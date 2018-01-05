Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 5, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:39 p.m.
Greensburg Salem's Luke Ewing works to defeat Derry's Gannon Lenhart during their 160 lb. quarterfinal at the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Luke Ewing works to defeat Derry's Gannon Lenhart during their 160 lb. quarterfinal at the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Norwin High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 58, North Allegheny 56 (OT)

Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52

Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54

Mt. Lebanon 64, Connellsville 56

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53

Section 3

Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 38

Latrobe 71, Hempfield 53

Penn Hills 65, Penn-Trafford 56

Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 69, Ringgold 49

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

McKeesport at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 69, Hampton 49

Knoch at Moon, ppd.

Mars at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Armstrong at Highlands, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Gateway, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Freeport at Yough, ppd.

Valley 76, Mt. Pleasant 37

Section 2

Ambridge 52, Blackhawk 43

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Central Valley 71, Beaver 59

New Castle 63, Hopewell 23

Section 3

Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64

McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.

South Fayette at Uniontown, ppd.

South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Mohawk, ppd.

Ellwood City 51, Riverside 48

Lincoln Park at New Brighton, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Carlynton, ppd.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Freedom at Brentwood, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, ppd.

South Allegheny at Burrell, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, ppd.

Burgettstown 89, Beth-Center 64

Washington at Charleroi, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, ppd.

Jeannette at Leechburg, ppd.

Serra Catholic 77, Summit Academy 47

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Frazier at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Shenango at Northgate, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Neshannock, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43

Holy Family Academy at Union, ppd.

Vincentian Academy 81, Western Beaver 51

Section 2

Clairton at Geibel, ppd.

West Greene at Monessen, ppd.

Avella at Mapletown (n)

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 78, Trinity Christian 36

Imani Christian at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, ppd.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, ppd.

Carrick at Westinghouse, ppd.

Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52

Central Catholic 12 15 16 10 — 53

Pine-Richland 21 10 14 7 — 52

CC: Luke Nedrow 19, Cole Mason 13, Justin Tarrant 10. P-R: Greg Shulkosky 18, Colin Luellen 12, Daniel Petcash 11.

Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46

Seneca Valley 19 23 21 10 — 73

Shaler 4 6 15 21 — 46

SV: David Ritchie 20, Chris Hart 18, Marcus Might 13. S: Mekhi Reynolds 16, Matt Tavella 14.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54

Bethel Park 15 14 12 13 — 54

Canon-McMillan 5 22 15 16 — 58

BP: Alex Mullen 13, Tommy DiRienzo 13, Justin Meis 11. C-M: Elliott Waller 20, Jason Fowlkes 12, Ethan Beachy 11.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Connellsville 56

Connellsville 14 8 14 20 — 56

Mt. Lebanon 18 11 18 17 — 64

C: Jalen Rogers 18, Dylan Bubarth 11, Treyvon Clayton 11. ML: Antonio Garofoli 15, Jake Hoffman 11, Mike Palmer 11.

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53

Baldwin 12 9 14 18 — 53

Upper St. Clair 14 15 15 19 — 63

B: Nick Fiumara 14, Christian Barr 12. USC: Kyle Meinert 21, Quentin Nelson 17, Jack Hansberry 12.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 38

Norwin 14 10 10 4 — 38

Fox Chapel 15 24 7 8 — 54

N: Josh Ratesic 12. FC: Carson Cohen 19, Ben Kelly 18.

Latrobe 71, Hempfield 53

Hempfield 14 14 12 13 — 53

Latrobe 17 16 20 18 — 71

H: Reed Hipps 17, Justin Sliwoski 12. L: Reed Fenton 35, Bryce Butler 18, Marcus Dudzenski 10.

Penn Hills 65, Penn-Trafford 56

Penn-Trafford 23 4 14 15 — 56

Penn Hills 16 17 15 17 — 65

P-T: Kevin Stinelli 15, Sean Kelly 13, Zach Rocco 11. PH: Cameron Wiley 16, Cory Fulton 12, Daivon Stephens 11, Kyree Mitchell 10.

Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56

Plum 10 10 16 20 — 56

Woodland Hills 18 23 26 16 — 83

P: Lamar Whiting 30, Ian Dryburgh 11. W: Keandre Bowles 21, Olson Nicholson 16, Amante Britt 14, Jay Smith 11, Naszhir Taylor 10.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 69, Ringgold 49

Albert Gallatin 13 18 17 21 — 69

Ringgold 12 6 15 16 — 49

AG: Colby Uphold 19, Nate Bricker 10, Nate English 10. R: Jaden Taylor 21, Chris Peccon 11.

Section 3

Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58

Kiski Area 14 11 18 15 — 58

Greensburg Salem 23 13 17 22 — 75

KA: Ryne Wallace 26, Nick Smith 15. GS: Marvel McGowan 33, Dante Parsons 27.

Class 4A

Section 1

Valley 76, Mt. Pleasant 37

Valley 23 24 19 10 — 76

Mt. Pleasant 7 13 13 4 — 37

V: Nyjewel Carter 18, Dru Stokes 14, Roman Flenory 12. MP: JJ Johnson 15, Mike Secosky 14.

