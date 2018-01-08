Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WCCA awards college scholarships to county athletes

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Valley's Brooke Doran battles Beaver's Mikayla Obrist for the ball during their WPIAL Class AA playoff game Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at Mars.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Prior to the finals of the 65th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling championship Saturday at Norwin, the association awarded scholarships to seven 2017 graduates of county schools.

Valley's Brooke Doran was awarded the $1,500 Nicholas M. Pecoraro Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Doran attends Point Park. She participated in track and soccer in high school, was ranked No. 1 in her class and had a grade point average of 4.135.

Greensburg Salem's Tristan Elma was the winner of the $1,500 Robert B. Van Atta Memorial Scholarship. He participated in soccer and swimming, had a 4.0 GPA and was ranked No. 1. He's attending Southern California.

Five others received $1,200 scholarships — Mt. Pleasant's Ally Kaputa, Belle Vernon's Sierra Lynn, Kiski Area's Paige Horwatt, Derry's Maya Hackman and Norwin's Leah Vorce.

Kaputa attends Seton Hill. She participated in soccer and track at Mt. Pleasant, had a 4.152 GPA and ranked sixth in her class.

Lynn attends Robert Morris. She competed in track and played soccer at Belle Vernon. She had a 4.283 GPA.

Horwatt played tennis at Kiski Area and had a 100.680 QPA and ranked 11th in her class. She attends Seton Hill.

Hackman participated in soccer and track at Derry. She had a 99.580 QPA and ranked No. 1 in her class. She attends Allegheny College.

Vorce ran cross country and track at Norwin. She had a 100.578 QPA and ranked seventh. She attends Robert Morris.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

