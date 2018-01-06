Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Jan. 6, 2017

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

High Schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Cancer Research Classic (at Wheeling Jesuit U.)

Mars 77, Wheeling Central Catholic, W.Va. 70

Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)

Burgettstown 68, Weirton, W.Va. 58

Canon-McMillan 63, McGuffey 53

Chartiers-Houston 63, Hopewell 53

Trinity 47, Washington 41

Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)

Butler 51, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47

Seneca Valley 59, Altoona 54

The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon

Allderdice 61, Vincentian Academy 43

Moon 54, Canfield, Ohio 51

Mt. Lebanon 68, North Hills 55

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, Laurel 63

Nonsection

Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Beaver County Christian 60, Cheswick Christian Academy 22

Erie McDowell at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Mapletown at Springdale, ppd.

Mohawk at Wilmington, ppd.

Quaker Valley 85, Thomas Jefferson 45

Rochester at Avella, ppd.

Saturday's summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Allderdice 61, Vincentian Academy 43

Allderdice 0 0 0 61 — 61

Vincentian Academy 0 0 0 43 — 43

A: Jackson Blaufeld 25.

Burgettstown 68, Weirton 58

Weirton 14 11 15 18 — 58

Burgettstown 12 16 16 24 — 68

W: Keyshaun Faulks 27, Reed Reitter 10. B: Ryan Lounder 27, Jacob Schrockman 10, Dante Gianfrancesco 10.

Butler 51, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47

Butler 11 13 15 12 — 51

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 8 18 11 10 — 47

B: Ethan Morton 20, Mattix Clement 12. NC: Bryan Davidson 13, John Fukon 10.

Canon-McMillan 63, McGuffey 53

McGuffey 16 17 10 10 — 53

Canon-McMillan 8 17 19 19 — 63

McG: Trent Belleville 19, CJ Cole 12. C-M: Jason Fowlkes 15, Tommy Samosky 12, Kenyon Lewis 11, Elliott Waller 11.

Moon 54, Canfield, Ohio 51

Moon 18 10 13 13 — 54

Canfield, Ohio 4 20 13 14 — 51

M: Connor Ryan 22, Austin Ryan 19. C: Ayden Hanoosar 17, Ethan Kalina 14, Ian McGraw 10.

Mt. Lebanon 68, North Hills 55

North Hills 9 18 20 8 — 55

Mt. Lebanon 14 23 14 17 — 68

NH: Garret Barto 31. ML: Antonio Garofoli 20.

Quaker Valley 85, Thomas Jefferson 45

Thomas Jefferson 17 6 12 10 — 45

Quaker Valley 28 24 25 8 — 85

QV: Coletrane Washington 35, Ryan Stowers 18, Danny Conlan 18.

Trinity 47, Washington 41

Trinity 12 16 5 14 — 47

Washington 10 9 10 12 — 41

T: Joey Koroly 17, Zach Ecker 13. W: Daniel Ethridge 18.

Class 4A

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 63, Hopewell 53

Chartiers-Houston 15 18 9 21 — 63

Hopewell 12 14 12 15 — 53

CH: Andrew Clark 22, Cameron Hanley 21. H: Joshua Miklos 14, Tyler Sabo 11, Enzo Palumbo 10.

Class 2A

Section 3

OLSH 82, Laurel 63

OLSH 14 23 17 28 — 82

Laurel 15 12 16 20 — 63

OLSH: Austin Wigley 27, Dante Spadafora 18, Daren DiMichele 15, Donovan Johnson 11. L: William Shaffer 21, Craig Sauers 13.

Girls

Saturday's results

Chuckie Mahoney Classic (at Burgettstown)

Chartiers-Houston 42, South Side Beaver 23

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 63, Avella 23

Washington 70, McGuffey 36

Weirton, W.Va. 40, Burgettstown 34

Don Graham Classic (at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic)

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Penn Hills 36

Oakland Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 39

The Challenge at Mt. Lebanon

South Fayette 56, Winchester Thurston 50

Vincentian Academy 34, Bishop Canevin 30

WPIAL

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Geibel, ppd.

Baldwin at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Cheswick Christian Academy 35, Beaver County Christian 18

Highlands at New Castle, ppd.

Mohawk at Ambridge (n)

Hollidaysburg 49, Obama Academy 36

Quaker Valley 29, Ellwood City 25

Quigley Catholic at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Saturday's summaries

WPIAL

Oakland Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 39

Oakland Catholic 14 17 13 10 — 54

Keystone Oaks 12 8 10 9 — 39

OC: Sierra DeAngelo 18, Jayde Boyd 14. KO: Isa Bodgan 13, Jaylen Hoffmann 10.