Section 2

Ambridge 52, Blackhawk 43

Ambridge 7 14 17 14 — 52

Blackhawk 7 10 12 14 — 43

B: Trent Michael 16, Jesse Auman 14.

Central Valley 71, Beaver 59

Central Valley 16 16 11 28 — 71

Beaver 15 12 10 22 — 59

CV: Tyler Walker 23, Josh Kline 19. B: Michael Champ 22, Peter Kazas 13.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64

Keystone Oaks 19 14 14 17 — 64

Belle Vernon 9 23 12 27 — 71

KO: Josh Snell 18, Vonte Mitchell 17, Frank Stumpo 13. BV: Bryce Washington 20, Derek Thomas 14.

South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60

Elizabeth Forward 19 17 7 17 — 60

South Park 13 19 31 9 — 72

EF: Gavin Martik 16, Jarin Martik 12. SP: Damon Smith 18, Hunter Lindsay 14, Devin Turner 10.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 51, Riverside 48

Ellwood City 12 10 12 17 — 51

Riverside 11 9 7 21 — 48

EC: Sean Busby 16, Anthony Roth 15. R: Ty Thellman 17.

Section 4

Burgettstown 89, Beth-Center 64

Beth-Center 8 20 18 18 — 64

Burgettstown 25 27 9 28 — 89

BC: Jacob Bobbs 16, Easton McDaniel 16. B: Jacob Schrockman 19, Max Shaw 17, Garrett Dhans 16, Ryan Lounder 14.

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 77, Summit Academy 47

Summit Academy 11 12 9 15 — 47

Serra Catholic 20 27 11 19 — 77

SA: Nasier Bluitt 20. S: Malik Edmundson 23, Jimmy Moon 14, Khalil Smith 13.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43

Cornell 25 25 13 15 — 78

Quigley Catholic 15 6 12 10 — 43

C: Kaden Divito 22, Nadhama Luster 17, Desmond Ross 15. QC: Zack Cardwell 13, Mario Johns 12.

Vincentian Academy 81, Western Beaver 51

Vincentian Academy 25 24 17 15 — 81

Western Beaver 8 11 13 19 — 51

V: Zach McDonough 23, Kyler Fedko 11, Schneider 10. WB: Noah Gray 24, Jeddy Young 12.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 78, Trinity Christian 36

Eden Christian Academy 16 24 20 18 — 78

Trinity Christian 15 6 6 9 — 36

EC: Chase Haring 36, Eric Gronbeck 20. TC: Sean Newell 16.

Today's schedule

Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)

Hopewell vs. Chartiers-Houston, 5 p.m.; McGuffey vs. Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.; Trinity vs. Washington, 5 p.m.; Weir, W. Va. at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)

Altoona vs. Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m; Butler at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.

The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon

Moon vs. Canfield, Ohio, 3 p.m.; North Hills at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Vincentian Academy vs. Allderdice, 6:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, ppd.; Erie McDowell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.; Mapletown at Springdale, ppd.; Mohawk at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.; Rochester at Avella, ppd.; Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36

Class 5A

Section 2

McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22

Hampton at Freeport, ppd.

Indiana at DuBois, ppd.

Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, ppd.

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.

Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Friday's summaries

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45

Norwin 16 16 10 15 — 57

Fox Chapel 9 10 14 12 — 45

N: Jayla Wehner 14. FC: Sarah Sheerer 11, Claudia Guerrieri 10, Krystyna Burdelski 10.

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36

Penn-Trafford 15 13 2 21 — 51

Penn Hills 4 10 11 11 — 36

PT: Bella Long 18, Mackenzie Aunkst 15. PH: Adia Brisker 13.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22

Greensburg Salem 22 15 19 11 — 67

Valley 8 8 6 0 — 22

GS: Megan Kallock 37, Nikki Mellinger 13. V: Aubeonna Perkins 10.

Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40

Plum 12 8 14 6 — 40

Woodland Hills 14 8 11 13 — 46

P: Kelsi Zik 16, MacKenzie Lake 10. WH: Joi Burleigh 19.

Today's schedule

Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)

Chartiers-Houston vs. South Side Beaver, 3 p.m.; Washington vs. McGuffey, 3 p.m.; Weir, W. Va. at Burgettstown, 11 a.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Avella, 1 p.m.

Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)

Keystone Oaks vs. Oakland Catholic, 3 p.m.; Penn Hills at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon

Vincentian Academy vs. Bishop Canevin, 4:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. South Fayette, 1:30 p.m.

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, 12:30 p.m.; Highlands at New Castle, 11:30 a.m.; Mohawk at Ambridge, 2 p.m.; Obama Academy at Hollidaysburg, 2:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver Falls, 12:30 p.m.

