High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 5, 2018
Updated 4 hours ago
High Schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 58, North Allegheny 56 (OT)
Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52
Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54
Mt. Lebanon 64, Connellsville 56
Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53
Section 3
Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 38
Latrobe 71, Hempfield 53
Penn Hills 65, Penn-Trafford 56
Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 69, Ringgold 49
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
McKeesport at West Mifflin, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 69, Hampton 49
Knoch at Moon, ppd.
Mars at Montour, ppd.
Section 3
Armstrong at Highlands, ppd.
Franklin Regional at Gateway, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Freeport at Yough, ppd.
Valley 76, Mt. Pleasant 37
Section 2
Ambridge 52, Blackhawk 43
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Central Valley 71, Beaver 59
New Castle 63, Hopewell 23
Section 3
Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64
McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.
South Fayette at Uniontown, ppd.
South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Mohawk, ppd.
Ellwood City 51, Riverside 48
Lincoln Park at New Brighton, ppd.
Section 2
Avonworth at Carlynton, ppd.
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Freedom at Brentwood, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.
South Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.
Burgettstown 89, Beth-Center 64
Washington at Charleroi, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, ppd.
Jeannette at Leechburg, ppd.
Serra Catholic 77, Summit Academy 47
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
Frazier at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Shenango at Northgate, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Neshannock, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43
Holy Family Academy at Union, ppd.
Vincentian Academy 81, Western Beaver 51
Section 2
Clairton at Geibel, ppd.
West Greene at Monessen, ppd.
Avella at Mapletown (n)
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 78, Trinity Christian 36
Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.
Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.
Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52
Central Catholic 12 15 16 10 — 53
Pine-Richland 21 10 14 7 — 52
CC: Luke Nedrow 19, Cole Mason 13, Justin Tarrant 10. P-R: Greg Shulkosky 18, Colin Luellen 12, Daniel Petcash 11.
Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46
Seneca Valley 19 23 21 10 — 73
Shaler 4 6 15 21 — 46
SV: David Ritchie 20, Chris Hart 18, Marcus Might 13. S: Mekhi Reynolds 16, Matt Tavella 14.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54
Bethel Park 15 14 12 13 — 54
Canon-McMillan 5 22 15 16 — 58
BP: Alex Mullen 13, Tommy DiRienzo 13, Justin Meis 11. C-M: Elliott Waller 20, Jason Fowlkes 12, Ethan Beachy 11.
Mt. Lebanon 64, Connellsville 56
Connellsville 14 8 14 20 — 56
Mt. Lebanon 18 11 18 17 — 64
C: Jalen Rogers 18, Dylan Bubarth 11, Treyvon Clayton 11. ML: Antonio Garofoli 15, Jake Hoffman 11, Mike Palmer 11.
Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53
Baldwin 12 9 14 18 — 53
Upper St. Clair 14 15 15 19 — 63
B: Nick Fiumara 14, Christian Barr 12. USC: Kyle Meinert 21, Quentin Nelson 17, Jack Hansberry 12.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 38
Norwin 14 10 10 4 — 38
Fox Chapel 15 24 7 8 — 54
N: Josh Ratesic 12. FC: Carson Cohen 19, Ben Kelly 18.
Latrobe 71, Hempfield 53
Hempfield 14 14 12 13 — 53
Latrobe 17 16 20 18 — 71
H: Reed Hipps 17, Justin Sliwoski 12. L: Reed Fenton 35, Bryce Butler 18, Marcus Dudzenski 10.
Penn Hills 65, Penn-Trafford 56
Penn-Trafford 23 4 14 15 — 56
Penn Hills 16 17 15 17 — 65
P-T: Kevin Stinelli 15, Sean Kelly 13, Zach Rocco 11. PH: Cameron Wiley 16, Cory Fulton 12, Daivon Stephens 11, Kyree Mitchell 10.
Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56
Plum 10 10 16 20 — 56
Woodland Hills 18 23 26 16 — 83
P: Lamar Whiting 30, Ian Dryburgh 11. W: Keandre Bowles 21, Olson Nicholson 16, Amante Britt 14, Jay Smith 11, Naszhir Taylor 10.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 69, Ringgold 49
Albert Gallatin 13 18 17 21 — 69
Ringgold 12 6 15 16 — 49
AG: Colby Uphold 19, Nate Bricker 10, Nate English 10. R: Jaden Taylor 21, Chris Peccon 11.
Section 3
Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58
Kiski Area 14 11 18 15 — 58
Greensburg Salem 23 13 17 22 — 75
KA: Ryne Wallace 26, Nick Smith 15. GS: Marvel McGowan 33, Dante Parsons 27.
