Herald Spotlight Athlete: Munroe helping SSA boys compete in Section 3-3A

Grady Munroe, a sophomore on the Shady Side Academy boys basketball team, has helped the Indians stay atop the Section 3-3A standings. Last week, he scored 22 points to lead SSA to a big road win at East Allegheny. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard is averaging 15 points.

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

What sport would you be playing if not basketball?

Definitely golf.

Would you rather hit a buzzer-beater, make a sweet no-look pass or throw down a monster jam?

A monster jam. I've never dunked in a game.

What is your favorite vacationdestination?

Chautauqua Lake in New York.

Would you rather have tickets to a Pirates game, Steelers game or Penguins game?

A Steeler game. We're diehard Steeler fans in my family.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Milk, Arnold Palmer iced tea lemonade and Eggo waffles.

If you could go somewhere you've never been before, where would you go?

Paris.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Game of Thrones.”

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Filet and lobster.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cookies and brownies.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Oysters. I hate them.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

I have two picks: “The Godfather” and “Dead Poets Society.”

What is the strongest part of your game?

My 3-point shooting.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Are a big Beatles fan and have all of their albums on vinyl.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.