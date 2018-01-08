High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 8, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 54, Gateway 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 75, Carlynton 52

Freedom 73, Brentwood 64

Section 3

East Allegheny 52, Steel Valley 46

Class 2A

Section 3

Neshannock 56, Sto-Rox 54

Nonsection

Cornell at Mapletown, ppd.

Indiana 80, Hampton 68

District 8

City League

Allderdice 70, Brashear 48

Obama Academy 69, Perry Traditional Academy 45

Westinghouse 56, Carrick 45

Monday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 54, Gateway 36

Franklin Regional 10 15 17 12 — 54

Gateway 9 5 10 12 — 36

FR: Mike Bartolacci 12, Hunter Stonecheck 10. G: John Paul Kromka 16.

Class 3A

Section 2

Avonworth 75, Carlynton 52

Avonworth 24 9 16 26 — 75

Carlynton 19 8 9 16 — 52

A: Jake Harper 17, Tyreke Davis 14, Michael Donovan 11. C: Tayvel Hutchinson 21, Ian Gallagher 10.

Freedom 73, Brentwood 64

Brentwood 11 19 20 14 — 64

Freedom 14 15 21 23 — 73

B: DeAngelo Briscoe 20, Michael Trent 12. F: Santino Guaindolo 19, Tyler Mohrbacher 17, Steven Leasure 15.

Section 3

East Allegheny 52, Steel Valley 46

East Allegheny 9 9 17 17 — 52

Steel Valley 7 5 22 12 — 46

EA: T.J. Banks 20, Gary Wooten 13. SV: Camden Polak 17.

Class 2A

Section 3

Neshannock 56, Sto-Rox 54

Sto-Rox 7 14 18 15 — 54

Neshannock 11 21 10 14 — 56

SR: Malik Smith 22, Brandon Deloe 11. N: Chris Maize 14.

Nonsection

Indiana 80, Hampton 68

Hampton 8 23 11 26 — 68

Indiana 20 19 15 26 — 80

H: Colby Mignogna 17, Adam Bittner 15, Isaac Degregorio 14. I: Carlos Carter 34, Tommy Arbuckle 20.

District 8

Class 6A

City League

Allderdice 70, Brashear 48

Brashear 0 0 0 48 — 48

Allderdice 0 0 0 70 — 70

A: Bobby Clifford 19, Jackson Blaufeld 13.

Westinghouse 56, Carrick 45

Carrick 5 16 13 11 — 45

Westinghouse 11 10 16 19 — 56

C: Daysean Woodson 13. W: James Ellis 12, Rodkeem Byrd 12.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 8 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Holy Family Academy, 7 p.m.; Union at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Propel Braddock Hills at Urban Pathways Charter, TBD

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian Prep, 6:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Marion Center at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.; United at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 35

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Shaler 54, North Hills 41

Section 3

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Bethel Park 55, Mt. Lebanon 36

Peters Township 58, Upper St. Clair 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 67, Montour 51

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny 56, Moon 46

Section 2

Gateway 44, Woodland Hills 39

McKeesport 66, West Mifflin 51

Thomas Jefferson 58, Oakland Catholic 45

Section 3

Connellsville 50, Greensburg Salem 40

Ringgold 65, Laurel Highlands 32

Trinity 44, Uniontown 31

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, ppd.

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 74, Highlands 31

Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.

Knoch 53, Valley 27

Section 2

Beaver 56, New Castle 42

Blackhawk 89, Hopewell 33

Central Valley 46, Quaker Valley 32

Section 3

Belle Vernon 45, Mt. Pleasant 32

Keystone Oaks 67, Elizabeth Forward 47

Southmoreland 70, Derry 44

South Park at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 55, Laurel 20

Neshannock 80, Freedom 29

Riverside 45, Ellwood City 31

Section 2

East Allegheny 69, Charleroi 27

McGuffey at Waynesburg, ppd.

