High school scores and schedules: Jan. 11, 2018
Updated 17 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Highlands 53, Armstrong 39
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 79, Yough 39
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT)
Section 4
Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 79, Bentworth 43
Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77
Winchester Thurston 63, Aquinas Academy 25
District 6
Heritage
Penns Manor 62, Blairsville 50
United 57, Northern Cambria 50
Thursday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Highlands 53, Armstrong 39
Armstrong 9 9 10 11 — 39
Highlands 12 9 12 20 — 53
A: Isaiah Price 12, Nate Baillie 10. H: Romello Freeman 15, Christian Tanilli 11.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 79, Yough 39
Freeport 31 20 18 10 — 79
Yough 12 11 8 8 — 39
F: Ben Beale 21, Isiah Bauman 20.
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT)
Steel Valley 9 13 7 8 0— 37
South Allegheny 7 6 8 16 7— 44
SV: Chase Polak 16. SA: Derek Lockhart 17, Anthony Epps 13.
Section 4
Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83
Brownsville 20 16 21 26 — 83
Burgettstown 17 17 17 34 — 85
B: Marshall Shandon 39, Nick Seto 20, Phil Pace 17. B: Garrett Dhans 20, Ryan Lounder 16, Max Shaw 12, Jacob Schrockman 11.
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40
Frazier 8 12 4 16 — 40
Fort Cherry 19 12 7 16 — 54
F: Justin Novak 16, John Celaschi 12. FC: Ryhan Culberson 27, Nate Higham 18.
Nonsection
Serra Catholic 79, Bentworth 43
Serra Catholic 17 14 27 21 — 79
Bentworth 14 15 4 10 — 43
S: Malik Edmundson 16, Jimmy Moon 15, Khalil Smith 12, Joe Gluscic 12.
Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77
Obama Academy 11 24 21 21 — 77
Upper St. Clair 24 34 25 24 — 107
O: M Goodwine 16, DJ Gordon 14, M Bennett 12, Anilyse 11. USC: Brett Moore 23, Kyle Meinert 20, Josh Russell 11, Chris Pantelis 10.
District 6
Heritage
United 57, Northern Cambria 50
United 11 16 17 13 — 57
Northern Cambria 21 13 7 9 — 50
U: Kyle Silk 23, Aiden Ringler 10. NC: Tyler Bearer 19, Logan Yonkoske 15.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 5:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 5 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; South Fayette at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Side Beaver at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Holy Family Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Leechburg at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Independent
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 4:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 4:45 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 60, Butler 24
North Hills 45, Pine-Richland 30
Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52
Section 3
Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37
Mt. Lebanon 44, Peters Township 43
Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour 59, Lincoln Park 36
West Allegheny 63, South Fayette 34
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32
Thomas Jefferson 87, West Mifflin 49
Woodland Hills 54, McKeesport 47
Section 3
Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41
Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60
Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34
Section 4
Armstrong 48, Plum 32
Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46
Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8
Freeport 48, Burrell 37
Knoch 68, Highlands 30
Section 2
Ambridge 62, New Castle 51
Beaver 47, Quaker Valley 30
Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 51
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26
Keystone Oaks 48, Belle Vernon 35
Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2
South Park 53, Southmoreland 41
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41
Laurel 45, Ellwood City 21
Neshannock 63, Riverside 42
Section 2
East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17
South Allegheny 39, Waynesburg 23
South Side Beaver 53, Brownsville 30
Section 3
Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 31
Apollo-Ridge 75, Bishop Canevin 28
Steel Valley 40, Carlynton 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 58, Aliquippa 35
Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Fort Cherry 20
Section 2
Leechburg 67, Springdale 27
Northgate 61, Riverview 51
Sto-Rox 40, Ellis School 30
Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35
Section 3
California 58, Bentworth 30
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Beth-Center 32
Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37
Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 59, Cornell 32
Rochester 75, Union 32
Sewickley Academy 51, Propel Andrew Street 15
Section 2
Avella 58, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Mapletown 34, Monessen 23
West Greene 70, Geibel 18
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33
St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25
Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Kennedy Catholic 28
Hopewell 67, Freedom 46
Propel Braddock Hills 28, Holy Family Academy 11
Thursday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 60, Butler 24
Butler 4 6 9 5 — 24
North Allegheny 14 25 17 4 — 60
B: Alyssa Eyth 11. NA: Rachel Martindale 0 4 0-0 18.
Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30
North Hills 3 10 12 5 — 30
Pine-Richland 12 6 12 15 — 45
P-R: Taylor Brenner 13, Meghan Luellen 12, Kayla Graf 10.
Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52
Shaler 11 15 10 24 — 60
Seneca Valley 5 13 16 18 — 52
S: Megan Lydon 22, Emily Cavacini 12, Meghan Lacey 10. SV: McKenna Gross 23, Haley Cramer 12, Gretchen Koken 10.
Section 3
Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37
Bethel Park 16 16 8 10 — 50
Canon-McMillan 13 6 9 9 — 37
BP: Maria Cerro 20, Madelyn Dziezgowski 13, Olivia Westphal 0 4 0-0 12. CM: Tamara Mathis 19, Izzy Allen 13.
Mt. Lebanon 44, Peters Township 43
Peters Township 10 8 13 12 — 43
Mt. Lebanon 19 8 10 7 — 44
PT: Makenna Marisa 24, Lillian Young 10. MTL: Alyssa Hyland 14, Jamey Napoleon 14, Haley Sabol 10.
Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34
Upper St. Clair 8 20 14 8 — 50
Baldwin 8 10 7 9 — 34
USC: Lindsay Meyer 0 5 0-0 20, Kate Groninger 14. B: Abbey Larkin 20.
Class 5A
Section 1
West Allegheny 63, South Fayette 34
South Fayette 13 6 3 12 — 34
West Allegheny 18 12 18 15 — 63
SF: Jordyn Caputo 11. WA: Hannah Lindemuth 18, Patience Ashaolu 16.
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32
Gateway 7 8 12 5 — 32
Oakland Catholic 10 12 4 13 — 39
G: Jordan Edwards 12. OC: Jayde Boyd 10.
Woodland Hills 54, McKeesport 47
Woodland Hills 13 15 10 16 — 54
McKeesport 10 16 6 15 — 47
WH: Joi Burleigh 16. McK: Brianna Evans 12.
Section 3
Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41
Laurel Highlands 10 13 11 7 — 41
Connellsville 10 8 24 19 — 61
LH: Taylor Smith 20, Allison Lowery 10. C: Dae-Lin Burnsworth 10, Zoe Youdell 10, Sara Aumer 10.
Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60
Greensburg Salem 12 20 13 20 — 65
Albert Gallatin 14 14 16 16 — 60
GS: Megan Kallock 27, Nikki Mellinger 18, Shaleena Garner 12. AG: Anaejah Harris 23, Abby King 17.
Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34
Uniontown 4 6 13 11 — 34
Ringgold 12 14 18 18 — 62
U: Kierra Rose 12. R: Taylor Mendicino 15, Faith Martin 13, Ashley Briscoe 10.
Section 4
Armstrong 48, Plum 32
Plum 4 2 11 15 — 32
Armstrong 13 4 15 16 — 48
P: Alexa Faigh 10. A: Kenzie Lasher 12, Madi Lorigan 11.
Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46
Kiski Area 6 13 12 15 — 46
Hampton 22 11 14 14 — 61
KA: Harley Holloway 17. H: Laryn Edwards 0 5 0-0 34, Ali Collins 0 3 0-0 21.
Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47
Mars 9 21 17 16 — 63
Franklin Regional 11 13 15 8 — 47
M: Lauren Wasylson 22, Tai Johnson 15, Bella Pelaia 12. FR: Jordan Yaniga 14, Isabelle Palamone 10.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8
Valley 2 2 3 1 — 8
Deer Lakes 21 9 17 8 — 55
DL: Emily Mischen 12, Anna Solomon 10.
Freeport 48, Burrell 37
Freeport 18 10 12 8 — 48
Burrell 5 9 17 6 — 37
F: Sidney Shemanski 18, Samantha Clark 13. B: Kaylen Sharrow 22.
Knoch 68, Highlands 30
Highlands 3 17 7 3 — 30
Knoch 21 18 21 8 — 68
H: Renee Cebula 19. K: Hannah Rowe 15, Kayla Grafton 13, Casey Kretzer 11, Burkett Skylar 10.
