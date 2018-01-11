High school scores and schedules: Jan. 11, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Highlands 53, Armstrong 39

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 79, Yough 39

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT)

Section 4

Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 79, Bentworth 43

Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77

Winchester Thurston 63, Aquinas Academy 25

District 6

Heritage

Penns Manor 62, Blairsville 50

United 57, Northern Cambria 50

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Highlands 53, Armstrong 39

Armstrong 9 9 10 11 — 39

Highlands 12 9 12 20 — 53

A: Isaiah Price 12, Nate Baillie 10. H: Romello Freeman 15, Christian Tanilli 11.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 79, Yough 39

Freeport 31 20 18 10 — 79

Yough 12 11 8 8 — 39

F: Ben Beale 21, Isiah Bauman 20.

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT)

Steel Valley 9 13 7 8 0— 37

South Allegheny 7 6 8 16 7— 44

SV: Chase Polak 16. SA: Derek Lockhart 17, Anthony Epps 13.

Section 4

Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83

Brownsville 20 16 21 26 — 83

Burgettstown 17 17 17 34 — 85

B: Marshall Shandon 39, Nick Seto 20, Phil Pace 17. B: Garrett Dhans 20, Ryan Lounder 16, Max Shaw 12, Jacob Schrockman 11.

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40

Frazier 8 12 4 16 — 40

Fort Cherry 19 12 7 16 — 54

F: Justin Novak 16, John Celaschi 12. FC: Ryhan Culberson 27, Nate Higham 18.

Nonsection

Serra Catholic 79, Bentworth 43

Serra Catholic 17 14 27 21 — 79

Bentworth 14 15 4 10 — 43

S: Malik Edmundson 16, Jimmy Moon 15, Khalil Smith 12, Joe Gluscic 12.

Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77

Obama Academy 11 24 21 21 — 77

Upper St. Clair 24 34 25 24 — 107

O: M Goodwine 16, DJ Gordon 14, M Bennett 12, Anilyse 11. USC: Brett Moore 23, Kyle Meinert 20, Josh Russell 11, Chris Pantelis 10.

District 6

Heritage

United 57, Northern Cambria 50

United 11 16 17 13 — 57

Northern Cambria 21 13 7 9 — 50

U: Kyle Silk 23, Aiden Ringler 10. NC: Tyler Bearer 19, Logan Yonkoske 15.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 5 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

South Side Beaver at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Holy Family Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Leechburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 4:45 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 60, Butler 24

North Hills 45, Pine-Richland 30

Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52

Section 3

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37

Mt. Lebanon 44, Peters Township 43

Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour 59, Lincoln Park 36

West Allegheny 63, South Fayette 34

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32

Thomas Jefferson 87, West Mifflin 49

Woodland Hills 54, McKeesport 47

Section 3

Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41

Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60

Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34

Section 4

Armstrong 48, Plum 32

Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46

Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8

Freeport 48, Burrell 37

Knoch 68, Highlands 30

Section 2

Ambridge 62, New Castle 51

Beaver 47, Quaker Valley 30

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 51

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26

Keystone Oaks 48, Belle Vernon 35

Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2

South Park 53, Southmoreland 41

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41

Laurel 45, Ellwood City 21

Neshannock 63, Riverside 42

Section 2

East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17

South Allegheny 39, Waynesburg 23

South Side Beaver 53, Brownsville 30

Section 3

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 31

Apollo-Ridge 75, Bishop Canevin 28

Steel Valley 40, Carlynton 31

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 58, Aliquippa 35

Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Fort Cherry 20

Section 2

Leechburg 67, Springdale 27

Northgate 61, Riverview 51

Sto-Rox 40, Ellis School 30

Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35

Section 3

California 58, Bentworth 30

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Beth-Center 32

Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37

Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 59, Cornell 32

Rochester 75, Union 32

Sewickley Academy 51, Propel Andrew Street 15

Section 2

Avella 58, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Mapletown 34, Monessen 23

West Greene 70, Geibel 18

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33

St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25

Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Kennedy Catholic 28

Hopewell 67, Freedom 46

Propel Braddock Hills 28, Holy Family Academy 11

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 60, Butler 24

Butler 4 6 9 5 — 24

North Allegheny 14 25 17 4 — 60

B: Alyssa Eyth 11. NA: Rachel Martindale 0 4 0-0 18.

