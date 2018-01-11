Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Winter weather could play factor as part of 3 things to watch Friday in WPIAL athletics

Don Rebel | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:36 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Friday's 3 things to watch could be summed up in one word — weather.

A winter storm that has hit the midwest hard is expected to roll through Western Pennsylvania with dropping temperatures and a mix of rain and ice before turning to all snow either later Friday afternoon or early evening.

This has already prompted some games to be postponed and moved to another date, or tip times have been moved up with the possibility that the system won't hit until later Friday evening.

Stay tuned Friday afternoon and visit the TribLive High School Sports Network for updates on game changes.

One to watch

If the weather allows, one of the top boys basketball games comes in an Eastern Allegheny County showdown of two rivals who are used to playing big games on the football field, but it has been a while since they have been ranked on the hardwood.

Both are ranked in the Tribune-Review top five this week with Penn Hills at No. 2 and Woodland Hills at No. 3 in Class 6A. In fact, both teams are also ranked in the Boys Trib Ten, as well.

Woodland Hills is off to a 5-0 start in Section 3 and is 10-1 overall and is second in the classification in scoring average with just over 72 points per game. The Wolverines are led by the one-two punch of Amante Britt (22.6 ppg) and Keandre Bowles (19.5 ppg).

Penn Hills though is WPIAL Class 6A's only remaining undefeated team at 5-0 in the section and 13-0 overall. The Indians have the fourth-best defensive average in 6A, allowing only a shade under 52 points per game. But they can also score, led by Daivon Stephens (19.1 ppg) and Cam Wiley (15.1 ppg).

On Tuesday, Britt and Stephens had huge games in leading their respective teams to their latest victories. Britt scored 36 points in the Wolverines 85-46 drubbing of Norwin while Stephens pumped in 31 points as the Indians survived a scare by beating Hempfield, 63-57.

The game at Penn Hills has been moved up to a 6:30 p.m. tip and can be seen in one of two TribLive High School Sports Network video stream basketball games.

A perfect first half?

While most WPIAL boys basketball teams will not wrap up the first half of section play until next week, Central Catholic is slated to wrap up its first go-around in the ultra-tough Section 1-6A on Friday.

So far, so good.

The Vikings, who missed out on the postseason with a sub-.500 record a year ago, are a perfect 5-0 in Section 1 with wins over Seneca Valley, North Hills, Shaler, Pine-Richland and North Allegheny.

Now the only thing standing in their way of a perfect first half is a trip to Butler on Friday to take on the 2017 runner-up Golden Tornado.

It won't be easy for Chuck Crummie's squad as they battle an 11-1 Butler team that is led by one of the district's leading scorers in sophomore Ethan Morton.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.