

Union 4 6 4 8 — 22

QC: Taylor Kirschner 19, Clara Stephenson 19, Hailey Drutarosky 17. U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 14.

Sewickley Academy 48, Rochester 42

Rochester 14 6 11 11 — 42

Sewickley Academy 5 12 15 16 — 48

R: Alexis Robison 11, Jasmine Mack 10. Sa: Sam Smith 12, Olivia Ryder 10, Tatum McKelvey 10.

Section 2

Geibel 37, Avella 32

Avella 5 8 5 14 — 32

Geibel 6 14 9 8 — 37

G: Gabby Yourish 11, Gillian Yourish 10.

Jefferson-Morgan 61, Monessen 29

Jefferson-Morgan 15 16 15 15 — 61

Monessen 9 6 9 5 — 29

JM: Autumn Gustovich 16, Sadie Fowler 14, Krista McCartney 10.

West Greene 64, Mapletown 24

West Greene 22 21 13 8 — 64

Mapletown 6 4 7 7 — 24

WG: McKenna Lampe 12, Madison Lampe 10. M: Kelsie Smith 10.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 57, St. Joseph 45

St. Joseph 11 14 5 15 — 45

Aquinas Academy 10 10 18 19 — 57

St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 19. AA: Mary Casamassa 24, Chloe Scioscia 12, Anni Truschel 10.

Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 26

Eden Christian Academy 19 19 13 7 — 58

Imani Christian 1 4 11 10 — 26

EC: Haylee Fleischman 17, Caeley Scherer 13, Taylor Haring 12. IC: Haley Kymora 13.

Winchester Thurston 58, Clairton 17

Clairton 3 2 6 6 — 17

Winchester Thurston 15 22 15 6 — 58

C: Ionia Chapman 11. WT: Ayanna Townsend 21, Gia Thorpe 15, Emma Small 11.

Nonsection

Blackhawk 102, Highlands 28

Blackhawk 37 25 20 20 — 102

Highlands 9 8 7 4 — 28

B: Mackenzie Amalia 22, Mady Aulbach 21, Olivia Roberts 12, Taylor Lambright 11, Tailyn Silver 10. H: Renee Cebula 11.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 59, Saltsburg 32

Ligonier Valley 17 11 12 19 — 59

Saltsburg 3 9 7 13 — 32

LV: Lexie Petrof 26, MacKenzee Jester 13, Rachel Horrell 11. S: Mariah Simpson 10.

West Shamokin 38, Marion Center 36

West Shamokin 12 7 7 12 — 38

Marion Center 8 7 13 8 — 36

WS: Olivia Fusaro 30. MC: Grace Snyder 16.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

McKeesport at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Freeport, ppd.; Indiana at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Northern Bedford at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Harmony, 7:15 p.m.; United at Shanksville Stonycreek, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Butler at Seneca Valley (n)

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park (n)

Class AA

Hempfield 5, Baldwin 4

Latrobe 5, Upper St. Clair 4

Hampton at Mars (n)

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford (n)

Class A

South Fayette 11, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Chartiers Valley at Indiana (n)

Sewickley Academy at Freeport (n)

South Park at Beaver (n)

Westmont Hilltop at Blackhawk (n)

Wheeling Park at Greensburg Salem (n)

Division II

Connellsville at Ringgold (n)

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Friday's schedule

Class AAA

Butler at Peters Township, 8:20 p.m.

Class A

West Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, 8:40 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Belle Vernon 66, Steel Valley 42

Deer Lakes 116, Springdale 46

Franklin Regional 95, Penn Hills 54

Moon 100, West Allegheny 71

Norwin 99, Connellsville 61

Penn-Trafford 95, Hempfield 86

Girls

Thursday's results

Franklin Regional 95, Penn Hills 76

Hempfield 102, Penn-Trafford 82

Moon 98, West Allegheny 82

Norwin 98, Connellsville 76

Springdale 82, Deer Lakes 74

Steel Valley 91, Belle Vernon 47

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.