Class 4A
Section 1
Valley 76, Mt. Pleasant 37
Valley 23 24 19 10 — 76
Mt. Pleasant 7 13 13 4 — 37
V: Nyjewel Carter 18, Dru Stokes 14, Roman Flenory 12. MP: JJ Johnson 15, Mike Secosky 14.
Section 2
Ambridge 52, Blackhawk 43
Ambridge 7 14 17 14 — 52
Blackhawk 7 10 12 14 — 43
B: Trent Michael 16, Jesse Auman 14.
Central Valley 71, Beaver 59
Central Valley 16 16 11 28 — 71
Beaver 15 12 10 22 — 59
CV: Tyler Walker 23, Josh Kline 19. B: Michael Champ 22, Peter Kazas 13.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64
Keystone Oaks 19 14 14 17 — 64
Belle Vernon 9 23 12 27 — 71
KO: Josh Snell 18, Vonte Mitchell 17, Frank Stumpo 13. BV: Bryce Washington 20, Derek Thomas 14.
South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60
Elizabeth Forward 19 17 7 17 — 60
South Park 13 19 31 9 — 72
EF: Gavin Martik 16, Jarin Martik 12. SP: Damon Smith 18, Hunter Lindsay 14, Devin Turner 10.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 51, Riverside 48
Ellwood City 12 10 12 17 — 51
Riverside 11 9 7 21 — 48
EC: Sean Busby 16, Anthony Roth 15. R: Ty Thellman 17.
Section 4
Burgettstown 89, Beth-Center 64
Beth-Center 8 20 18 18 — 64
Burgettstown 25 27 9 28 — 89
BC: Jacob Bobbs 16, Easton McDaniel 16. B: Jacob Schrockman 19, Max Shaw 17, Garrett Dhans 16, Ryan Lounder 14.
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 77, Summit Academy 47
Summit Academy 11 12 9 15 — 47
Serra Catholic 20 27 11 19 — 77
SA: Nasier Bluitt 20. S: Malik Edmundson 23, Jimmy Moon 14, Khalil Smith 13.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43
Cornell 25 25 13 15 — 78
Quigley Catholic 15 6 12 10 — 43
C: Kaden Divito 22, Nadhama Luster 17, Desmond Ross 15. QC: Zack Cardwell 13, Mario Johns 12.
Vincentian Academy 81, Western Beaver 51
Vincentian Academy 25 24 17 15 — 81
Western Beaver 8 11 13 19 — 51
V: Zach McDonough 23, Kyler Fedko 11, Schneider 10. WB: Noah Gray 24, Jeddy Young 12.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 78, Trinity Christian 36
Eden Christian Academy 16 24 20 18 — 78
Trinity Christian 15 6 6 9 — 36
EC: Chase Haring 36, Eric Gronbeck 20. TC: Sean Newell 16.
Today's schedule
Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)
Hopewell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.; Trinity vs. Washington, 5 p.m.; Weir, W. Va. at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)
Altoona vs. Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m; Butler at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.
The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon
Moon vs. Canfield, Ohio, 3 p.m.; North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Allderdice, 6:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, ppd.; Erie McDowell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.; Mapletown at Springdale, ppd.; Mohawk at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Avella, ppd.; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.
Girls
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45
Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36
Class 5A
Section 2
McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.
Nonsection
Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22
Hampton at Freeport, ppd.
Indiana at DuBois, ppd.
Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.
Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Friday's summaries
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45
Norwin 16 16 10 15 — 57
Fox Chapel 9 10 14 12 — 45
N: Jayla Wehner 14. FC: Sarah Sheerer 11, Claudia Guerrieri 10, Krystyna Burdelski 10.
Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36
Penn-Trafford 15 13 2 21 — 51
Penn Hills 4 10 11 11 — 36
PT: Bella Long 18, Mackenzie Aunkst 15. PH: Adia Brisker 13.
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22
Greensburg Salem 22 15 19 11 — 67
Valley 8 8 6 0 — 22
GS: Megan Kallock 37, Nikki Mellinger 13. V: Aubeonna Perkins 10.
Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40
Plum 12 8 14 6 — 40
Woodland Hills 14 8 11 13 — 46
P: Kelsi Zik 16, MacKenzie Lake 10. WH: Joi Burleigh 19.
Today's schedule
Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)
Chartiers-Houston vs. South Side Beaver, 3 p.m.; Washington vs. McGuffey, 3 p.m.; Weir, W. Va. at Burgettstown, 11 a.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Avella, 1 p.m.
Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)
Keystone Oaks vs. Oakland Catholic, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon
Vincentian Academy vs. Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.
WPIAL
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.; Highlands at New Castle, 11:30 a.m.; Mohawk at Ambridge, 2 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hollidaysburg, 2:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver Falls, 12:30 p.m.