OLSH 63, Avella 23

OLSH 18 20 14 11 — 63

Avella 6 2 7 8 — 23

OLSH: Ashley Norling 14, Haley Hamilton 12.

South Fayette 56, Winchester Thurston 50

Winchester Thurston 14 13 6 17 — 50

South Fayette 11 11 13 21 — 56

WT: Gia Thorpe 19, Ayanna Townsend 11. SF: Jordan Caputo 17, Maura Castelluci 16, Sam Kosmacki 14.

Quaker Valley 29, Ellwood City 25

Quaker Valley 9 9 4 7 — 29

Ellwood City 7 4 6 8 — 25

EC: Isabella Roth 10.

Vincentian Academy 34, Bishop Canevin 30

Vincentian Academy 8 8 12 6 — 34

Bishop Canevin 13 11 6 0 — 30

V: Caroline Elliott 10. BC: Shamijha Price 12.

Washington 70, McGuffey 36

Washington 18 25 16 11 — 70

McGuffey 6 9 10 11 — 36

W: Carley Allen 26, Torri Finley 17. M: Emily Durila 10, Rachel Shingle 10.

Competitive spirit

WPIAL championships

At Hempfield

Class AAA

First place: Bethel Park

Runner-up: Baldwin

Class AA

First place: Elizabeth Forward

Runner-up: Derry

Class A

First place: Chartiers-Houston

Runner-up: Bishop Canevin

PIAA qualifiers

Large division

Butler, Norwin, Elizabeth Forward, South Park, Thomas Jefferson

Medium division

Baldwin, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Hempfield, Derry

Small division

Bethel Park, Hampton, Shaler, Franklin Regional, Pine-Richland, South Fayette

Wrestling

Saturday's results

MAC Tournament

at Freedom

Team results: 1. Freedom, 189.5; 2. West Allegheny, 176.5; 3. Mars, 162; 4. Moon, 151; 5. Quaker Valley, 126

106 pounds

First-place: Conner Redinger, Quaker Valley tf. Noah hunkele, mars, 16-1

Third-place: Jake Alberts, Elwood City md. C.J. Trimber, Moon, 13-2

Fifth-place: Gianni Bertucci, Hopewell d. Hunter Thompson, Ambridge, 10-8

Seventh-place: John Hall, Beaver md. Roger Pieto, South Side Beaver, 9-1

113 pounds

First-place: Frankie Bonura, Moon d. Jordan Watters, West Allegheny, 4-1

Third-place: Jamie Cambron, Blackhawk d. Keith Brubach, Mars, 9-2

Fifth-place: Dom Reagan, Beaver p. Elias Ward, Carlynton, 2:51

Seventh-place: Ryan Lynn, Hopewell p. Thomas Young, Freedom, 4:25

120 pounds

First-place: Kenny Duscheck, Freedom d. Devyn Giovengo, Montour, 5-0

Third-place: Brady Earhart, Beaver d. Davis Luedtke, Mars, 6-0

Fifth-place: Stone Miller, New Castle p. Khasan Abdurakhimpov, West Allegheny, 3:30

Seventh-place: Mitch McCoy, Moon d. Blake Lahr, Laurel, 7-0

126 pounds

First-place: Jacob Ealy, Hopewell d. Z.J. Ward, Freedom, 8-1

Third-place: Jake Jones, West Allegheny d. Tyler Baird, Ellwood City, 3-0

Fifth-place: Nick Recconu, Montour p. Alec Coulter, Beaver, 2:54

Seventh-place: Nick Moore, Laurel d. Dante Mangieri, New Castle, 11-4

132 pounds

First-place: John Rocco Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Daniel Yetsick, Ambridge, injury default

Third-place: Donavin Chambers, Ellwood City d. Trent Schultheis, Freedom, 8-2

Fifth-place: Aidan Leshinsky, Mars d. AJ Walker, Hopewell, 6-0

Seventh-place: Joseph Carney, Montour p. Zac Ward, South Side Beaver, 1:16

138 pounds

First-place: Jake Pail, Freedom d. Max Lamm, Mars, 3-2

Third-place: Geno Silvat, Montour md. Luigi Paliani, Beaver, 12-2

Fifth-place: Navon Locust, Ambridge p. Doug Balin, Ellwood City, 2:48

Seventh-place: Chris Reeher, South Side Beaver tf. Demetrios Perez, Quaker Valley, 18-2

