A-K Valley high school roundup: Riverview wrestling edges Yough

Riverview needed one win to secure a nonsection wrestling victory over Yough, and Devon English got it.

English pinned Yough's Robert David in the 182-pound match, giving Riverview a 42-39 win over Yough on Monday night.

Lucas Murphy (113 pounds), Isaac Murphy (120), Mason Ochs (132), Matt Yots (138) and Zayn Peters (170) added forfeit victories for the Raiders (3-5).

Hockey

Plum 2, Butler 1 — Domenic Borriello and Nicholas Mcmasters scored goals 1 minute, 24 seconds apart early in the second period to lift Plum to a PIHL Class A victory. Boriello scored 17 seconds into the second period to tie the game, and McMasters added the go-ahead goal at the 1:41 mark. Sergio Benitez stopped 29 shots for the Mustangs (3-8). Ronan Miller scored in the first period for Butler (5-7-1).

South Fayette 5, Kiski Area 2 — James Ayres cut South Fayette's lead to one with a goal late in the second period, but the Lions scored twice in the third to put away a Class A victory. Dante Cecere scored one goal and recorded two assists for South Fayette (9-3), and Ian Kumar chipped in one goal and one assist. Austin Lapiana had one goal and one assist to lead Kiski Area (6-7).

Girls basketball

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 74, Highlands 31 — Tess Myers scored a game-high 16 points as Class 4A No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (10-0, 5-0) cruised to a Section 1 win over Highlands. Renee Cebula scored 10 points to lead the Golden Rams (1-9, 1-3).

Knoch 53, Valley 27 — Emily Fraser scored 12 points as Knoch (4-7, 3-1) jumped out to a 30-14 halftime lead and didn't look back as in a Section 1-4A win over Valley. Maddy Hill led Valley (2-8, 0-3) with nine points.

Hampton 73, Burrell 35 — Laryn Edwards scored a game-high 32 points to lead Hampton (7-2) past Burrell (3-7) in a nonsection matchup.

Vincentian Academy 62, Springdale 13 — Caroline Elliott scored a game-high 17 points to lead Class 2A No. 2 Vincentian (10-1, 5-0) past Section 2-2A foe Springdale (1-9, 0-5).

Brentwood 54, Riverview 23 — The Raiders (5-5, 2-3) kept the game in reach early in the first half but scored just five total points in the second half as they lost to No. 5 Brentwood (10-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A matchup.