Hockey
Friday's results
Class AAA
Butler at Peters Township (n)
Class A
West Allegheny at Fox Chapel (n)
Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop (n)
Wrestling
Friday's results
Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament
At Norwin
Quarterfinals
106: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, p. Alan Diaz, Kiski School, 1:10; Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, t.f. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 18-3, 5:08; Trent Valovchik, Burrell, m.d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Brady Sherback, Latrobe, d. Kace Sabedra, Derry, 7-2
113: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, p. Drew Helfrich, Norwin, 0:50; Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe, p. Colton Mccallen, Derry, 3:18; Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, m.d. Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, 12-1; Ian Oswalt, Burrell, p. Chanz Shearer, Kiski Prep, 3:27
120: Darren Miller, Kiski Area, p. Frankie Gill, Norwin, 0:51; Ty Cymmermen, Derry, d. Tyler Williams, Hempfield, 2-1; Trent Bechtold, Burrell, d. Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional, 11-6; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, p. Brett Ginther, Penn-Trafford, 2:47
126: Shawn Broadway, Derry, d. Enzo Angelicchio, Latrobe, 6-2; Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon, d. Zach McCann, Franklin Regional, 12-7; Jared Brean, Hempfield, d. Bobby Lawrence, Kiski Area, 5-1; John Alteri, Norwin, d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 7-5
132: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, t.f. Ricky Armstrong, Latrobe, 21-4, 3:03; Jason Baker, Derry, p. Kain Stone, Valley, 3:17; AJ Corrado, Burrell, p. Jack Driscoll, Norwin, 2:28; Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford, p. Ian Maloney, Belle Vernon, 1:54
138: Noah Levett, Kiski Area, p. Devin Brubacher, Southmoreland, 1:50; Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, p. Onreey Stewart, Derry, 3:52; Nate Smith, Franklin Regional, d. Jason Miller, Norwin, 5-1; Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, p. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 1:11
145: Luke Kemerer, Hempfield, p. Noah Linderman, Burrell, 3:15; Neiko Kuntz, Belle Vernon, d. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 3-1; Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford, p. Dom Jellison, Derry, 1:04; Cam Connor, Kiski Area, p. Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe, 1:29
152: Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon, p. Trey Weinell, Derry, 1:55; Corey Christie, Burrell, p. Joseph Williams, Greensburg Salem, 2:11; Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, p. Bryce Long, Norwin, 0:59; Tyler Griffiths, Southmoreland, t.f. Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 18-2, 6:00
160: Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, p. Zac Presock, Mt. Pleasant, 4:05; Jimmy O'Neil, Franklin Regional, d. Shaun Gates, Burrell, 9-5; Nick Delp, Kiski Area, p. Tommy Abraham, Hempfield, 1:33; Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem, t.f. Gannon Lenhart, Derry, 16-0, 4:56
170: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, t.f. Colton Nemcheck, Derry, 17-2, 5:11; Collin Murray, Kiski Area, d. Dallyn Wood, Hempfield, 4-2; Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, p. Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 2:46; Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem, m.d. Austin Mele, Burrell, 8-0
182: Jaden Datz, Southmoreland, m.d. Sage Parsley, Greensburg Salem, 11-2; Mason Nickelson, Belle Vernon, p. AJ Detore, Norwin, 4:32; John Bachar, Penn-Trafford, p. Tyler Ross, Latrobe, 3:27; Logan Pollick, Kiski Area, m.d. Colin Choby, Hempfield, 10-0
195: Danny Starr, Kiski Area, p. Sam Alamili, Franklin Regional, 0:42; Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, d. Derek Cesovski, Belle Vernon, 6-4; Justin Cramer, Hempfield, p. Brett Huffman, Southmoreland, 0:32; John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Colton Moorhead, Burrell, 1:29
220: Dom Deluca, Derry, t.f. Josh Delong, Latrobe, 17-1, 4:11; Troy Kuhn, Kiski Area, p. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 0:28; Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, d. Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon, 4-3; Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, p. George Tusing, Yough, 4:46
285: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, p. Zack Insko, Kiski Area, 3:22; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, p. Adam Hoffman, Latrobe, 0:29; Cody Vokes, Mt. Pleasant, d. Dylan Singleton, Franklin Regional, 9-2; David Schuffert, bye
Team standings: 1. Kiski Area, 92.5; 2. Hempfield, 72.5; 3. Belle Vernon, 57.5; 4. Burrell, 53; 5. Greensburg Salem, 51.5; 6. Derry, 49.5; 7. Norwin, 43; 8. Penn-Trafford, 38; 9. Franklin Regional, 37; 10. Latrobe, 33; 11. Southmoreland, 30.5; 12. Mt. Pleasant, 26; 13. Valley, 7; 14. Greensburg C.C., 0; 14. Kiski Prep, 0; 14. Yough, 0.
