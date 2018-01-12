South Hills boys basketball showdowns part of 3 things to watch Saturday in WPIAL athletics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While only a couple of the WPIAL boys basketball games scheduled for Friday actually took place, most were postponed by an evening winter storms and will be made up on a later date.

Five of those “later dates” will take place less than 24 hours later as five WPIAL section boys basketball contests were moved to Saturday.

Two of those five games will be played in the South Hills with matinee contests from Section 2-6A

Front running and top-ranked Mt. Lebanon hosts Peters Township at 4:30 p.m. as the Indians search for their first section victory.

Three hours earlier and three miles away, Bethel Park hosts Connellsville as the Black Hawks hope to win and move into a tie for third place with Upper St. Clair. A Falcons road victory leaps them over Bethel Park and into fourth place.

Valley girls

Twelve WPIAL girls basketball teams will take part in the Pittsburgh Classic, six games slated for Ambridge High School.

The matchups include two defending district champs and a pair of runners-up from a year ago.

The order for the full days of girls basketball is:

• Monessen vs. Sto-Rox at noon

• Obama Academy vs. South Fayette at 1:30

• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Lincoln Park at 3

• Bethel Park vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at 4:30

• Upper St. Clair vs. Ambridge at 6

• Winchester Thurston vs. Vincentian Academy at 7:30

Battle in Burgettstown

More than a dozen WPIAL wrestling teams will be headed to Burgettstown High School on Saturday for a full day of wrestling in the Burgettstown Invitational.

Schools from Washington, Greene, Beaver, Fayette and Allegheny counties will take part in the wrestling tournament.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.