Hockey

Friday's results

Class AAA

Butler at Peters Township (n)

Class A

West Allegheny at Fox Chapel (n)

Wheeling Catholic at Westmont Hilltop (n)

Wrestling

Friday's results

Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament

At Norwin

Quarterfinals

106: Kurtis Phipps, Norwin, p. Alan Diaz, Kiski School, 1:10; Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, t.f. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 18-3, 5:08; Trent Valovchik, Burrell, m.d. Damian George, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0; Brady Sherback, Latrobe, d. Kace Sabedra, Derry, 7-2

113: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield, p. Drew Helfrich, Norwin, 0:50; Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe, p. Colton Mccallen, Derry, 3:18; Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, m.d. Nico Williams, Greensburg Salem, 12-1; Ian Oswalt, Burrell, p. Chanz Shearer, Kiski Prep, 3:27

120: Darren Miller, Kiski Area, p. Frankie Gill, Norwin, 0:51; Ty Cymmermen, Derry, d. Tyler Williams, Hempfield, 2-1; Trent Bechtold, Burrell, d. Mario Sarnic, Franklin Regional, 11-6; Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, p. Brett Ginther, Penn-Trafford, 2:47

126: Shawn Broadway, Derry, d. Enzo Angelicchio, Latrobe, 6-2; Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon, d. Zach McCann, Franklin Regional, 12-7; Jared Brean, Hempfield, d. Bobby Lawrence, Kiski Area, 5-1; John Alteri, Norwin, d. Bryan Gaul, Burrell, 7-5

132: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional, t.f. Ricky Armstrong, Latrobe, 21-4, 3:03; Jason Baker, Derry, p. Kain Stone, Valley, 3:17; AJ Corrado, Burrell, p. Jack Driscoll, Norwin, 2:28; Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford, p. Ian Maloney, Belle Vernon, 1:54

138: Noah Levett, Kiski Area, p. Devin Brubacher, Southmoreland, 1:50; Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem, p. Onreey Stewart, Derry, 3:52; Nate Smith, Franklin Regional, d. Jason Miller, Norwin, 5-1; Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, p. Tony Zona, Penn-Trafford, 1:11

145: Luke Kemerer, Hempfield, p. Noah Linderman, Burrell, 3:15; Neiko Kuntz, Belle Vernon, d. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 3-1; Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford, p. Dom Jellison, Derry, 1:04; Cam Connor, Kiski Area, p. Logan Zitterbart, Latrobe, 1:29

152: Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon, p. Trey Weinell, Derry, 1:55; Corey Christie, Burrell, p. Joseph Williams, Greensburg Salem, 2:11; Jack Blumer, Kiski Area, p. Bryce Long, Norwin, 0:59; Tyler Griffiths, Southmoreland, t.f. Trevor Verkleeren, Hempfield, 18-2, 6:00

160: Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon, p. Zac Presock, Mt. Pleasant, 4:05; Jimmy O'Neil, Franklin Regional, d. Shaun Gates, Burrell, 9-5; Nick Delp, Kiski Area, p. Tommy Abraham, Hempfield, 1:33; Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem, t.f. Gannon Lenhart, Derry, 16-0, 4:56

170: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon, t.f. Colton Nemcheck, Derry, 17-2, 5:11; Collin Murray, Kiski Area, d. Dallyn Wood, Hempfield, 4-2; Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, p. Noah Hutcherson, Valley, 2:46; Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem, m.d. Austin Mele, Burrell, 8-0

182: Jaden Datz, Southmoreland, m.d. Sage Parsley, Greensburg Salem, 11-2; Mason Nickelson, Belle Vernon, p. AJ Detore, Norwin, 4:32; John Bachar, Penn-Trafford, p. Tyler Ross, Latrobe, 3:27; Logan Pollick, Kiski Area, m.d. Colin Choby, Hempfield, 10-0

195: Danny Starr, Kiski Area, p. Sam Alamili, Franklin Regional, 0:42; Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, d. Derek Cesovski, Belle Vernon, 6-4; Justin Cramer, Hempfield, p. Brett Huffman, Southmoreland, 0:32; John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, p. Colton Moorhead, Burrell, 1:29

220: Dom Deluca, Derry, t.f. Josh Delong, Latrobe, 17-1, 4:11; Troy Kuhn, Kiski Area, p. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 0:28; Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, d. Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon, 4-3; Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, p. George Tusing, Yough, 4:46

285: Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, p. Zack Insko, Kiski Area, 3:22; Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, p. Adam Hoffman, Latrobe, 0:29; Cody Vokes, Mt. Pleasant, d. Dylan Singleton, Franklin Regional, 9-2; David Schuffert, bye

Team standings: 1. Kiski Area, 92.5; 2. Hempfield, 72.5; 3. Belle Vernon, 57.5; 4. Burrell, 53; 5. Greensburg Salem, 51.5; 6. Derry, 49.5; 7. Norwin, 43; 8. Penn-Trafford, 38; 9. Franklin Regional, 37; 10. Latrobe, 33; 11. Southmoreland, 30.5; 12. Mt. Pleasant, 26; 13. Valley, 7; 14. Greensburg C.C., 0; 14. Kiski Prep, 0; 14. Yough, 0.

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.