145 pounds

First-place: Nick Acuna, Moon d. Alex Hornfeck, Mars, 7-2

Third-place: Joe Demor, South Side Beaver d. Dante Flati, West Allegheny, 8-5

Fifth-place: Oleg Melnyk , Carlynton d. Jacob Dunlap, Ambridge, 1-0

Seventh-place: Gordon Kalamasz, Freedom d. Tony Schnepp, Montour, 5-4

152 pounds

First-place: Ty McGeary, West Allegheny d. Chase Komara, Freedom, 5-0

Third-place: Nico Marsico, Montour md. Austin Dohl, Quaker Valley, 10-2

Fifth-place: Zach Smith, Moon d. Mitchell Mcmarlin, Mars, 3-2

Seventh-place: Anthony Navarra, South Side Beaver tf. Conner Dugan, Ambridge, 22-6

160 pounds

First-place: Jake Richardson, Mars p. Nico Flati, West Allegheny, 1:25

Third-place: Michael Muron, Freedom d. Jaeden Gordon, Central Valley, 8-7

Fifth-place: Bobby Rose, Blackhawk d. Michael Bates, Moon, injury default

Seventh-place: Braden Strohecker, Ellwood City d. Aidan Deluca, Montour, 7-6

170 pounds

First-place: Austin Walley, Ellwood City d. Dan Clements, West Allegheny, 6-4

Third-place: Keegan Forsythe, Quaker Valley d. Garrett Boone, South Side Beaver, 3-2

Fifth-place: Jamal Littlejohn, Moon md. Sean Mcelhinney, Mars, 12-3

Seventh-place: Brett Johnson, Freedom p. Erik Richardson, Laurel, 2:13

182 pounds

First-place: Geoff Magin, Quaker Valley d. Dante Presutti, Montour, 8-5

Third-place: Russell Cyphert, Laurel d. Caleb Hersey, Freedom, 6-5

Fifth-place: Dalton Dobyns, Moon d. Ian Mcbain, West Allegheny, 3-0

Seventh-place: George Peroni, Beaver md. Angelo Agostinelli, Ellwood City, 11-0

195 pounds

First-place: Bryson Miller, Freedom d. Max Struwe, Beaver, 4-0

Third-place: Christian Tanner, moon p. Will Reynolds, West Allegheny, 0:45

Fifth-place: David Locke, South Side Beaver d. Jacob Traupman, Ambridge, 8-2

Seventh-place: Reno Dicesare, Montour d. Daman Pallwoda, Blackhawk, 1:23

220 pounds

First-place: Rocky McGeary, West Allegheny p. Connor Forrest, Hopewell, 2:18

Third-place: Quaesean Napier, New Castle d. Bradley Fadeley, Quaker Valley, 11-7

Fifth-place: William Walker, Blackhawk md. Nick Wolfe, Freedom, 9-0

Seventh-place: Wayne Sanders, Moon d. Cayd Wilson, Montour, 4:15

285 pounds

First-place: Bishop McCoy, South Side Beaver p. Mitch Miles, Laurel, 0:39

Third-place: Micah Killion, New Castle p. Sennaca Harney, Moon, 1:56

Fifth-place: Mark Ramer, Beaver won by forfeit

Seventh-place: Jeffrey DeSantes, Mars d. Brandon Shoenberger, West Allegheny, 3-2

TriCADA Tournament

at Trinity

106 pounds

First-place: Jimmy Baxter, Canon-McMillan p. Hunter Shriver, Waynesburg, 1:12

Third-place: Rocco Ferraro, McGuffey d. Tairen Bundy, Ringgold, 3-1

Fifth-place: Justin Walters, Trinity d. Noah Broyles, South Fayette, 4-3

113 pounds

First-place: Giani Martini, Trinity d. Bryce Wilkes, Peters Township, 15-8

Third-place: Michael Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 2-0, OT

Fifth-place: Nate Yagle, McGuffey md. Bryce Hook, Bentworth, 9-1

120 pounds

First-place: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. Kenny Hayman, Canon-McMillan, 2-1

Third-place: Manny Dovshek, Bentworth d. Jimmy Gwyer, Beth-Center, 11-8

Fifth-place: Bill Brown, Burgettstown p. Alex Lange, Jefferson Morgan, 4:00

126 pounds

First-place: Gavin Teasdale, Jefferson Morgan tf. Jett Pattison, McGuffey, 20-5 4:23