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30

North Hills 3 10 12 5 — 30

Pine-Richland 12 6 12 15 — 45

P-R: Taylor Brenner 13, Meghan Luellen 12, Kayla Graf 10.

Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52

Shaler 11 15 10 24 — 60

Seneca Valley 5 13 16 18 — 52

S: Megan Lydon 22, Emily Cavacini 12, Meghan Lacey 10. SV: McKenna Gross 23, Haley Cramer 12, Gretchen Koken 10.

Section 3

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37

Bethel Park 16 16 8 10 — 50

Canon-McMillan 13 6 9 9 — 37

BP: Maria Cerro 20, Madelyn Dziezgowski 13, Olivia Westphal 0 4 0-0 12. CM: Tamara Mathis 19, Izzy Allen 13.

Mt. Lebanon 44, Peters Township 43

Peters Township 10 8 13 12 — 43

Mt. Lebanon 19 8 10 7 — 44

PT: Makenna Marisa 24, Lillian Young 10. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 14, Jamey Napoleon 14, Haley Sabol 10.

Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34

Upper St. Clair 8 20 14 8 — 50

Baldwin 8 10 7 9 — 34

USC: Lindsay Meyer 0 5 0-0 20, Kate Groninger 14. B: Abbey Larkin 20.

Class 5A

Section 1

West Allegheny 63, South Fayette 34

South Fayette 13 6 3 12 — 34

West Allegheny 18 12 18 15 — 63

SF: Jordyn Caputo 11. WA: Hannah Lindemuth 18, Patience Ashaolu 16.

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32

Gateway 7 8 12 5 — 32

Oakland Catholic 10 12 4 13 — 39

G: Jordan Edwards 12. OC: Jayde Boyd 10.

Woodland Hills 54, McKeesport 47

Woodland Hills 13 15 10 16 — 54

McKeesport 10 16 6 15 — 47

WH: Joi Burleigh 16. McK: Brianna Evans 12.

Section 3

Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41

Laurel Highlands 10 13 11 7 — 41

Connellsville 10 8 24 19 — 61

LH: Taylor Smith 20, Allison Lowery 10. C: Dae-Lin Burnsworth 10, Zoe Youdell 10, Sara Aumer 10.

Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60

Greensburg Salem 12 20 13 20 — 65

Albert Gallatin 14 14 16 16 — 60

GS: Megan Kallock 27, Nikki Mellinger 18, Shaleena Garner 12. AG: Anaejah Harris 23, Abby King 17.

Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34

Uniontown 4 6 13 11 — 34

Ringgold 12 14 18 18 — 62

U: Kierra Rose 12. R: Taylor Mendicino 15, Faith Martin 13, Ashley Briscoe 10.

Section 4

Armstrong 48, Plum 32

Plum 4 2 11 15 — 32

Armstrong 13 4 15 16 — 48

P: Alexa Faigh 10. A: Kenzie Lasher 12, Madi Lorigan 11.

Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46

Kiski Area 6 13 12 15 — 46

Hampton 22 11 14 14 — 61

KA: Harley Holloway 17. H: Laryn Edwards 0 5 0-0 34, Ali Collins 0 3 0-0 21.

Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47

Mars 9 21 17 16 — 63

Franklin Regional 11 13 15 8 — 47

M: Lauren Wasylson 22, Tai Johnson 15, Bella Pelaia 12. FR: Jordan Yaniga 14, Isabelle Palamone 10.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8

Valley 2 2 3 1 — 8

Deer Lakes 21 9 17 8 — 55

DL: Emily Mischen 12, Anna Solomon 10.

Freeport 48, Burrell 37

Freeport 18 10 12 8 — 48

Burrell 5 9 17 6 — 37

F: Sidney Shemanski 18, Samantha Clark 13. B: Kaylen Sharrow 22.

Knoch 68, Highlands 30

Highlands 3 17 7 3 — 30

Knoch 21 18 21 8 — 68

H: Renee Cebula 19. K: Hannah Rowe 15, Kayla Grafton 13, Casey Kretzer 11, Burkett Skylar 10.