South Allegheny at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 55, Carlynton 25

Seton LaSalle 37, Shady Side Academy 23

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 52, New Brighton 28

Chartiers-Houston at Shenango, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 62, Aliquippa 20

Washington at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 2

Brentwood 54, Riverview 23

Northgate 63, Ellis School 55

Sto-Rox at Leechburg, ppd.

Vincentian Academy 62, Springdale 13

Section 3

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, ppd.

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Frazier 76, Jeannette 45

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Bentworth 19

Class A

Section 1

Propel Andrew Street at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Rochester 42, Cornell 41

Sewickley Academy 56, Union 12

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, ppd.

Monessen at West Greene, ppd.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 35, Imani Christian 14

St. Joseph at Clairton, ppd.

Winchester Thurston 59, Eden Christian Academy 41

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 45

Hampton 73, Burrell 35

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 61, Ligonier Valley 40

Nonsection

Bishop McCort 52, Blairsville 49

District 8

City League

Allderdice 62, Brashear 17

Obama Academy 58, Perry 11

Westinghouse 59, Carrick 21

Monday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 35

Seneca Valley 10 9 2 14 — 35

North Allegheny 14 12 19 20 — 65

SV: McKenna Gross 19, Gretchen Koken 13. NA: Piper Morningstar 19, Lizzy Groetsch 19.

Section 3

Bethel Park 55, Mt. Lebanon 36

Mt. Lebanon 12 7 11 6 — 36

Bethel Park 8 13 20 14 — 55

MTL: Haley Sabol 12. BP: Olivia Westphal 24, Madelyn Dziezgowski 10.

Peters Township 58, Upper St. Clair 28

Upper St. Clair 1 8 14 5 — 28

Peters Township 11 9 22 16 — 58

PT: Makenna Marisa 23, Isabella Mills 14, Lillian Young 13.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 64, Montour 51

Montour 9 11 16 15 — 51

Chartiers Valley 14 18 13 19 — 64

M: Courtney Tomas 0 1 0-0 30, Amalia Esposito 10. CV: Mackenzie Wagner 16, Alexandra Ferrella 14, Megan McConnell 14.

West Allegheny 56, Moon 46

West Allegheny 15 18 9 14 — 56

Moon 1 14 14 17 — 46

WA: Melina Lynn 12, Grace Faulk 12. M: Aubree Evans 16.

Section 2

Gateway 44, Woodland Hills 39

Woodland Hills 12 8 9 10 — 39

Gateway 4 9 11 20 — 44

WH: Nya Morris 11, Ciara Turner 10. G: Jordan Edwards 12, Mary Kromka 10.

McKeesport 66, West Mifflin 51

McKeesport 18 18 15 15 — 66

West Mifflin 15 6 14 16 — 51

McK: Jhayla Bray 21, Destiny Robison 0 5 0-0 17. WM: Shelby Genes 17, Chayla Poindexter 13.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Oakland Catholic 45

Oakland Catholic 9 15 16 5 — 45

Thomas Jefferson 15 10 15 18 — 58

OC: Alexis Sestric 10, Jayde Boyd 10. TJ: Marina Petruzzi 16, Jenna Clark 16, Alyssa DeAngelo 13.

Section 3

Connellsville 50, Greensburg Salem 40

Connellsville 10 11 11 18 — 50

Greensburg Salem 8 8 13 11 — 40

C: Zoe Youdell 10, Baileigh Bishop 10. GS: Megan Kallock 0 0 9-11 22.

Ringgold 65, Laurel Highlands 32

Ringgold 21 13 10 21 — 65

Laurel Highlands 10 10 6 6 — 32

R: Ashley Briscoe 24, Taylor Costa 13, Johnna Mayer 13, Faith Martin 10. LH: Taylor Smith 14.

Trinity 44, Uniontown 31

Trinity 18 12 5 9 — 44

Uniontown 9 4 12 6 — 31

T: Alayna Cappelli 18, Riley Rubio 13. U: Mya Murray 10, Kelsey Rose 10.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 74, Highlands 31

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 32 18 20 4 — 74

Highlands 8 10 7 6 — 31

NC: Tess Myers 16, Dani Short 13, Kylee Lewandowski 12, Lucy Waskienicz 11. H: Renee Cebula 10.

