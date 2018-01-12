Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 12, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
Hempfield's Kayla Barientos-Collins looks backwards to find a loose ball against Penn-Trafford on Friday Jan. 12, 2018 during girls' basketball at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore shoots a free throw Friday Jan. 12, 2018 during girls' basketball at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Sarah Nguyen dribbles down court against Hempfield on Friday Jan. 12, 2018 during girls' basketball at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 72, North Hills 56

Central Catholic at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 59, Baldwin 43

Connellsville at Bethel Park, ppd.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 72, Latrobe 45

Norwin 70, Plum 57

Penn Hills 68, Woodland Hills 60

Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield 46

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, ppd.

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Trinity at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Knoch at Hampton, ppd.

Mars at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

West Allegheny at Moon, ppd.

Section 3

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, ppd.

Highlands at Kiski Area, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, ppd.

Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Valley at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, ppd.

Central Valley at Ambridge, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 80, Keystone Oaks 57

South Fayette at McGuffey, ppd.

South Park at Waynesburg, ppd.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk, ppd.

Riverside at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, ppd.

Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, ppd.

Section 3

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

South Side Beaver at Charleroi, ppd.

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Riverview, ppd.

Springdale at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Frazier at Carmichaels, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 3

OLSH 82, Sto-Rox 69

Laurel at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Northgate at Neshannock, ppd.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Holy Family Academy at Cornell, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Clairton, ppd.

Mapletown at West Greene, ppd.

Monessen at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy, ppd.

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Nonsection

Leechburg at West Shamokin, ppd.

Yough at Southmoreland, ppd.

Independent

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 65, Obama Academy 52

Carrick 92, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Westinghouse 57, Brashear 48

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 72, North Hills 56

North Hills 8 22 10 16 — 56

Pine-Richland 11 19 16 26 — 72

NH: Garret Barto 25, Jordan Albright 10. P-R: Greg Shulkosky 21, Phil Jurkovec 17, Daniel Petcash 13.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 59, Baldwin 43

Baldwin 12 15 6 10 — 43

Canon-McMillan 24 12 16 7 — 59

B: Mike Goga 14. C-M: Jason Fowlkes 22, Ethan Beachy 0 5 0-0 18, Drew Engel 11.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 72, Latrobe 45

Latrobe 11 13 11 10 — 45

Fox Chapel 16 26 21 9 — 72

FC: Domanic McGriff 22, Carson Cohen 19, Noah Marks 11.

Norwin 70, Plum 57

Plum 9 17 12 19 — 57

Norwin 14 22 17 17 — 70

P: Lamar Whiting 19, Chase Fink 13. N: Josh Ratesic 25, Jayden Walker 12.

Penn Hills 68, Woodland Hills 60

Woodland Hills 12 9 22 17 — 60

Penn Hills 18 14 15 21 — 68

W: Amante Britt 21, Olson Nicholson 11. PH: Daivon Stephens 21, Cory Fulton 19.

Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield 46

Hempfield 8 6 12 20 — 46

Penn-Trafford 14 16 9 17 — 56

H: Braden Brose 15. P-T: Sean Kelly 20, Kevin Stinelli 15.

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 80, Keystone Oaks 57

Elizabeth Forward 14 25 25 16 — 80

Keystone Oaks 15 12 10 20 — 57

EF: Zachary Lewis 18, Jarin Martik 15, Patrick Filson 14, Will Greijack 13, Gavin Martik 10. KO: Ryan Collins 27.

Class 2A

Section 3

OLSH 82, Sto-Rox 69

OLSH 24 22 17 19 — 82

Sto-Rox 12 21 18 18 — 69

OLSH: Donovan Johnson 28, Daren DiMichele 18, Dante Spadafora 18, Austin Wigley 13. SR: Brandon Deloe 24, Malik Smith 11, Dre Frenzley 10, Jamal Williams 10.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 65, Obama Academy 52

Allderdice 0 0 0 65 — 65

Obama Academy 0 0 0 52 — 52

A: Tyler Williams 22, Bobby Clifford 19, Jackson Blaufeld 10.

Carrick 92, Perry Traditional Academy 31

Perry Traditional Academy 11 8 7 5 — 31

Carrick 27 28 22 15 — 92

P: Dave Parks 15. C: Lamar Lewis 16, Vernon Washington 16, Ernest Howard 15, Y'shua Bragg 14, Daysean Woodson 10.

Westinghouse 57, Brashear 48

Westinghouse 13 11 15 18 — 57

Brashear 16 12 12 8 — 48

W: James Ellis 29, Rodkeem Byrd 11. B: Lontee Smith 15, Cheron Collington 10.

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 1:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Knoch at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at New Castle, ppd

Section 3

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Leechburg, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at Neshannock, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Carrick, ppd.; Carmichaels at Avella, 1:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Allderdice, ppd.; West Allegheny at Baldwin, 12:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

United at Westmont Hilltop, 1:30 p.m.

SWCAC

Calvary Baptist Christian Academy at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 42, Penn-Trafford 31

Latrobe 63, Fox Chapel 58

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Penn Hills 37, Woodland Hills 33

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Avella, ppd.

Indiana 57, Laurel Highlands 51

Highlands at Leechburg, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 66, United 60

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, ppd.

Homer-Center at Purchase Line, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, ppd.

West Shamokin at Saltsburg, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 51, Obama Academy 32

Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy (n)

Westinghouse 50, Brashear 22

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield 42, Penn-Trafford 31

Hempfield 15 7 10 10 — 42

Penn-Trafford 8 4 9 10 — 31

H: Allison Podkul 16. PT: Bella Long 15.

Latrobe 63, Fox Chapel 58

Latrobe 14 21 13 15 — 63

Fox Chapel 16 16 17 9 — 58

L: Laura Graytok 19, Shelby Wetzel 13, Carly Augustine 12, Bethany Havrilla 10. FC: Sarah Sheerer 15, Gabby Guerrieri 10, Ellie Schwartzman 10.

Penn Hills 37, Woodland Hills 33

Woodland Hills 7 8 10 8 — 33

Penn Hills 15 8 8 6 — 37

WH: Joi Burleigh 10. PH: Ariana Dunson 10, Alysa Sledge 10.

Nonsection

Indiana 57, Laurel Highlands 51

Indiana 14 16 19 8 — 57

Laurel Highlands 14 19 4 14 — 51

I: Haleigh Zimmerman 28, Bailey Dillis 17. LH: Taylor Smith 27, Allison Lowery 17.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 51, Obama Academy 32

Obama Academy 2 15 8 7 — 32

Allderdice 14 13 15 9 — 51

A: Sophia North 18, Emma Waite 11.

Today's schedule

Pittsburgh Classic (at Ambridge)

Bethel Park vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Monessen vs. Sto-Rox, noon; OLSH vs. Lincoln Park, 3 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Obama Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Vincentian Academy, ppd.

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Washington, noon

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Central Dauphin East, 12:30 p.m.; Norwin at Altoona, 2:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Geibel, ppd.; West Allegheny at Baldwin, ppd.

SWCAC

Calvary Baptist at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday's results

Nonsection

Hempfield at Burrell, ppd.

North Hills at Peters Township, ppd.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