Third-place: Harley Constable, Albert Gallatin md. Danny Boardley, Trinity, 13-2

Fifth-place: Ty Mazutis, Chartiers-Houston d. Austin Ryan, Burgettstown, 10-5

132 pounds

First-place: Caleb Morris, Waynesburg md. Donovan Mcmillion, Peters Township, 12-3

Third-place: Josh Agnew, Jefferson Morgan d. Micah Finley, Trinity, 2-1

Fifth-place: Jacob Duncan, Ringgold p. Blake Joseph, Canon-McMillan, 4:25

138 pounds

First-place: Jackson Henson, Waynesburg p. PJ Smith, Burgettstown, 0:33

Third-place: Eli Brinsky, South Fayette md. Trent Gerard, Ringgold, 11-1

Fifth-place: Nate Bilonick, Jefferson Morgan won by forfeit

145 pounds

First-place: Tanner Rohaley, Canon-McMillan p. Colby Morris, Waynesburg, 3:36

Third-place: Mike Cusick, South Fayette d. Hunter Milligan, Albert Gallatin, 6-4

Fifth-place: Jake Hurley, Peters Township d. JT Hennessey, Mapletown, 3-2

152 pounds

First-place: Thayne Lawrence, Frazier p. Coltin Jezioro, Peters Township, 4:38

Third-place: Dimitri Pihiou, Canon-McMillan p. Dante Cecchine, Trinity, 0:55

Fifth-place: Ethan Barr, McGuffey won by forfeit

160 pounds

First-place: Gerrit Nijenhuis, Canon-McMillan p. Cole Whitmer, Trinity, 3:03

Third-place: Brandon Matthews, Peters Township md. Caleb Stephenson, Waynesburg, 9-1

Fifth-place: Michael Dedi, South Fayette d. Kevin Hayes, Mapletown, 4-3

170 pounds

First-place: Christian Clutter, McGuffey d. Kyle Homet, Waynesburg, 3-1

Third-place: Luke Mary, Peters Township d. Michael Standish, Albert Gallatin, 1-0

Fifth-place: Evan Miller, Canon-McMillan d. Kolin Walker, Jefferson Morgan, 4-3

182 pounds

First-place: Tim Wallace, Albert Gallatin d. Dominic Fundy, Beth-Center, 5-1

Third-place: Jeff Markert, Peters Township d. Luke Shingle, McGuffey, 1-0

Fifth-place: John Vargo, Bentworth md. Joe Bastaroli, South Fayette, 13-0

195 pounds

First-place: Dalton Lough, McGuffey p. Jacob Baker, Beth-Center, 1:18

Third-place: Alec Hendal, Canon-McMillan d. Jared Rice, Trinity, 4-3

Fifth-place: Bo Haines, Ringgold d. Austin Kuslock, Chartiers-Houston, 9-3

220 pounds

First-place: Ian Edenfield, Laurel Highlands d. Connor Main, West Greene, 2-0

Third-place: Ashton Lopez, Bentworth d. Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, 11-4

Fifth-place: Jake Walker, South Fayette d. Marshall Mounts, McGuffey, 5-1

285 pounds

First-place: Quentin Franklin, South Fayette d. Corey Dodson, Albert Gallatin, 2-1

Third-place: Randall Kidwell, Avella d. Bill Edgar, Trinity, 5-2

Fifth-place: Andrew Verscharen, Ringgold d. Ryan Howard, Waynesburg, 5-4, UTB

Team results: 1. Waynesburg, 194.00; 2. Canon-McMillan, 179.00; 3. Trinity, 160.50; 4. McGuffey, 157.00; 5. Peters Township, 145.0; 6. South Fayette, 127.00; 7. Albert Gallatin, 102.50; 8. Jefferson Morgan, 90.50; 9. Burgettstown, 86.00; 10. Bentworth, 70.00.

Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament

At Norwin

Team results: 1. Kiski Area, 218.5; 2. Hempfield, 197.5; 3. Belle Vernon, 139; 4. Burrell, 135; 5. Greensburg Salem, 121.5; 6. Derry, 115.5; 7. Norwin, 113; 8. Franklin Regional, 105.5; 9. Southmoreland, 72.5; 10. Penn-Trafford, 71

106 pounds

First-place: Kurt Phipps, Norwin d. Brady Sherback, Latrobe, 8-2

Third-place: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional md. Ethan Berginc, Hempfield, 10-2

Fifth-place: Trent Valovchik, Burrell md. Kace Sabedra, Derry, 11-0

113 pounds

First-place: Kyle Burkholder, Hempfield d. Ian Oswalt, Burrell, 1-0

Third-place: Chanz Shearer, Kiski Prep md. Doug Bittner, Mt. Pleasant, 18-5

Fifth-place: Marino Angelicchio, Latrobe d. Sammy Starr, Kiski Area, 11-5

120 pounds

First-place: Darren Miller, Kiski Area d. Gabe Willochell, Latrobe, 10-9

Third-place: Ty Cimmerman, Derry d. Trent Bechtold, Burrell, 4-3

Fifth-place: Tyler Williams, Hempfield d. Brett Ginther, Penn-Trafford, injury default

126 pounds

First-place: Logan Seliga, Belle Vernon d. John Alteri, norwin, 7-2

Third-place: Shawn Broadway, Derry d. Zach McCann, Franklin Regional, 1-0

Fifth-place: Bryan Gaul, Burrell p. Jared Brian, Hempfield, 5:38

132 pounds

First-place: Colton Camacho, Franklin Regional d. Nick Coy, Penn-Trafford, injury default

Third-place: A.J. Corrado, Burrell d. Al Miscovich, Mt. Pleasant, 6-2

Fifth-place: Jason Baker, Derry md. Jared Curcio, Kiski Area, 13-0

138 pounds

First-place: Noah Levett, Kiski Area md. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield, 11-1

Third-place: Jason Miller, Norwin d. Nate Smith, Franklin Regional, 3-1

Fifth-place: Dajauhn Hertzog, Greensburg Salem d. Onreey Stewart, Derry, 3-2

145 pounds

First-place: Luke Kemerer, Hempfield md. Cam Connor, Kiski Area, 9-1

Third-place: Job Chishko, Penn-Trafford d. Neiko Kuntz, Belle Vernon, 6-0

Fifth-place: Dom Jellison, Derry d. Ian Ewing, Greensburg Salem, 3-0

152 pounds

First-place: Corey Christie, Burrell d. Ty Griffiths, Southmoreland, 2-1

Third-place: Jack Blumer, Kiski Area d. Brock Godzin, Belle Vernon, 3-2

Fifth-place: Bryce Long, Norwin p. Joseph Williams, Greensburg Salem, 3:24

160 pounds

First-place: Zachary Hartman, Belle Vernon d. Nick Delp, Kiski Area, 10-5

Third-place: Luke Ewing, Greensburg Salem d. Jimmy O'Neil, Franklin Regional, 3-2

Fifth-place: Shaun Gates, Burrell md. Tommy Abraham, Hempfield, 11-2

170 pounds

First-place: Scott Joll, Belle Vernon d. Jesse Quatse, Greensburg Salem, 6-1

Third-place: Noah Hutcherson, Valley p. Dallyn Wood, Hempfield, 2:16

Fifth-place: Colin Murray, Kiski Area d. Ryan Weinzen, Norwin, injury default

182 pounds

First-place: Jaden Datz, Southmoreland d. Logan Pollick, Kiski Area, 3-1

Third-place: Mason Nickelson, Belle Vernon d. A.J. Detore, Norwin, 1-0

Fifth-place: John Bachar, Penn-Trafford p. Colin Choby, Hempfield, 2:59

195 pounds

First-place: Danny Starr, Kiski Area d. John Meyers, Greensburg Salem, 4-3

Third-place: Justin Cramer, Hempfield d. Zack Charlesworth, Mt. Pleasant, 3-0

Fifth-place: Colton Moorhead, Burrell p. Sam Alamili, Franklin Regional, 0:39

220 pounds

First-place: Dom Deluca, Derry md. Ryan Mauro, Southmoreland, 9-0

Third-place: Dillon Feretti, Hempfield d. Troy Kuhn, Kiski Area, 9-7 OT

Fifth-place: Chad Metikosh, Belle Vernon d. Will Gongaware, Greensburg Salem, 3-2

285 pounds

First-place: David Schuffert, Valley p. Isaiah Vance, Hempfield, 0:53

Third-place: Cody Cokes, Mt. Pleasant d. Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, 5-2

Fifth-place: Zack Insko, Kiski Area d. Dylan Singleton, Franklin Regional, injury default

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

