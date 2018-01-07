Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Girls basketball showdown between TJ-Oakland Catholic part of 3 things to watch Monday in WPIAL athletics

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Who's the best team in WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball?

So far, it's proven to be the WPIAL's deepest classification with upwards of a dozen teams that could claim to be early title contenders.

Two of them meet Monday night.

No. 1-ranked Thomas Jefferson (9-1, 2-0) hosts No. 2 Oakland Catholic (6-2, 2-0) in a battle for first place in Section 2. It's also a matchup between the highest-scoring offense in WPIAL Class 5A and the stingiest defense.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.

Led by junior Jenna Clark (17.1 ppg) and senior Marina Petruzzi (15.8), Thomas Jefferson has won nine in a row since a loss to Beaver in the season opener.

Under second-year coach George Vlassich, the Jaguars average 63.2 points, best in 5A. They're coming off an 80-52 win over Keystone Oaks and a 73-53 victory against Woodland Hills.

But nobody has scored more than 44 points against Oakland Catholic this season.

The Eagles on average allow 32 points per game and held two opponents below 20.

Their only losses are to Class 6A's Penn Hills and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, the top-ranked team in Class 4A.

Soccer sections realigned

The WPIAL realignment effort continues Monday when the soccer committee meets and divides teams into new sections for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The committee, chaired by Peters Township baseball coach Joe Maize, must decide how the 109 boys teams and 105 girls teams are arranged for the next two years.

The new-look sections will be revealed Jan. 15 at the WPIAL board's monthly meeting.

In WPIAL boys soccer, there are 23 teams in Class 4A (three sections), 29 in 3A (four sections), 28 in 2A (four sections) and 29 in A (four sections). Girls soccer has 22 teams in Class 4A (three sections), 30 in 3A (four sections), 24 in 2A (three sections) and 29 in A (four sections).

Warming up after a frigid Friday

A few of Friday's postponements were rescheduled for Monday, including a key boys basketball matchup in Class 5A between Franklin Regional (7-2, 1-0) and Gateway (4-5, 1-0). The early leaders in Section 3 meet at 7:30 p.m. in Monroeville.

Extreme cold weather canceled a large portion of Friday's basketball schedule.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.