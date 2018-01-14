Herald roundup: Fox Chapel hockey earns key victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Willie Doyle had a hat trick, and Colby Zmenkowski, Chase Villani, Reed Troutman and Sam Stites added two goals apiece as Fox Chapel cruised to an 11-1 PIHL Class A victory over Greensburg Central Catholic (1-11-1).

Sites had three assists, and Zmenkowski had two helpers for the Foxes (6-6-1).

Boys basketball

Fox Chapel traveled to Penn Township on Jan. 9 to take on Penn-Trafford in a Section 3-6A game. The Foxes led 32-24 at the half and carried a 45-36 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors rallied for a 54-53 win. Dom McGriff led the Foxes with 20 points.

The Foxes were without leading scorer Carson Cohen.

“We played very well in the first half and executed our game plan pretty much exactly how we wanted to,” FC coach Zach Skrinjar said. “Any time you play without Carson, the game is going to be different. It's tough to lose your court leader and 20 points a game.”

The Foxes (9-4, 3-3) hosted Latrobe on Friday and coasted to a 72-45 win as they raced to a 42-24 halftime lead. McGriff scored 22, and Cohen added 19. The Foxes held Latrobe's high scoring duo of Reed Fenton and Bryce Butler to nine points apiece.

• Shady Side Academy earned a Section 3-3A road win over East Allegheny, 58-40, on Jan. 9. The Indians (7-5, 2-0) outscored EA, 18-4, in the second quarter and 14-9 in the third to break open the game. SSA's Grady Munroe led all scorers with 22 points.

“It was an intense game,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “What section games should be like. We got off to a slow start the first few minutes of the game. Halfway through the first, we were able to speed them up. We were able to score in transition and start to wear them out. Grady did a great job of running the floor and finding space. He had five 3-pointers in the second quarter. He helped us take control of the game.”

Girls basketball

Down 20-10 at the half, Fox Chapel's second-half comeback bid fell short as it lost to Penn-Trafford, 39-36, in a Section 2-6A game Jan. 9. Sarah Sheerer led the Foxes (4-8, 0-4) with nine points.

On Friday, as the Foxes couldn't hang onto a 49-48 lead after three quarters in a 63-58 loss to Latrobe. Sheerer had 15 points to lead Fox Chapel.

• Shady Side Academy had a chance to tighten things up in the Section 3-3A race as it traveled to Avonworth on Jan. 11 to take on the second-place Antelopes. The Indians led 20-12 at the half and 27-22 after three quarters, but the final quarter belonged to Avonworth (9-4, 4-1) as the Lopes outscored SSA (7-5, 2-3), 14-4, to post a 36-31 win. Araina Goitz scored 17 points to lead SSA.

Swimming

The Shady Side Academy boys and girls posted wins Jan. 10, with the girls (3-0) beating Ellis School, 83-70, and the boys (2-1) defeating the Kiski School, 88-72.

SSA girls winners were the 200 medley relay team (Maya Groff, Jeanne Lauer, Marie Kim, Nicole Jani), the 400 free relay team (Jani, Sasha Arefyev, Kim, Lauer), Lindsey Grune (200 free), Lauer (200 IM, 100 free), Arefyev (100 butterfly) and Groff (500 free).

Boys winners were the 200 medley relay team (Christian Taylor, Will Engel, Sevryn Napora, Andrew Beckford), Eliseo Salazar (200 free), Napora (50 free), Nick Lauer (500 free), Engel (100 butterfly), Taylor (100 free, 100 back) and the 200 free relay team (Beckford, Engel, Napora, Lauer).

The Indians swept Cardinal Weurl North Catholic on Jan. 11, with the girls recording an 89-79 win and the boys posting a 74-52 victory.

SSA girls winners were the 200 medley relay team (Groff, Lauer, Lindsey Grune, Meredith Cummings), the 200 free relay team (Groff, Lauer, Heather Grune, Arefyev), Lindsay Grune (200 IM, 100 free), Cummings (50 free), Arefyev (200 free) and Groff (100 breast).

Boys winners were the 200 medley relay team (Taylor, Beckford, Napora, Andrew Meyers), Taylor (200 IM), Beckford (50 free), Lauer (100 free), Engel (100 butterfly) and Jonathan Hung (500 free).

Girls lacrosse

Katy Phillips joined Shady Side Academy as assistant director of athletics and head coach of the girls varsity lacrosse team. She served as coach of the Robert Morris lacrosse team from 2003-17.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.