Knoch 53, Valley 27

Valley 5 9 3 10 — 27

Knoch 17 13 12 11 — 53

K: Emily Fraser 12, Kayla Grafton 10, Gabby Fennell 10.

Section 2

Beaver 56, New Castle 42

Beaver 15 16 11 14 — 56

New Castle 9 7 10 16 — 42

B: Bella Posset 28, Sydney Barney 10. NC: Lindsay Frabotta 17.

Blackhawk 89, Hopewell 33

Hopewell 7 9 9 8 — 33

Blackhawk 18 25 28 18 — 89

H: Abbey Dobbins 14. B: Mackenzie Amalia 18, Mady Aulbach 17, Taylor Lambright 12.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 45, Mt. Pleasant 32

Belle Vernon 10 13 11 11 — 45

Mt. Pleasant 4 13 8 7 — 32

BV: Lindsay Steeber 15. MTP: Addy Kubasky 11.

Keystone Oaks 68, Elizabeth Forward 47

Keystone Oaks 22 14 19 13 — 68

Elizabeth Forward 11 11 12 13 — 47

KO: Linda Washburn 18, Gillian Piccolino 17, Isa Bodgan 11. EF: Brianna Spirnak 21.

Southmoreland 70, Derry 44

Derry 7 15 12 10 — 44

Southmoreland 11 19 19 21 — 70

D: Hannah Wedow 15. S: Cali Konek 27, Maggie Moore 14.

Class 5A

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 45

Brownsville 11 8 7 19 — 45

Albert Gallatin 12 24 18 13 — 67

B: Alexis Carson 23. AG: Bryn Bezjak 24, Anaejah Harris 21, Abby King 16.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 80, Freedom 29

Freedom 9 8 8 4 — 29

Neshannock 29 21 20 10 — 80

F: Tori Mitchell 12, Taylor Greene 11. N: Bella Burrelli 23, Carmi Mattarazzo 14, Ellina Delillo 13, Bree Dean 10.

Section 2

East Allegheny 69, Charleroi 27

Charleroi 11 7 2 7 — 27

East Allegheny 20 9 20 20 — 69

EA: Amani Johnson 23, Amaia Johnson 18, Myla Bortoluzzi 12, Abby Henderson 10.

Section 3

Avonworth 55, Carlynton 25

Avonworth 17 11 12 15 — 55

Carlynton 6 2 8 9 — 25

A: Hayden Robinson 16. C: Jada Lee 12.

Seton LaSalle 37, Shady Side Academy 23

Seton LaSalle 11 10 8 8 — 37

Shady Side Academy 9 5 3 6 — 23

SLS: Layni Ziegler 16. SSA: Arianna Goitz 14.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 52, New Brighton 28

Burgettstown 6 19 16 11 — 52

New Brighton 3 3 7 15 — 28

B: Emily Prasko 18, Elle Haveleka 17. NB: Syndey Cook 19.

OLSH 62, Aliquippa 20

Aliquippa 2 8 6 4 — 20

OLSH 19 25 13 5 — 62

OLSH: Jocelyn Nagy 0 3 0-0 13, Ashley Norling 13, Kennede Mickle 13.

Section 2

Brentwood 54, Riverview 23

Riverview 7 11 5 0 — 23

Brentwood 12 18 17 7 — 54

B: Morgan Dryburgh 16, Natalie Murrio 12, Abby Wolf 10.

Northgate 63, Ellis School 55

Ellis School 13 12 13 17 — 55

Northgate 15 21 15 12 — 63

E: Kathrine Ference 24, Natalie Jasper 16. N: Niko Scott 24, Tori Oberst 15, Cici Mason 14, Daneisha Williams 10.

Vincentian Academy 62, Springdale 13

Vincentian Academy 25 19 13 5 — 62

Springdale 1 5 6 1 — 13

V: Caroline Elliott 17, Tess Belko 10.