Section 2

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 51

Blackhawk 9 11 22 9 — 51

Central Valley 18 15 13 12 — 58

B: Mady Aulbach 18. CV: Kaelyn Underwood 18, Kaitlyn Lyons 12, Christiane Frye 11, Allyson Kirby 10.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26

Elizabeth Forward 22 18 19 9 — 68

Derry 7 4 12 3 — 26

EF: Brianna Spirnak 19, Julia Jenkins 14, Juria Flournoy 13, Alexis Korenoski 11.

Keystone Oaks 48, Belle Vernon 35

Keystone Oaks 18 10 5 15 — 48

Belle Vernon 9 14 6 6 — 35

KO: Isa Bodgan 0 2 0-0 13, Jaylen Hoffmann 0 0 10-12 13, Gillian Piccolino 11. BV: Caitlyn Trombley 17.

Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2

Yough 0 0 2 0 — 2

Mt. Pleasant 11 20 6 2 — 39

MTP: Colleen Trainer 12.

South Park 53, Southmoreland 41

South Park 8 21 22 2 — 53

Southmoreland 13 12 8 8 — 41

SP: Kasey Kastroll 0 5 0-0 22, Maura Huwalt 13. S: Brooke Corley 14, Cali Konek 10.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41

Mohawk 12 8 6 15 — 41

Beaver Falls 8 13 9 12 — 42

M: Karly McCutcheon 13. BF: Island Bradley 13, AJ Harper 10.

Neshannock 63, Riverside 42

Neshannock 16 12 22 13 — 63

Riverside 8 10 9 15 — 42

N: Bella Burrelli 19, Hannah Haswell 16, Bree Dean 15. R: Sydney Wolf 16, Lauren Bettencourt 14, Madison Sheridan 10.

Section 2

East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17

East Allegheny 27 22 9 11 — 69

McGuffey 6 2 4 5 — 17

EA: Amani Johnson 33, Amaia Johnson 16.

Section 3

Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 31

Shady Side Academy 10 10 7 4 — 31

Avonworth 7 5 10 14 — 36

SSA: Arianna Goitz 17. A: Hayden Robinson 22.

Bishop Canevin 75, Apollo-Ridge 28

Apollo-Ridge 1 8 10 9 — 28

Bishop Canevin 22 13 27 13 — 75

AR: Maddy Moore 13. BC: Shamijha Price 25, Bri Allen 14, Diajha Allen 13, Kasey Kaczorowski 11.

Steel Valley 40, Carlynton 31

Carlynton 5 8 8 10 — 31

Steel Valley 10 9 12 9 — 40

SV: Morgan Sarrah 13, Becky Harhai 12.

Class 2A

Section 1

Burgettstown 58, Aliquippa 35

Burgettstown 15 16 18 9 — 58

Aliquippa 5 14 5 11 — 35

B: Emily Prasko 15, Hannah Abbott 12, Maddy Banaszak 11. A: Avonna Henry 11.

Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17

New Brighton 3 5 2 7 — 17

Chartiers-Houston 24 18 17 2 — 61

C-H: Alexa Williamson 38, Julia Vulcano 10.

OLSH 65, Fort Cherry 20

Fort Cherry 6 3 4 7 — 20

OLSH 25 21 12 7 — 65

OLSH: Ashley Norling 19, Jocelyn Nagy 13, Kennede Mickle 10.

Section 2

Leechburg 67, Springdale 27

Springdale 5 10 4 8 — 27

Leechburg 26 17 14 10 — 67

S: Jazlynn Robb 10. L: Mikayla Lovelace 20, Brittany Robilio 13, Cameron Davies 11, Daesha Knight 10.

Northgate 61, Riverview 51

Northgate 11 15 24 11 — 61

Riverview 6 18 8 19 — 51

N: Tripley 23, Tori Oberst 18, Daneisha Williams 15. R: Sydney McDonough 24, McKenzie Smail 15.

Sto-Rox 40, Ellis School 30

Ellis School 12 6 6 6 — 30

Sto-Rox 11 9 9 11 — 40

E: Kathrine Ference 20. SR: Lexi Frazee 14, Alashia Washington 10.

Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35

Brentwood 10 4 11 10 — 35

Vincentian Academy 13 15 9 14 ?? 51

B: Natalie Murrio 13. V: Caroline Elliott 28.

Section 3

California 58, Bentworth 30

Bentworth 4 7 9 10 — 30

California 10 17 18 13 — 58

C: Bailey Vig 33.

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Beth-Center 32

GCC 8 9 6 12 — 35

Beth-Center 11 5 5 11 — 32

GCC: Anna Eisaman 18. BC: Kinley Whited 12.

Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37

Carmichaels 10 6 7 14 — 37

Jeannette 8 4 15 18 — 45

C: Kristina Aeschbacher 10. J: Dymond Crawford 22, Chloe Stein 15.

Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55

Frazier 14 13 14 14 — 55

Serra Catholic 22 14 11 21 — 68

F: Brooke Poling 31. S: Rylan German 25, Rayna Andrews 10.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 59, Cornell 32

Quigley Catholic 10 14 19 16 — 59

Cornell 13 2 8 9 — 32

QC: Hailey Drutarosky 21, Taylor Kirschner 18, Lillianna Briscoe 10.

Rochester 75, Union 32

Union 11 6 3 12 — 32

Rochester 15 33 17 10 — 75

U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 10. R: Alexis Robison 30, Victoria Schinke 12, Jasmine Mack 10.

Sewickley Academy 51, Propel Andrew Street 15

Sewickley Academy 22 6 16 7 — 51

Propel Andrew Street 6 2 4 3 — 15

Sa: Sam Smith 20. PAS: Keeley Brockington 15.

Section 2

Avella 58, Jefferson-Morgan 27

Jefferson-Morgan 6 12 5 4 — 27

Avella 4 17 22 15 — 58

JM: Krista McCartney 15. A: Bess Lengauer 12, Jordan Rush 11.

Mapletown 34, Monessen 23

Monessen 6 5 5 7 — 23

Mapletown 7 2 12 13 — 34

M: Abby Antill 13.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33

Eden Christian Academy 11 9 8 12 — 40

Clairton 8 8 10 7 — 33

EC: Taylor Haring 18, Haylee Fleischman 16. C: Ionia Chapman 20.

St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25

Imani Christian 7 6 6 6 — 25

St. Joseph 30 14 17 5 — 66

IC: Majesty Alford 11. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 19, Alex Jones 18.

Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35

Aquinas Academy 8 14 8 5 — 35

Winchester Thurston 16 13 9 12 — 50

AA: Mary Casamassa 17. WT: Ayanna Townsend 15, Nya Nicholson 11, Gia Thorpe 10.

Nonsection

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Kennedy Catholic 28

Kennedy Catholic 2 9 7 10 — 28

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 12 13 15 9 — 49

KC: Malia Magestro 12. NC: Kylee Lewandowski 17, Dani Short 14.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)

Peters Township at North Allegheny (n)

Class AA

Armstrong 12, Mars 2

Hampton at Baldwin (n)

Class A

Chartiers Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1 (SO)

Indiana 7, Blackhawk 4

Thomas Jefferson 3, Sewickley Academy 2

Beaver at Freeport (n)

Bishop McCort at South Fayette (n)

Division II

Ringgold 7, Morgantown 1

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Belle Vernon 61, South Park 50

Carlynton 96, Obama Academy 56

Deer Lakes 86, Knoch 80

Fox Chapel 92, Plum 78

Hempfield 85, Norwin 80

Mt. Lebanon 102, Canon-McMillan 78

Penn-Trafford 93, Armstrong 54

South Fayette 95, Moon 86

Girls

Thursday's results

Carlynton 86, Obama Academy 73

Fox Chapel 88, Plum 80

Hempfield 92, Norwin 72

Knoch 96, Deer Lakes 57

Moon 105, South Fayette 80

Mt. Lebanon 103, Canon-McMillan 75

Penn-Trafford 93, Armstrong 69

South Park 60, Belle Vernon 52

Wrestling

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Seneca Valley 68, Musselman, W. Va. 9

New Castle at Freedom (n)

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette (n)

Friday's schedule

Nonsection

Hempfield at Burrell, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.