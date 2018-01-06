Freeport bowlers improving in inaugural WPIBL season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every year, new teams debut in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League.

Freeport joined this year, and coach Tom Livingston said team members of varying skill levels have improved their games since coming together a couple of months ago.

Freeport plays in the North section with Butler, Mars, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley and Shaler. Home matches are at Wildlife Lanes in Lower Burrell.

Freshman Mark Livingston entered the new year ranked second in the North in per-game average with a 212.58 over 12 games played in four matches.

His season-high game is 256, with a season-best 675 series coming in a match with Shaler on Dec. 20.

Livingston and four others on the boys side, sophomore Seth Change and freshmen Issaic Spencer, Ashton Guay and Andrew Simon, have experience in junior leagues.

Junior David Kinniburgh and freshmen Blake Olson, Braden Chrissman and Tyler Williams also have helped the team.

Coach Livingston said no member of the girls team bowled competitively before this season, but the team members are improving.

Junior Caitlyn Crissman leads the team in season average, and she has a season-best 165 game and 396 series to her credit.

As with the boys team, almost all of the bowlers on the girls squad are underclassmen. Those with games bowled in varsity matches include junior Mara Bowser, sophomores Jordan Fischer, Sarah Fischer, Rebecca Kovach and Sarah Anderson and freshman Amber Cepec.

Freeport is slated to bowl at Wildlife on Wednesday against North Allegheny. The regular season ends Feb. 7.

The WPIBL singles and team playoffs are set to begin the week of Feb. 14 at sites yet to be determined.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.