Section 3

Frazier 76, Jeannette 45

Jeannette 10 16 8 11 — 45

Frazier 11 22 23 20 — 76

J: Dymond Crawford 23. F: Sierra Twigg 25, Brooke Poling 19, Jovanna Isaac 14, Ashley Moger 14.

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Bentworth 19

GCC 13 10 16 17 — 56

Bentworth 2 4 6 7 — 19

GCC: Anna Eisaman 23, Bella Skatell 15. B: Jenna Vito 10.

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 56, Union 12

Union 4 5 0 3 — 12

Sewickley Academy 10 22 16 8 — 56

Sa: Sam Smith 13, Olivia Ryder 12.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 35, Imani Christian 14

Imani Christian 3 6 0 5 — 14

Aquinas Academy 8 15 6 6 — 35

AA: Ceci Ligouri 10.

Winchester Thurston 59, Eden Christian Academy 41

Winchester Thurston 25 12 11 11 — 59

Eden Christian Academy 5 8 4 24 — 41

WT: Gia Thorpe 21, Ayanna Townsend 20. EC: Taylor Haring 16.

Nonsection

Hampton 73, Burrell 35

Burrell 6 7 15 7 — 35

Hampton 22 20 17 14 — 73

B: Kaylen Sharrow 14. H: Laryn Edwards 32, Ali Collins 18.

District 6

Class 3A

Heritage

Homer-Center 61, Ligonier Valley 40

Homer-Center 18 8 21 14 — 61

Ligonier Valley 8 6 11 15 — 40

HC: Alexis Newhouse 24, Kennidy Page 14. LV: Lexie Petrof 18.

District 8

Class 6A

City League

Allderdice 62, Brashear 17

Allderdice 13 24 14 11 — 62

Brashear 1 2 4 10 — 17

A: Sophia North 21, Emma Waite 10.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Armstrong at Mars, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Washington at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Sto-Rox at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m.; Bentworth at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 6 p.m.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

Central Catholic 6, Canon-McMillan 3

Mt. Lebanon 8, Cathedral Prep 1

Butler at Plum (n)

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Hempfield 5, Montour 4 (OT)

Penn-Trafford 6, Franklin Regional 4

Pine-Richland 5, Quaker Valley 3

Upper St. Clair 2, Shaler 1 (OT)

Baldwin at Latrobe (n)

Hampton at North Hills (n)

Class A

Bishop McCort 6, Thomas Jefferson 4

Norwin at Wheeling Park, ppd.

Sewickley Academy 8, Deer Lakes 3

South Fayette 5, Kiski Area 2

Beaver at Chartiers Valley (n)

Wheeling Catholic at West Allegheny (n)

Today's schedule

Class A

Greensburg Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; South Park at Westmont Hilltop, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

Carrick at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.; Central Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Monday's result

Hempfield 91, Greensburg Salem 79

Girls

Monday's result

Hempfield 95, Greensburg Salem 82

Wrestling

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carrick 52, Keystone Oaks 24

Highlands 48, Allderdice 24

Keystone Oaks 72, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Riverview 42, Yough 39

Monday's summary

Riverview 42, Yough 39

106: Shane Momyer (Yough) won by forfeit.

113: Lucas Murphy (Riverview) wbf.

120: Isaac Murphy (R) wbf.

126: Bryan Caulkett (Y) wbf.

132: Mason Ochs (R) wbf.

138: Matt Yots (R) wbf.

145: Glenn Christner (Y) p. Luke Ncellitott, 1:57.

152: Arthur Hoak (Y) wbf.

160: Dustin Stange (Y) d. Christian Tamburro, 12-10.

170: Zayn Peters (R) wbf.

182: Devon English (R) p. Robert David, 1:00.

195: Jacob Sever (Y) p. Deonte Grigsey, 5:26.

220: George Tusing (Y) p. Ryan Slebrich, 4:16.

*285: Noah Williams (R) wbf.

Records: R: 3-5

* — Starting match.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1A

South Park at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

McGuffey at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.