Section 2
Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 51
Blackhawk 9 11 22 9 — 51
Central Valley 18 15 13 12 — 58
B: Mady Aulbach 18. CV: Kaelyn Underwood 18, Kaitlyn Lyons 12, Christiane Frye 11, Allyson Kirby 10.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26
Elizabeth Forward 22 18 19 9 — 68
Derry 7 4 12 3 — 26
EF: Brianna Spirnak 19, Julia Jenkins 14, Juria Flournoy 13, Alexis Korenoski 11.
Keystone Oaks 48, Belle Vernon 35
Keystone Oaks 18 10 5 15 — 48
Belle Vernon 9 14 6 6 — 35
KO: Isa Bodgan 0 2 0-0 13, Jaylen Hoffmann 0 0 10-12 13, Gillian Piccolino 11. BV: Caitlyn Trombley 17.
Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2
Yough 0 0 2 0 — 2
Mt. Pleasant 11 20 6 2 — 39
MTP: Colleen Trainer 12.
South Park 53, Southmoreland 41
South Park 8 21 22 2 — 53
Southmoreland 13 12 8 8 — 41
SP: Kasey Kastroll 0 5 0-0 22, Maura Huwalt 13. S: Brooke Corley 14, Cali Konek 10.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41
Mohawk 12 8 6 15 — 41
Beaver Falls 8 13 9 12 — 42
M: Karly McCutcheon 13. BF: Island Bradley 13, AJ Harper 10.
Neshannock 63, Riverside 42
Neshannock 16 12 22 13 — 63
Riverside 8 10 9 15 — 42
N: Bella Burrelli 19, Hannah Haswell 16, Bree Dean 15. R: Sydney Wolf 16, Lauren Bettencourt 14, Madison Sheridan 10.
Section 2
East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17
East Allegheny 27 22 9 11 — 69
McGuffey 6 2 4 5 — 17
EA: Amani Johnson 33, Amaia Johnson 16.
Section 3
Avonworth 36, Shady Side Academy 31
Shady Side Academy 10 10 7 4 — 31
Avonworth 7 5 10 14 — 36
SSA: Arianna Goitz 17. A: Hayden Robinson 22.
Bishop Canevin 75, Apollo-Ridge 28
Apollo-Ridge 1 8 10 9 — 28
Bishop Canevin 22 13 27 13 — 75
AR: Maddy Moore 13. BC: Shamijha Price 25, Bri Allen 14, Diajha Allen 13, Kasey Kaczorowski 11.
Steel Valley 40, Carlynton 31
Carlynton 5 8 8 10 — 31
Steel Valley 10 9 12 9 — 40
SV: Morgan Sarrah 13, Becky Harhai 12.
Class 2A
Section 1
Burgettstown 58, Aliquippa 35
Burgettstown 15 16 18 9 — 58
Aliquippa 5 14 5 11 — 35
B: Emily Prasko 15, Hannah Abbott 12, Maddy Banaszak 11. A: Avonna Henry 11.
Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17
New Brighton 3 5 2 7 — 17
Chartiers-Houston 24 18 17 2 — 61
C-H: Alexa Williamson 38, Julia Vulcano 10.
OLSH 65, Fort Cherry 20
Fort Cherry 6 3 4 7 — 20
OLSH 25 21 12 7 — 65
OLSH: Ashley Norling 19, Jocelyn Nagy 13, Kennede Mickle 10.
Section 2
Leechburg 67, Springdale 27
Springdale 5 10 4 8 — 27
Leechburg 26 17 14 10 — 67
S: Jazlynn Robb 10. L: Mikayla Lovelace 20, Brittany Robilio 13, Cameron Davies 11, Daesha Knight 10.
Northgate 61, Riverview 51
Northgate 11 15 24 11 — 61
Riverview 6 18 8 19 — 51
N: Tripley 23, Tori Oberst 18, Daneisha Williams 15. R: Sydney McDonough 24, McKenzie Smail 15.
Sto-Rox 40, Ellis School 30
Ellis School 12 6 6 6 — 30
Sto-Rox 11 9 9 11 — 40
E: Kathrine Ference 20. SR: Lexi Frazee 14, Alashia Washington 10.
Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35
Brentwood 10 4 11 10 — 35
Vincentian Academy 13 15 9 14 ?? 51
B: Natalie Murrio 13. V: Caroline Elliott 28.
Section 3
California 58, Bentworth 30
Bentworth 4 7 9 10 — 30
California 10 17 18 13 — 58
C: Bailey Vig 33.
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Beth-Center 32
GCC 8 9 6 12 — 35
Beth-Center 11 5 5 11 — 32
GCC: Anna Eisaman 18. BC: Kinley Whited 12.
Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37
Carmichaels 10 6 7 14 — 37
Jeannette 8 4 15 18 — 45
C: Kristina Aeschbacher 10. J: Dymond Crawford 22, Chloe Stein 15.
Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55
Frazier 14 13 14 14 — 55
Serra Catholic 22 14 11 21 — 68
F: Brooke Poling 31. S: Rylan German 25, Rayna Andrews 10.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 59, Cornell 32
Quigley Catholic 10 14 19 16 — 59
Cornell 13 2 8 9 — 32
QC: Hailey Drutarosky 21, Taylor Kirschner 18, Lillianna Briscoe 10.
Rochester 75, Union 32
Union 11 6 3 12 — 32
Rochester 15 33 17 10 — 75
U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 10. R: Alexis Robison 30, Victoria Schinke 12, Jasmine Mack 10.
Sewickley Academy 51, Propel Andrew Street 15
Sewickley Academy 22 6 16 7 — 51
Propel Andrew Street 6 2 4 3 — 15
Sa: Sam Smith 20. PAS: Keeley Brockington 15.
Section 2
Avella 58, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Jefferson-Morgan 6 12 5 4 — 27
Avella 4 17 22 15 — 58
JM: Krista McCartney 15. A: Bess Lengauer 12, Jordan Rush 11.
Mapletown 34, Monessen 23
Monessen 6 5 5 7 — 23
Mapletown 7 2 12 13 — 34
M: Abby Antill 13.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33
Eden Christian Academy 11 9 8 12 — 40
Clairton 8 8 10 7 — 33
EC: Taylor Haring 18, Haylee Fleischman 16. C: Ionia Chapman 20.
St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25
Imani Christian 7 6 6 6 — 25
St. Joseph 30 14 17 5 — 66
IC: Majesty Alford 11. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 19, Alex Jones 18.
Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35
Aquinas Academy 8 14 8 5 — 35
Winchester Thurston 16 13 9 12 — 50
AA: Mary Casamassa 17. WT: Ayanna Townsend 15, Nya Nicholson 11, Gia Thorpe 10.
Nonsection
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Kennedy Catholic 28
Kennedy Catholic 2 9 7 10 — 28
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 12 13 15 9 — 49
KC: Malia Magestro 12. NC: Kylee Lewandowski 17, Dani Short 14.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 5 p.m.; Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Clairton at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 5 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7:15 p.m.; Homer-Center at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Bethel Park (n)
Peters Township at North Allegheny (n)
Class AA
Armstrong 12, Mars 2
Hampton at Baldwin (n)
Class A
Chartiers Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1 (SO)
Indiana 7, Blackhawk 4
Thomas Jefferson 3, Sewickley Academy 2
Beaver at Freeport (n)
Bishop McCort at South Fayette (n)
Division II
Ringgold 7, Morgantown 1
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Belle Vernon 61, South Park 50
Carlynton 96, Obama Academy 56
Deer Lakes 86, Knoch 80
Fox Chapel 92, Plum 78
Hempfield 85, Norwin 80
Mt. Lebanon 102, Canon-McMillan 78
Penn-Trafford 93, Armstrong 54
South Fayette 95, Moon 86
Girls
Thursday's results
Carlynton 86, Obama Academy 73
Fox Chapel 88, Plum 80
Hempfield 92, Norwin 72
Knoch 96, Deer Lakes 57
Moon 105, South Fayette 80
Mt. Lebanon 103, Canon-McMillan 75
Penn-Trafford 93, Armstrong 69
South Park 60, Belle Vernon 52
Wrestling
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Seneca Valley 68, Musselman, W. Va. 9
New Castle at Freedom (n)
Upper St. Clair at South Fayette (n)
Friday's schedule
Nonsection
Hempfield at Burrell, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
